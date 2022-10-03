ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers

By Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago

(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t see on the list, feel free to let us know:

Apple picking locations in the Twin Tiers

Bath, N.Y.

  • Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
  • Trick or Treat, Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Waverly, N.Y.

  • Trick or Treat, Monday, Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Sayre, Pa.

  • Trick or Treat, Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Knoxville, Pa.

  • Trick or treat, Monday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Fall Festival, Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lawrenceville, Pa.

  • Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-7 p.m.
    • Annie’s Market & Deli Events Lot
  • Trick or Treat, Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 pm.

Arnot Mall

  • Indoor Trick or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Wellsboro, Pa.

  • Trick or Treat Halloween Path, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.
    • At UPMC Wellsboro

Ithaca

  • Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.
    • At YMCA Ithaca & Tompkins County

Send 18 News any towns’, villages’ or cities’ trick or treating times that we may have missed!

