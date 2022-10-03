ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Environmental toll of Bitcoin similar to beef production, crude oil: study

By Gianna Melillo
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49da1V_0iKJGtf100

New research puts the climate damage of Bitcoin on par with pollution from the beef production industry and crude oil burned as gasoline, suggesting the crypto currency could worsen climate change if the status quo continues.

The findings, published in Scientific Reports, include estimates of the energy-related climate damages of mining Bitcoin, a popular crypto-currency first created in 2009.

Using a metric known as the social cost of carbon, researchers found that between 2016 and 2021, each $1 in Bitcoin market value created was responsible for $0.35 in global climate damages, falling between that measured for beef production ($0.33) and crude oil burned as gasoline ($0.41).

They also found that as the industry matured, per coin climate damages increased instead of decreasing, and, at certain time points, Bitcoin climate damages exceeded the price of each coin created.

The $0.35 in damages created by Bitcoin is also higher than both wind and solar power, but lower than electricity generated from coal.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“Taken together, these results represent a set of sustainability red flags,” authors wrote. “While proponents have offered Bitcoin as representing ‘digital gold,’ from a climate damages perspective it operates more like ‘digital crude.’”

In 2020 alone, Bitcoin mining used more electricity than the entire country of Austria or Portugal.

Compared with 2016 rates, in 2021 a Bitcoin mined emitted 126 times the carbon dioxide equivalent on average into the atmosphere, increasing from 0.9 to 113 tonnes per coin.

In addition, “each Bitcoin created in 2021 resulted in $11,314 in climate damages, on average, with total global damages of all coins mined in 2021 exceeding $3.7 billion,” authors wrote. Total global Bitcoin climate damages were estimated to reach $12 billion between 2016 and 2021.

The social cost of carbon accounts for damaging factors that result from the emission of 1 extra ton of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. These can include losses in agricultural and labor productivity and destruction caused by rising sea levels.

Previous research has estimated the majority of electricity used to mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin comes from fossil fuels, while on average, 39 percent comes from renewable energy sources.

In the analysis, researchers used a social cost of carbon measured at $100 per ton to determine their estimates.

However, varying totals for this cost have been proposed, and the current U.S. government’s value stands at $51 per ton in 2020 dollars.

When researchers tested multiple social costs of carbon values in their models, climate damages of Bitcoin mining still increased substantially from 2016 to 2021, and had a continuing upward trajectory.

Additional models did show increased use of renewable sources to generate electricity lead to lower associated climate damages for each coin. However, even in a high renewable scenario “the climate damages still average 23% of the coin’s price (2016–2021), despite miners only using 37% of their electricity from fossil fuels,” authors cautioned.

The study only measured environmental damages and did not assess any health-related costs associated with Bitcoin, meaning the sustainability evaluations could be worse than reported.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Why the Saudis and Emiratis back Russia’s call for oil production cuts

Why are America’s longtime allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), supporting Russia by agreeing with it to cut oil production in the OPEC+ format? The U.S. and other Western governments have asked the Saudis and Emiratis — the only OPEC oil producers believed to have spare capacity — to increase their oil production in order to tamp down oil prices that rose following Western sanctions on Russian petroleum. Their refusal to do so will likely raise prices — which benefits Vladimir Putin by allowing him to continue selling Russian oil to China and India at a higher (albeit discounted) price than would prevail if America’s Gulf Arab allies increased their production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

OPEC+ announces 2 million-barrel production cut

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-exporting allies announced a 2 million barrel per day cut in oil production Wednesday, bucking months of pressure from Washington to increase production and potentially spiking gas prices again. The coalition, which includes the 13 OPEC nations and 11 non-members...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Labor Productivity#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Linus Commodity
The Hill

Russia’s trajectory of hate: A big war against the West coming

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Newsflash to Elon Musk: Russia will not stop its aggression over his proposed cease fire in Ukraine — not because of Kyiv’s rejection of Musk’s initiative, but because Vladimir Putin appears to be on a suicidal mission to challenge the Western world order.
POLITICS
The Hill

Russian-speaking hackers claim responsibility for knocking US states’ websites offline

A Russian-speaking hacking group on Wednesday claimed responsibility for knocking a number of U.S. state government websites offline, according to news reports. Government websites in Colorado, Mississippi and Kentucky were impacted Wednesday, CNN reported, including a Kentucky Board of Elections site with information on voter registration, though the group had not specifically listed the latter as a target.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

A bipartisan effort to protect America’s farms

The 117th Congress will be remembered as a polarized time, but a recent bipartisan effort to protect U.S. agriculture from foreign investments offers a reminder of the potential for cooperation across the aisle. Recent months have seen prominent Republicans and Democrats alike recognize the importance of knowing what foreign entities are purchasing U.S. farmland, and…
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Hill

Rough economic waters ahead: Will we choose wisely?

Financial uncertainty, the boogeyman of stable markets, is at its apex. As a result, we have 40-year highs in inflation, rising interest rates and a massive diminution of financial markets, all playing out against a backdrop of global upheaval and geopolitical mischief. When it comes to your money, consider the facts and, as the knight said to Indiana Jones, “Choose wisely.”
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

New GoodwillFinds CEO Has Big Digital Aspirations

Newly-appointed GoodwillFinds CEO Matt Kaness has big aspirations for the 120-year-old nonprofit’s new online shop. “We launched with this version of the site to get started, to start learning, to introduce the venture to the world. But there's so many different opportunities to innovate and to activate the Goodwill community that we haven't even started to scrape the surface on,” Kaness told Cheddar News.
CHARITIES
The Hill

Economy adds 263K jobs in September, unemployment ticks down

The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The September employment report showed job growth continuing to slow from a torrid pace earlier in the year, but remaining strong as the economy powers through high inflation and rising interest rates.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Fist bumps don’t erase memories

The OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day, or about 2 percent of global production, has infuriated the White House. Not only did the decision virtually guarantee another spike in inflation, but it also provided Russia with increased revenues to fund its invasion of Ukraine. National security adviser Jake Sullivan co-issued a news release stating that President Biden is “disappointed” by the “shortsighted” OPEC decision and threatening that “the Biden administration will also consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices.” Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) immediately promised to introduce a bill to “mandate the removal of U.S. troops and missile defense systems” from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
POTUS
The Hill

Inflation causing travelers to rethink holiday plans

Holiday travelers are planning to be more frugal this year, according to a recent Bankrate survey. The survey found that almost 80 percent of Americans are changing their holiday travel plans because of increasing prices and inflation. People are thinking about traveling for fewer days, less often and staying closer...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Global overload: How the world became overwhelmed

We all feel it. News is always about the unexpected, but this cycle of news is uncommonly grim, and we are all exhausted by it. Look around at the world, starting with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed treaties to annex parts of Ukraine following a manipulated referendum carried out at gunpoint. In defiance of international law, Putin says Moscow will protect these newly incorporated regions by “all available means,” code words for putting them under his nuclear control.
WORLD
The Hill

EPA proposes deeming lead in aviation fuel a danger to public health

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed declaring lead in aviation fuel a public health danger, taking a step toward regulating this type of pollution from planes. Exposure to lead can cause kidney and brain damage, and is particularly harmful to children. Lead is used in fuel for piston-engine aircraft,...
INDUSTRY
The Hill

The Hill

715K+
Followers
84K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy