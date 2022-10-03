ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix; driver arrested

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A man died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in an apparent hit-and-run collision near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix.

Officers responded to the collision around 3:15 a.m. and found a man with "obvious signs of trauma" on the road, according to Phoenix police. Witnesses told officers the man was hit by a vehicle and the driver fled.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on scene.

The vehicle that was involved in the collision was found in the area and it had "significant" front-end damage, according to police. Shortly after, officers found and arrested the driver.

Detectives were investigating what led to the collision.

