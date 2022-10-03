ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 3

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

September 30

  • unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 222
  • burglary; Hwy 69 N
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 728
  • violation of protection order; Wesley Ave. N
  • theft of property; Hwy 31
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1435
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 1082

October 1

  • assault; Co. Rd. 1498
  • unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 1223
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1457
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 91
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 1545

October 2

  • harassment; Hwy 69 S
  • domestic violence; I 65 NB MM 306
  • criminal mischief; Hwy 69 S
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1154
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 437
  • receiving stolen property; I 65 SB MM 312

Arrests

September 29

Brown, Alexandria R; 31

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • possession of marijuana

Duke, Kaitlyn R; 21

  • FTA-assault-child abuse-simple-family
  • FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled

Ford, David L; 44

  • FTA-possession of methamphetamine
  • FTA-driving while license suspended
  • FTA-failure to register vehicle
  • FTA-failure/refusal to display insurance
  • FTA-no seat belt
  • FTA-speeding above 45 mph on county road

Hann, Timothy M; 34

  • FTA-driving under the influence (controlled substances)

Hudson, Danny R; 43

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

Kilgore, Shelli A; 50

  • FTA-illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

McAtee, Jessica; 31

  • reckless endangerment

McClendon, Temple T; 57

  • FTA-selling/distributing dangerous drugs

McCormick, Kenny L; 30

  • burglary-residence-no force

Odell, Monica C; 41

  • FTA-possession of methamphetamine
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-2 nd offense

Overton, Joseph R; 31

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (2 counts)

Pendergraft, Unique N; 30

  • FTA-public intoxication
  • FTA-disorderly conduct

Sellers, Van T; 36

  • FTA-speeding

Shaffer, Dameon S; 25

  • FTA-no seat belt

Smith, Christian X; 31

  • FTA-possession of marijuana
  • FTA-public intoxication
  • FTA-indecent exposure
  • FTA-Violation of domestic violence protection order (2 counts)

White, Phillip J; 62

  • FTA-operating vehicle without insurance

October 1

Abbott, Kalyn W; 30

  • FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled

Bell, Shontez A; 35

  • receiving stolen property

Bradley, Jamie M; 26

  • FTA-attempting to commit a controlled substance crime
  • FTA-counterfeiting

Brown, David O; 35

  • FTA-public intoxication
  • FTA-driving while license suspended
  • FTA-driving under the influence (controlled substances)
  • Violation of release order-criminal mischief
  • Violation of release order-shoplifting

Cavender, George W; 43

  • attempting to elude a police officer

Cruce, Caleb E; 19

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA-buying/receiving stolen property

Davis, Lucas D; 27

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • possession of marijuana
  • promoting prison contraband (drugs)

Dover, Janissa C; 29

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-driving while license suspended

Ellis, Adam T; 34

  • Probation violation-selling/distributing dangerous drugs

Frazier, Ashley B; 33

  • selling/distributing methamphetamine

Gandy, Ashley C; 60

  • assault-domestic-simple assault-family

Green, Christian B; 31

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Grimmett, Larrydale D; 53

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of marijuana
  • GJ-failure of sex offender to register with law enforcement (2 counts)
  • FTA-failure of sex offender to register with law enforcement (3 counts)

Hale, Draven K; 23

  • counterfeiting
  • auto theft and sale

Harris, D’Koleman J; 21

  • receiving stolen property
  • possession of concealed weapon without permit

Holland, Graham E; 33

  • FTA-illegal possession of prescription drug
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (3 counts)
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs (3 counts)

Hunt, Jimmie R; 46

  • FTA-driving under the influence (alcohol)

Hunter, Courtez L; 21

  • promoting prison contraband (drugs)
  • possession of dangerous drugs
  • receiving stolen property
  • receiving stolen vehicle
  • possession of concealed weapon without permit

McKenzie, Cameron B; 27

  • FTA-criminal trespassing

Moctezuma, Kimberly L; 29

  • assault-child abuse-simple-family

Shelton, Jennifer M; 43

  • possession of cocaine

Sivils, Amanda C; 40

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (3 counts)
  • FTA-possession of marijuana
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

Sturgeon, Anthony M; 27

  • Probation violation-receiving stolen vehicle

Tabb, Alexus B; 25

  • possession of marijuana

Thompkins, Daniel; 23

  • FTA-possession of marijuana

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

October 1

  • assault-2 nd degree, assault-3 rd degree; 1 st Ave. S.E.
  • domestic violence-3 rd degree; 3 rd St. S.E.
  • burglary-3 rd degree; Adelsheim Cir. S.W.
  • duty upon striking unattended vehicle; damage to 2013 Nissan Rogue; $2,500
  • domestic violence-3 rd degree (harassment); Cobb Ave. S.W.
  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Cleveland Ave. S.W; purse and contents, damaged window
  • domestic violence-3 rd degree (harassment)
  • duty upon striking unattended vehicle; 2 nd Ave. N.W; damage to 2017 Nissan

October 2

  • criminal mischief-3 rd degree; Catoma Dr. N.E; damage to 2014 Toyota; $200
  • leaving the scene of accident; damage to 2015 Lexus

Arrests

September 30

Brooks, Jacob W; 35

  • public intoxication

Costantini, Anthony B; 41

  • public intoxication

Fornefeld, Elsha C; 40

  • driving under the influence (controlled substance)

Gant, Michael J; 47

  • driving under the influence

Thornton, Gregory S; 33

  • receiving stolen property-4 th degree

October 1

Brown, David O; 35

  • theft of property-3 rd degree
  • FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree (2 counts)

Dover, Janissa C; 29

  • FTA-driving while suspended

Olszowka, Dax M; 19

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree

October 2

Millar, Ronnie R; 40

  • FTA-driving while suspended
  • FTA-insurance violation

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

ullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

September 30

unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 222

burglary; Hwy 69 N

burglary; Co. Rd. 728

violation of protection order; Wesley Ave. N

theft of property; Hwy 31

domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1435

theft of property; Co. Rd. 1082

October 1

assault; Co. Rd. 1498

unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 1223

domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1457

theft of property; Co. Rd. 91

unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 1545

October 2

harassment; Hwy 69 S

domestic violence; I 65 NB MM 306

criminal mischief; Hwy 69 S

domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1154

theft of property; Co. Rd. 437

receiving stolen property; I 65 SB MM 312

Arrests

September 29

Brown, Alexandria R; 31

possession of methamphetamine

possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

possession of marijuana

Duke, Kaitlyn R; 21

FTA-assault-child abuse-simple-family

FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled

Ford, David L; 44

FTA-possession of methamphetamine

FTA-driving while license suspended

FTA-failure to register vehicle

FTA-failure/refusal to display insurance

FTA-no seat belt

FTA-speeding above 45 mph on county road

Hann, Timothy M; 34

FTA-driving under the influence (controlled substances)

Hudson, Danny R; 43

FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

Kilgore, Shelli A; 50

FTA-illegal possession of prescription drugs

FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

McAtee, Jessica; 31

reckless endangerment

McClendon, Temple T; 57

FTA-selling/distributing dangerous drugs

McCormick, Kenny L; 30

burglary-residence-no force

Odell, Monica C; 41

FTA-possession of methamphetamine

FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-2nd offense

Overton, Joseph R; 31

FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense (2 counts)

Pendergraft, Unique N; 30

FTA-public intoxication

FTA-disorderly conduct

Sellers, Van T; 36

FTA-speeding

Shaffer, Dameon S; 25

FTA-no seat belt

Smith, Christian X; 31

FTA-possession of marijuana

FTA-public intoxication

FTA-indecent exposure

FTA-Violation of domestic violence protection order (2 counts)

White, Phillip J; 62

FTA-operating vehicle without insurance

October 1

Abbott, Kalyn W; 30

FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled

Bell, Shontez A; 35

receiving stolen property

Bradley, Jamie M; 26

FTA-attempting to commit a controlled substance crime

FTA-counterfeiting

Brown, David O; 35

FTA-public intoxication

FTA-driving while license suspended

FTA-driving under the influence (controlled substances)

Violation of release order-criminal mischief

Violation of release order-shoplifting

Cavender, George W; 43

attempting to elude a police officer

Cruce, Caleb E; 19

FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

FTA-buying/receiving stolen property

Davis, Lucas D; 27

possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

possession of marijuana

promoting prison contraband (drugs)

Dover, Janissa C; 29

FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

FTA-driving while license suspended

Ellis, Adam T; 34

Probation violation-selling/distributing dangerous drugs

Frazier, Ashley B; 33

selling/distributing methamphetamine

Gandy, Ashley C; 60

assault-domestic-simple assault-family

Green, Christian B; 31

possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

Grimmett, Larrydale D; 53

possession of methamphetamine

possession of marijuana

GJ-failure of sex offender to register with law enforcement (2 counts)

FTA-failure of sex offender to register with law enforcement (3 counts)

Hale, Draven K; 23

counterfeiting

auto theft and sale

Harris, D’Koleman J; 21

receiving stolen property

possession of concealed weapon without permit

Holland, Graham E; 33

FTA-illegal possession of prescription drug

FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense (3 counts)

FTA-possession of dangerous drugs (3 counts)

Hunt, Jimmie R; 46

FTA-driving under the influence (alcohol)

Hunter, Courtez L; 21

promoting prison contraband (drugs)

possession of dangerous drugs

receiving stolen property

receiving stolen vehicle

possession of concealed weapon without permit

McKenzie, Cameron B; 27

FTA-criminal trespassing

Moctezuma, Kimberly L; 29

assault-child abuse-simple-family

Shelton, Jennifer M; 43

possession of cocaine

Sivils, Amanda C; 40

FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense (3 counts)

FTA-possession of marijuana

FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

Sturgeon, Anthony M; 27

Probation violation-receiving stolen vehicle

Tabb, Alexus B; 25

possession of marijuana

Thompkins, Daniel; 23

FTA-possession of marijuana

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

October 1

assault-2nd degree, assault-3rd degree; 1st Ave. S.E.

domestic violence-3rd degree; 3rd St. S.E.

burglary-3rd degree; Adelsheim Cir. S.W.

duty upon striking unattended vehicle; damage to 2013 Nissan Rogue; $2,500

domestic violence-3rd degree (harassment); Cobb Ave. S.W.

unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Cleveland Ave. S.W; purse and contents, damaged window

domestic violence-3rd degree (harassment)

duty upon striking unattended vehicle; 2nd Ave. N.W; damage to 2017 Nissan

October 2

criminal mischief-3rd degree; Catoma Dr. N.E; damage to 2014 Toyota; $200

leaving the scene of accident; damage to 2015 Lexus

Arrests

September 30

Brooks, Jacob W; 35

public intoxication

Costantini, Anthony B; 41

public intoxication

Fornefeld, Elsha C; 40

driving under the influence (controlled substance)

Gant, Michael J; 47

driving under the influence

Thornton, Gregory S; 33

receiving stolen property-4th degree

October 1

Brown, David O; 35

theft of property-3rd degree

FTA-criminal trespassing-3rd degree

FTA-theft of property-4th degree (2 counts)

Dover, Janissa C; 29

FTA-driving while suspended

Olszowka, Dax M; 19

domestic violence-3rd degree

October 2

Millar, Ronnie R; 40

FTA-driving while suspended

FTA-insurance violation

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva

EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies have located a female connected to an alleged assault reported on Thursday morning in Eva. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a male subject with injuries after arriving on the scene near Eva Road and Aday Road. No one was injured by the gunshots reported earlier Thursday morning.
EVA, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges

Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Deputies were called...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for October 5th

Shannon Barrentine, 36 of Pisgah, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance by the Leesburg Police. Michael Skolfield, 33 of Pisgah, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Leesburg Police.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Hanceville, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Hanceville, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony B
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests last week, including:   Monday, Sept. 26  Deputies arrested Christopher Michael Johnson, 34, of Cullman, on failure to appear warrants for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.   ——- Deputies went to a residence in Crane Hill to serve felony warrants on Bryan David McIntyre, 37, of Crane Hill.   Drug paraphernalia was allegedly located at the residence.   McIntyre was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear warrants for possession of a sawed off shotgun, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespassing (4 counts), larceny, receiving stolen property, traffic violation...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Fairfield

A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday night in Fairfield. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials say they were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Once on the scene, witnesses told them the female victim was walking in an unlit area of the road when...
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

Decatur woman arrested after person run over in parking lot

Decatur police have arrested a woman who they say struck another person with a vehicle. The incident happened last Friday, when officers began an assault investigation following an incident at 1214 West Moulton St. Officers at the scene found a victim in the business’ parking lot who had been ran...
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Domestic Violence#Drugs#Crime#Rd#Fta
alreporter.com

Three incarcerated men die in one day in three ADOC facilities

Bullock Correctional Facility, left, and Donaldson Correctional Facility, right. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died in correctional facilities on Monday, one of the deadlier days for the state’s incarcerated population in recent times. Mark Alan Ford, Traevor Upshaw and Joseph Agee III — all incarcerated men within the state...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

1 dead, 5 injured in early morning crashes along I-59 near Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A series of accidents along I-59 South involving multiple commercial vehicles left one person dead and at least five others injured Wednesday morning. According to Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey, the first crash occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 152 when a commercial vehicle crossed the median and hit […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy