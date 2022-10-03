Read full article on original website
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Parking lot nixed in Palos Heights but issue not dead yet
The controversial parking lot proposal in Palos Heights was not approved Tuesday night but the issue is not dead. The city council needed a super-majority 6-2 vote for a zoning change from residential to business and granting a special-use permit for a municipal parking lot at 12303 S. 71st Court in the city’s downtown area.
oakpark.com
River Forest board Oks $304,000 expense for new ambulance
The River Forest Fire Department is getting a new ambulance, but it’s going to take a while for it to get here. At the Sept. 26 village board meeting, officials voted unanimously to approve a resolution to purchase a 2024 Life Line Type III Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance for $304,021 from Life Line Emergency Vehicles of Sumner, Iowa, the lower of two bidders.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Cash, booze stolen in Brookfield liquor store burglary | Police Reports Sept. 25-Oct. 2
Cash and numerous bottles of liquor were stolen from Phoenix Liquors, 8814 Ogden Ave., during a smash-and-grab burglary on Sept. 30 at about 1:40 a.m., the second such burglary at the business in the past nine months. According to police, surveillance camera video showed three people casing the liquor store...
Popular Des Plaines train-themed restaurant back on track, reopens after closing 2 years ago
Countless businesses permanently closed during the pandemic - especially restaurants, but a nostalgic diner in Des Plaines is back up and running again.
oakpark.com
Report finds Oak Park police not recording dashcam audio
The Oak Park Citizen Police Oversight Commission (CPOC) says that the failure by Oak Park police officers to consistently activate the audio portion of the department’s dashboard camera recording system is “troubling” and recommended in a report accepted by the village board on Sept. 6 that police department leadership and the commission actively review all such instances and initiate corrective action for the next six months.
oakpark.com
Home Avenue Bridge to get more homey
The Home Avenue pedestrian bridge offers walkers and cyclists a safe and convenient path across the Eisenhower Expressway, while linking the north and south halves of Oak Park. But the bridge itself is something of an eyesore. Its functionality is its only quality. And that functionality is deteriorating. “It’s a...
nadignewspapers.com
Several private & public schools, food pantries, Norwood Park Historical Society among NW Side entities receiving microgrants from city; grants listed for 38th, 39th, 41st, 45th wards
Several schools, food pantries and other nonprofit organizations on the Northwest Side are set to receive a portion of the city’s $5 million “microgrants,” which will be shared evenly among the 50 wards. In the 45th Ward, $25,000 is earmarked for the New Hope Community Food Pantry,...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Worth revokes second business license for selling illegal cigarettes
For the second time in less than a month, the Worth Village Board has voted to revoke the license of a business in which illegal cigarettes were being sold. The board accepted the recommendation of the Worth Police Department, which called for the license of Blowing Smoke II Inc., which did business as Up in Smoke, 11015 S. Harlem Ave., to be revoked.
Cook County residents can apply for $500 monthly checks through guaranteed income pilot program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.More information about the program can be found here.
Forest Park pleads for more help as overdoses on CTA trains continue to rise
"We are more than willing to do our part," Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins said, regarding the increase in overdoses at CTA stops in the village.
Chicago police locate vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler
CPD said somehow the 18-month-old got out of his parents' car and walked into the street before being hit.
cwbchicago.com
North Side car thief is caught on video as auto thefts soar 74% this year
An auto theft was captured on video Monday on the North Side, one of the hundreds of similar crimes that Chicago police will be told about this week. But the footage is valuable, allowing viewers to see how impulsive such crimes may be and how quickly they can unfold. It...
Garbage truck fire leads to big mess in Round Lake neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to a neighborhood in greater Round Lake after a recycling waste truck caught fire.Workers were on their route when they noticed the back of the truck was smoldering.The driver called for help immediately and was told to "drop the contents in the truck," so it could be pulled out.That's why trash was piled up. The fire is under investigation.
blockclubchicago.org
Plan To Turn Closed Von Humboldt School Into ‘Teachers Village’ With Affordable Apartments Gets $18 Million In City Funding
HUMBOLDT PARK — Protracted plans to redevelop long-vacant Von Humboldt Elementary School into an 107-unit apartment complex for teachers got a boost in city funding to help move plans forward. Newark, N.J.-based RBH Group was awarded $18 million in tax-exempt bonds last month to bring “Teachers Village” to the...
Chicago police shooting: Man with gun shot inside 10th District police station, Supt. Brown says
The man entered the lobby and began shouting anti-police sentiments, then pointed a gun at the officers working the front desk, CPD Supt. David Brown said.
nadignewspapers.com
Union worker Ana Santoyo becomes fourth challenger to Alderman James Gardiner; Santoyo plans to bring a ‘fighting, socialist campaign to Chicago’s 45th Ward’
Union library worker Ana Santoyo launched her 45th Ward aldermanic candidacy at an Oct. 4 rally that earlier in the day Santoyo tweeted would include a “protest of police terror.”. Santoyo, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, becomes the fourth candidate to announce their candidacy against...
Contractor sues city of Berwyn, Berwyn mayor, former city worker over racial slur
A contractor is suing the city of Berwyn, its mayor and a former city worker over their response to a racial slur.
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000
Over 55,000 properties are set to be auctioned off during the Cook County, Illinois property tax sale on November 1, with many starting bids under $1,000. Credit: Alex Potemkin (Getty Images)
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot woman multiple times in parking lot of Oak Lawn motel: police
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times at an Oak Lawn motel last week. Howard Williams, 24, faces one count of attempted murder. On Sept. 28, Oak Lawn police responded to a call of shots fired at the JC Miami...
fox32chicago.com
Victim of violent West Loop carjacking caught on camera speaks out
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a suspect wanted in an aggravated carjacking that occurred in the West Loop last month. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street. A puppy – named Bella – was in the car...
