ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IA

Lee County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding vehicle in hit-and-run

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDkTU_0iKJH97T00

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run of a bicyclist on Saturday.

Just after 7:30 p.m., a bicyclist was struck by a car on Highway 27, south of Argyle, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle left the scene and is believed to be a 2005-2010 Hyundai Sonata.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle is believed to have a missing passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lee County Crime Stoppers at (319) 376-1090, or the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (319) 372-1152 and forward it to Sergeant Juarez.

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating hit and run

Lee County, IA- Authorities in Lee County are asking the public for information regarding a hit and run involving a bicycle on Highway 27. According to a news release, Just after 7:30 PM Saturday, October 1st, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Highway 27, south of Argyle. The cyclist suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.
LEE COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Sheriff’s Office: Ottumwa Man Rear-Ended Deputy’s Vehicle, Attempted to Flee

An Ottumwa man was arrested on Monday after authorities say he rear-ended a law enforcement vehicle and started a brief pursuit after leaving the scene. 35-year-old Robert Eaton has been charged with eluding (Class D felony), operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). According to...
OTTUMWA, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Vehicle stolen overnight from in front of owner’s residence

Galesburg Police are investigating a vehicle being stolen from the 500 block of North Prairie Street. The theft occurred overnight on October 1st. The 42-year-old female owner told police she had her son move her 2010 Toyota Venza from her driveway to the street the night before and when she got up that morning, the vehicle was gone. The woman has a security camera doorbell, but there were only still images. Officers discovered the Toyota was taken shortly after midnight about an hour after the owner returned home. The vehicle is white with tented windows and a crack all across the front windshield. The woman said she did not give anyone permission to take the vehicle, and her son may have left his spare key inside the vehicle. The vehicle has been listed as stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Lee County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, IA
City
Argyle, IA
kciiradio.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Participates In Truck Rodeo

Officers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office had the opportunity to showcase their semi-truck driving skills last week at the annual Truck Rodeo hosted by Walmart. Sheriff McNamee , along with a few deputies were tasked with several obstacles such as parking, backing up, and navigating one of Walmart’s semi-trucks. The event took place in the parking lot of the Walmart Distribution Center to ensure safety for drivers and spectators.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Kirksville man arrested after attempted stabbing outside apartment building

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — UPDATE: Formal charges have now been filed against a Kirksville man arrested Tuesday morning following an attempted stabbing. The suspect is Robert Arthur Davis, 59, of Kirksville. Davis now faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of a weapon.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Pen City Current

For the Record – Wednesday, October 5, 2022

10/04/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Madison Marie Hunter, 19, of Oquawka, in the 100 block of 2nd Street, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under age. 10/04/22 – 8:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
FORT MADISON, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Woman Accused of Attacking Spouse with Hammer & Damaging Motorcycles

An Ottumwa woman is accused of attacking her spouse with a hammer after damaging the latter’s motorcycles. 28-year-old Devin Young has been charged with going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault. According to court records, Young was armed with a large hammer when she extensively damaged the victim’s...
OTTUMWA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges after traffic stop

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Hannibal woman is in the Pike County Jail after she was arrested after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 20 on a 2004 Ford Freestyle on Jefferson Street near Madison Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Tonya C. Smallwood, 53, of Hannibal, Mo., was arrested on the following charges:
HANNIBAL, MO
ktvo.com

Micronesian couple pleads guilty in Ottumwa human trafficking case

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Micronesian couple charged in an Ottumwa human trafficking case has pleaded guilty in federal court. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa, announced the convictions of 46-year-old Nesly Mwarecheong, and 51-year-old Bertino Weires. Each defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking.
OTTUMWA, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg burglaries: Man misrepresents self, charges tires to MSI

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony theft charge after allegedly illegally purchasing a set of tires for $1,084. On Thursday, a manager of Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., told police that a recently terminated employee or Galesburg, had represented himself as an MSI employee to Pomp’s Tire Service, 1861 Knox Highway 9, by telephone.
ourquadcities.com

IL suspect arrested for meth, drug paraphernalia

A Gladstone, Illinois man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. A Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol September 30 on Township Rd. 900E in the Township of Gladstone. The deputy performed a traffic stop at 11:08 p.m. after observing a driver of a truck who was known to have his license suspended. The driver was identified as Brandon D. Bielser, 40, and after a search of Bielser’s truck, along with the Henderson County K-9, the deputy found 8.5 grams of methamphetamine.
GLADSTONE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
kchi.com

Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties

Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KCRG.com

Man injured in Wapello County house explosion

CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in a house explosion in Wapello County on Tuesday. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about noon in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. An image released by the sheriff’s office shows the house having partially...
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg man turns self in, admits to burglaries, says he was supporting drug addiction

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in custody on multiple felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a woman multiple times, stealing her car, and fleeing from officers. At 7:33 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of East Second Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim advised that a laptop, an iPad, a bicycle, a chainsaw, an XBox with several games and a camera had been stolen from her home. The items were valued at a total of $2,830. A window air conditioning unit had been removed to gain entry to the home and a garage door kicked in. She told officer she thought she knew the man who had committed the burglary, as he had committed another burglary at the home and stolen her car on Sept. 23.
KBUR

Gladstone, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession

Gladstone, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Gladstone, Illinois man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Friday, September 30th, at about 11:08 PM a Henderson County Deputy stopped a vehicle on Township Road 900 East in the Township of Gladstone after observing a male subject driving a vehicle and was known to be suspended.
GLADSTONE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon

QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
KBUR

One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion

Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
Pen City Current

Third-Parties Charging for Military Records

FORT MADISON: The Iowa County Recorders Association wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. Please review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. Please remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

City planner says Planet Fitness going into former County Market; aldermen OK spending tax dollars on three-bay development at 30th, Broadway

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to enter into a Mid-Town Business District redevelopment agreement with the Charles & Kathie Marx Trust to put $200,000 toward the construction of 6,000 square feet of retail space for three businesses on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway.
QUINCY, IL
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy