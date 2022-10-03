Study finds widespread bias, discrimination directed toward people with disabilities who seek health care

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Parental leave does not negatively impact ophthalmologic residents
Among ophthalmologic residents, there are no differences across performance metrics between residents taking parental leave versus their peers not taking leave, according to a study published online Sept. 29 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Dana D. Huh, from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, and colleagues reviewed educational records...
MedicalXpress
New poll: 114 million Americans think the US health care system is failing them
Nearly half the country (44%), or about 114 million Americans, give poor (30%) or failing (14%) grades to the U.S. health care system, percentages that climb higher and grow even more negative when it comes to affordability and health equity, according to a new report from West Health and Gallup, the polling organization.
MedicalXpress
Orthopedic surgery patients do fine without opioid painkillers, according to new study
Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
MedicalXpress
History of adverse childhood experiences increases parents' risks of using physical punishment toward children
A new paper from Public Health Wales and Bangor University shows that suffering adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as child maltreatment and exposure to domestic violence can affect individuals' parenting behaviors later in life, increasing their risks of using physical punishment towards children. The research comes as a growing number...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: Boosting with an mRNA vaccine offers better protection in people who received two doses of CoronaVac
One year after mass vaccination against COVID-19 was launched, inactivated virus vaccines accounted for half of the doses administered worldwide. Now, a large observational study performed in Brazil and co-led by Fiocruz and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), shows that in people who initially received two doses of the inactivated CoronaVac vaccine, an mRNA boost offers considerably better protection against mild and severe COVID-19 than a boost with the same vaccine. These findings, published in Nature Communications, have important implications for guiding boosting strategies in countries where most of the population received inactivated virus vaccines.
MedicalXpress
Transgender women's heart-lung capacity and strength exceed those of cisgender peers even after years of hormone therapy
The heart and lung capacity and strength of transgender women exceed those of their cisgender peers, even after years of female hormone therapy, but they are lower than those of cisgender men, indicates the first study of its kind, published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Although only...
MedicalXpress
Human cocaine and heroin addiction tied to impairments in specific brain circuit initially implicated in animals
White matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin, according to a study conducted by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine. The study was published October 6 in Neuron.
MedicalXpress
When mental health crises require more than a phone conversation, these mobile units come to help
A grandmother calls a mental health crisis line for help after her grandson with intellectual disabilities and a history of mental illness attacked her. The crisis can't be resolved over the phone. A mobile crisis unit swings into action. Crisis counselor Cedric McNear gathers paperwork and looks up the address....
MedicalXpress
Borderline personality disorder stigma undermines patient care and efforts to reduce suicide
People with a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder and their caregivers report experiencing discrimination and stigma when presenting to health services following self-harm or a suicide attempt, leading to inadequate treatment and care for suicide prevention, say authors of a new large-scale review. Researchers at Flinders University are calling for...
MedicalXpress
Study reports very low incidence of severe COVID-19 following vaccination and booster
A large study of COVID-19 disease following vaccination and booster, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reports surprisingly low incidence, especially in individuals younger than 65 years of age with no high-risk conditions. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 disease among individuals who had received vaccines and boosters occurred...
MedicalXpress
Study: Decreased proteins, not amyloid plaques, are tied to Alzheimer's disease
New research from the University of Cincinnati bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer's disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein, contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in collaboration with...
MedicalXpress
How a bereaved mom is helping researchers improve palliative care
Jamila Hassan's son Omar was two when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He underwent chemotherapy, remission, a relapse, more chemo and a bone marrow transplant before dying shortly before his 10th birthday in 2012. Hassan drew on the support of parents she met in the Bass Center for...
MedicalXpress
American Academy of Ophthalmology: One in nine patients with wet age-related macular degeneration skip follow-up
One in nine people with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are skipping appointments for sight-saving eye injections, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in Chicago. Rahul N. Khurana, M.D., from the University of California...
MedicalXpress
Researchers recommend future pandemic responses account for ethnicity, social factors
Findings from a disease model developed by a research team at Iowa State University may help public health officials evaluate and improve strategies for the next pandemic. Nearly two years ago, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its recommendations for a phased COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The agency prioritized groups based on occupation, age, living condition and high-risk medical conditions in an effort to protect the vulnerable and reduce deaths.
MedicalXpress
Researching depression in low-income women
The importance of addressing depression among low-income women in multiple contexts is a theme of recent research by April Ivey, GRS'22, Professor Jacqueline Corcoran, and others at Penn's School of Social Policy & Practice (SP2). Dr. Ivey, a recent graduate of SP2's Doctorate in Clinical Social Work (DSW) program, gathered...
MedicalXpress
Fast track to fertility program halves time to treatment
When struggling to conceive, every second that ticks by feels precious. That makes it easy to get discouraged: 65 percent of those who seek fertility care eventually discontinue treatment, the majority due to stress. That's why Penn Medicine recently instituted a telemedicine-driven program aimed at seeing patients more quickly and starting treatments sooner. The program, Fast Track to Fertility, cut the time between when patients initially reached out for help to when they received their first treatment by half—getting them on the path to parenthood roughly a month and a half sooner, according to research published in NEJM Catalyst by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
MedicalXpress
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
MedicalXpress
Low-income charter school graduates had lower rates of problematic substance use as young adults, research suggests
An 8-year study of nearly 1300 low-income adolescents in Los Angeles found that students who attended high performing charter high schools were much less likely to engage in risky substance use by the time they reached age 21. The study, to be published in the peer-reviewed JAMA Network Open, found...
MedicalXpress
New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
MedicalXpress
Patient belief about success of antibiotics tied to appendicitis outcomes
Positive patient beliefs about the likely success of antibiotics for appendicitis are associated with a lower risk for appendectomy, according to research published online Oct. 5 in JAMA Surgery. David R. Flum, M.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues conducted a secondary analysis of the Comparison of...
