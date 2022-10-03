ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Comments / 3

Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Parking lot nixed in Palos Heights but issue not dead yet

The controversial parking lot proposal in Palos Heights was not approved Tuesday night but the issue is not dead. The city council needed a super-majority 6-2 vote for a zoning change from residential to business and granting a special-use permit for a municipal parking lot at 12303 S. 71st Court in the city’s downtown area.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
oakpark.com

River Forest board Oks $304,000 expense for new ambulance

The River Forest Fire Department is getting a new ambulance, but it’s going to take a while for it to get here. At the Sept. 26 village board meeting, officials voted unanimously to approve a resolution to purchase a 2024 Life Line Type III Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance for $304,021 from Life Line Emergency Vehicles of Sumner, Iowa, the lower of two bidders.
RIVER FOREST, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Oak Park, IL
Government
Oak Park, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
oakpark.com

Report finds Oak Park police not recording dashcam audio

The Oak Park Citizen Police Oversight Commission (CPOC) says that the failure by Oak Park police officers to consistently activate the audio portion of the department’s dashboard camera recording system is “troubling” and recommended in a report accepted by the village board on Sept. 6 that police department leadership and the commission actively review all such instances and initiate corrective action for the next six months.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Home Avenue Bridge to get more homey

The Home Avenue pedestrian bridge offers walkers and cyclists a safe and convenient path across the Eisenhower Expressway, while linking the north and south halves of Oak Park. But the bridge itself is something of an eyesore. Its functionality is its only quality. And that functionality is deteriorating. “It’s a...
OAK PARK, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Several private & public schools, food pantries, Norwood Park Historical Society among NW Side entities receiving microgrants from city; grants listed for 38th, 39th, 41st, 45th wards

Several schools, food pantries and other nonprofit organizations on the Northwest Side are set to receive a portion of the city’s $5 million “microgrants,” which will be shared evenly among the 50 wards. In the 45th Ward, $25,000 is earmarked for the New Hope Community Food Pantry,...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Worth revokes second business license for selling illegal cigarettes

For the second time in less than a month, the Worth Village Board has voted to revoke the license of a business in which illegal cigarettes were being sold. The board accepted the recommendation of the Worth Police Department, which called for the license of Blowing Smoke II Inc., which did business as Up in Smoke, 11015 S. Harlem Ave., to be revoked.
WORTH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#The Village Board#Journal
CBS Chicago

Cook County residents can apply for $500 monthly checks through guaranteed income pilot program

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.More information about the program can be found here. 
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Garbage truck fire leads to big mess in Round Lake neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to a neighborhood in greater Round Lake after a recycling waste truck caught fire.Workers were on their route when they noticed the back of the truck was smoldering.The driver called for help immediately and was told to "drop the contents in the truck," so it could be pulled out.That's why trash was piled up. The fire is under investigation.
ROUND LAKE, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Plan To Turn Closed Von Humboldt School Into ‘Teachers Village’ With Affordable Apartments Gets $18 Million In City Funding

HUMBOLDT PARK — Protracted plans to redevelop long-vacant Von Humboldt Elementary School into an 107-unit apartment complex for teachers got a boost in city funding to help move plans forward. Newark, N.J.-based RBH Group was awarded $18 million in tax-exempt bonds last month to bring “Teachers Village” to the...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Union worker Ana Santoyo becomes fourth challenger to Alderman James Gardiner; Santoyo plans to bring a ‘fighting, socialist campaign to Chicago’s 45th Ward’

Union library worker Ana Santoyo launched her 45th Ward aldermanic candidacy at an Oct. 4 rally that earlier in the day Santoyo tweeted would include a “protest of police terror.”. Santoyo, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, becomes the fourth candidate to announce their candidacy against...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy