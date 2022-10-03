CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.More information about the program can be found here.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO