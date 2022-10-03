Read full article on original website
South Carolina and Kentucky are getting set to do battle this Saturday night at Commonwealth Stadium in a matchup that has taken on some real intrigue. Wildcats’ starting quarterback Will Levis’ status seems up in the air as reports are out that he is a game-time decision due to injury.
Betting lines heading into Saturday's matchup
South Carolina will look to upset No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday when it heads to Lexington to take on the Wildcats. When the betting lines started to trickle in on Sunday, the Gamecocks were placed as an underdog. However, as the week has gone on, the line in favor of Kentucky has slowly dropped.
Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville
The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
