Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 3

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests last week, including: Monday, Sept. 26 Deputies arrested Christopher Michael Johnson, 34, of Cullman, on failure to appear warrants for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. ——- Deputies went to a residence in Crane Hill to serve felony warrants on Bryan David McIntyre, 37, of Crane Hill. Drug paraphernalia was allegedly located at the residence. McIntyre was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear warrants for possession of a sawed off shotgun, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespassing (4 counts), larceny, receiving stolen property, traffic violation...

