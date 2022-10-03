INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday died later at an area hospital, Indianapolis police said in a news release. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a pedestrian struck just before noon Tuesday to the 8000 block of West Washington Street. That’s on the west side of the city a few blocks southwest of the South Girls School Road intersection on Washington Street, also known as U.S. 40.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO