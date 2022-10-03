Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 3
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
September 30
- unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 222
- burglary; Hwy 69 N
- burglary; Co. Rd. 728
- violation of protection order; Wesley Ave. N
- theft of property; Hwy 31
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1435
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 1082
October 1
- assault; Co. Rd. 1498
- unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 1223
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1457
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 91
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 1545
October 2
- harassment; Hwy 69 S
- domestic violence; I 65 NB MM 306
- criminal mischief; Hwy 69 S
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1154
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 437
- receiving stolen property; I 65 SB MM 312
Arrests
September 29
Brown, Alexandria R; 31
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- possession of marijuana
Duke, Kaitlyn R; 21
- FTA-assault-child abuse-simple-family
- FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
Ford, David L; 44
- FTA-possession of methamphetamine
- FTA-driving while license suspended
- FTA-failure to register vehicle
- FTA-failure/refusal to display insurance
- FTA-no seat belt
- FTA-speeding above 45 mph on county road
Hann, Timothy M; 34
- FTA-driving under the influence (controlled substances)
Hudson, Danny R; 43
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
Kilgore, Shelli A; 50
- FTA-illegal possession of prescription drugs
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
McAtee, Jessica; 31
- reckless endangerment
McClendon, Temple T; 57
- FTA-selling/distributing dangerous drugs
McCormick, Kenny L; 30
- burglary-residence-no force
Odell, Monica C; 41
- FTA-possession of methamphetamine
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-2 nd offense
Overton, Joseph R; 31
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (2 counts)
Pendergraft, Unique N; 30
- FTA-public intoxication
- FTA-disorderly conduct
Sellers, Van T; 36
- FTA-speeding
Shaffer, Dameon S; 25
- FTA-no seat belt
Smith, Christian X; 31
- FTA-possession of marijuana
- FTA-public intoxication
- FTA-indecent exposure
- FTA-Violation of domestic violence protection order (2 counts)
White, Phillip J; 62
- FTA-operating vehicle without insurance
October 1
Abbott, Kalyn W; 30
- FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
Bell, Shontez A; 35
- receiving stolen property
Bradley, Jamie M; 26
- FTA-attempting to commit a controlled substance crime
- FTA-counterfeiting
Brown, David O; 35
- FTA-public intoxication
- FTA-driving while license suspended
- FTA-driving under the influence (controlled substances)
- Violation of release order-criminal mischief
- Violation of release order-shoplifting
Cavender, George W; 43
- attempting to elude a police officer
Cruce, Caleb E; 19
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA-buying/receiving stolen property
Davis, Lucas D; 27
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- possession of marijuana
- promoting prison contraband (drugs)
Dover, Janissa C; 29
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-driving while license suspended
Ellis, Adam T; 34
- Probation violation-selling/distributing dangerous drugs
Frazier, Ashley B; 33
- selling/distributing methamphetamine
Gandy, Ashley C; 60
- assault-domestic-simple assault-family
Green, Christian B; 31
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Grimmett, Larrydale D; 53
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of marijuana
- GJ-failure of sex offender to register with law enforcement (2 counts)
- FTA-failure of sex offender to register with law enforcement (3 counts)
Hale, Draven K; 23
- counterfeiting
- auto theft and sale
Harris, D’Koleman J; 21
- receiving stolen property
- possession of concealed weapon without permit
Holland, Graham E; 33
- FTA-illegal possession of prescription drug
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (3 counts)
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs (3 counts)
Hunt, Jimmie R; 46
- FTA-driving under the influence (alcohol)
Hunter, Courtez L; 21
- promoting prison contraband (drugs)
- possession of dangerous drugs
- receiving stolen property
- receiving stolen vehicle
- possession of concealed weapon without permit
McKenzie, Cameron B; 27
- FTA-criminal trespassing
Moctezuma, Kimberly L; 29
- assault-child abuse-simple-family
Shelton, Jennifer M; 43
- possession of cocaine
Sivils, Amanda C; 40
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (3 counts)
- FTA-possession of marijuana
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
Sturgeon, Anthony M; 27
- Probation violation-receiving stolen vehicle
Tabb, Alexus B; 25
- possession of marijuana
Thompkins, Daniel; 23
- FTA-possession of marijuana
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
October 1
- assault-2 nd degree, assault-3 rd degree; 1 st Ave. S.E.
- domestic violence-3 rd degree; 3 rd St. S.E.
- burglary-3 rd degree; Adelsheim Cir. S.W.
- duty upon striking unattended vehicle; damage to 2013 Nissan Rogue; $2,500
- domestic violence-3 rd degree (harassment); Cobb Ave. S.W.
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Cleveland Ave. S.W; purse and contents, damaged window
- domestic violence-3 rd degree (harassment)
- duty upon striking unattended vehicle; 2 nd Ave. N.W; damage to 2017 Nissan
October 2
- criminal mischief-3 rd degree; Catoma Dr. N.E; damage to 2014 Toyota; $200
- leaving the scene of accident; damage to 2015 Lexus
Arrests
September 30
Brooks, Jacob W; 35
- public intoxication
Costantini, Anthony B; 41
- public intoxication
Fornefeld, Elsha C; 40
- driving under the influence (controlled substance)
Gant, Michael J; 47
- driving under the influence
Thornton, Gregory S; 33
- receiving stolen property-4 th degree
October 1
Brown, David O; 35
- theft of property-3 rd degree
- FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree (2 counts)
Dover, Janissa C; 29
- FTA-driving while suspended
Olszowka, Dax M; 19
- domestic violence-3 rd degree
October 2
Millar, Ronnie R; 40
- FTA-driving while suspended
- FTA-insurance violation
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .
