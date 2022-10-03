Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
10 dead in 9 shootings just 6 days into October in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just six days into October, 10 people have been killed in nine deadly shootings, including at least four in the last 24 hours, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The latest shooting happened Thursday afternoon in a near-west side neighborhood in Indianapolis. About 2 p.m. Thursday...
WISH-TV
Carmel police searching for man wanted for fraud
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is needing the publics help in identifying a wanted man for fraud, according to police. On Aug. 8, the individual is suspected of using several credit cards, which were stolen from lockers at a fitness facility in Carmel and at multiple department stores.
WISH-TV
4 people shot in 8 hours as Indianapolis gun violence continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot in an eight-hour span between Thursday night and early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The shootings were a sign of continuing gun violence in the Circle City. According to IMPD, 10 people were shot and killed in the...
WISH-TV
4 people shot, 2 killed in separate overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot, two fatally, in separate double shootings overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 3 a.m. Thursday, IMPD East District officers found one man shot in the parking lot of a gas station near the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road on Indy’s far east side. The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, a few blocks from the Indiana State Fairgrounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 2:30 a.m., officers found a man shot to death in the 2200 block of East 38th Street. That’s a...
WISH-TV
1 dies, 1 critically injured in shooting on near-northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and another was in critical condition after a shooting late Wednesday night on the city’s near-northeast side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot just before 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the...
WISH-TV
Indy man arrested for using malnourished dogs for dog fighting
MADISON, Miss. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested in Mississippi after police found 11 malnourished dogs in his van during a traffic stop. Police believe he used the animals for dog fighting. Edward Bronaugh, 56, of Indianapolis, was arrested for transporting dogs for the purpose of dog fighting,...
WISH-TV
Man convicted for 2018 murder of Muncie man at gas station
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man on Thursday was convicted almost four years to the date of a 2018 murder, according to a news release from the Delaware County prosecutor. At 3:40 a.m. Oct. 7, 2018, police went to a call of a shooting at the Marathon gas station at 901 E. Main St. in Muncie. Police found Jordan Rowe, of Muncie, dead on the ground near the gas pumps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
IMPD: Male pedestrian hit by vehicle on US 40 dies at hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday died later at an area hospital, Indianapolis police said in a news release. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a pedestrian struck just before noon Tuesday to the 8000 block of West Washington Street. That’s on the west side of the city a few blocks southwest of the South Girls School Road intersection on Washington Street, also known as U.S. 40.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested after woman dies in fatal weekend shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in the fatal shooting of a woman this past weekend. Police say they received notice of the shooting just before 2 a.m. Sunday at the 2700 block of East Michigan Street. When officers arrived, they found Sabrina Travis, 35, laying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. According to a release, Travis was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
WISH-TV
Purdue Asian students feel grief after homicide in dorm room
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) —Charges could be filed soon against a Purdue student accused of killing his 20-year-old roommate from Indianapolis. A day later, a lot of students were in mourning. The student who died, Varun Chheda, and the suspect are members of the Asian community, so the tragedy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
All lanes of WB I-70 reopen in Hancock County after 4-hour closure
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of westbound I-70 near Cumberland reopened just before noon Friday after being closed for more than four hours. Sometime after 6 a.m., a semitruck overturned on the interstate at mile marker 97 near Mt. Comfort Road. Police closed the interstate from State Road...
WISH-TV
Police find $4.5 million in drugs inside Connersville home
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — State police found 309 pounds of packaged marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, a multitude of various edibles including “medicated” chips and candies inside a Connersville home and car on Wednesday. A lengthy investigation...
WISH-TV
Security video shows woman being shot during carjacking at gas station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Security video shows a woman being shot Tuesday morning while getting carjacked at a gas station on West Morris Street near Belmont Avenue. The video, obtained by I-Team 8, shows the woman had finished filling up her gas tank around 1 a.m. Tuesday when she was pulled out of her car by one of two men wearing black hoodies.
WISH-TV
Police: Suspect calls 911 after killing roommate in Purdue dorm room
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Purdue University student from Indianapolis died Wednesday in a homicide at an on-campus residence hall. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office identified the student as 20-year-old Varun Chheda. Chheda was a senior data science major. Police have identified the suspect as Chheda’s roommate,...
WISH-TV
All lanes of WB I-70 closed near Mt. Comfort due to overturned semi; 1 taken to hospital
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of westbound I-70 are closed near Mt. Comfort due to an accident involving an overturned semitruck. The accident happened sometime before 7 a.m. at mile marker 97. Police have blocked all lanes of the interstate between County Road 400 West and Exit 96...
WISH-TV
All lanes of WB I-70 remain closed between SR 9 and Mt. Comfort Rd. in Hancock County
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One section of westbound I-70 in Hancock County remains closed due to an accident involving an overturned semitruck, but a second section of the interstate near Greenfield has reopened after a three-car crash. Overturned semi closes interstate near Mt. Comfort Road. All lanes of westbound...
WISH-TV
Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student and Indianapolis native Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a...
WISH-TV
Daybreak says goodbye to Drew Blair and hello to Lena Pringle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Changes are coming to Daybreak as one person says goodbye and another says hello. Daybreak anchor Drew Blair is leaving Daybreak, but staying with News 8. Drew starts Monday as the official daytime breaking news anchor. She will be anchoring the Midday news and will join...
Comments / 0