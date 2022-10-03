Read full article on original website
Lucas Zelarayan may be a wizard, scores free kick goal from midfield for Columbus Crew
Lucas Zelarayán sure can kick that soccer ball. The Columbus Crew No. 10 has been one of MLS’s best dead ball experts from the moment he arrived in the league, but he may have outdone himself in his side’s 2-2 road draw with Charlotte FC Wednesday night. Zelarayán was hauled down at midfield, giving Columbus a free kick barely three steps into the home side’s half. There was no reason to suspect any danger as Zelarayán stood over the ball. He didn’t take the free kick quickly, and the Charlotte back four was focused and well-placed to cope with any long service...
MLS average attendances: 2022 season
Keep track of which MLS teams get the highest average attendance throughout the 2022 season.
FOX Sports
U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team
On Tuesday, FOX Sports revealed its star-studded broadcast team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring well-established stars of the industry as well as a few new faces with impressive resumes on the pitch. Play-by play veterans John Strong, JP Dellacamera, Derek Rae and Jacqui Oatley will be...
FIFA・
Real Salt Lake signs world cup talent Bryan Oviedo
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — With the 2022 Soccer World Cup approaching, Real Salt Lake announced that the team signed 32-year old Bryan Oviedo, a Europe-based, Costa Rican world cup […]
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: James Rodríguez's howler vs. Uruguay
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with James Rodríguez's all-timer vs. Uruguay. James Rodríguez went into the 2014 World...
FIFA・
Yardbarker
Luis Suarez Rejects European Move In Favour of MLS
Luis Suarez was a firm fan favourite during his time at Liverpool, instantly winning the fans over with a debut goal at Anfield, before going on to score 82 goals with 46 assists in just 133 appearances for the side. During his final season in a red shirt, the Uruguayan...
MLS・
Gareth Bale has been little more than a guest star in his MLS career so far
The 33-year-old has been trying to regain his fitness in the run-up to the World Cup. But he is yet to complete a full 90 minutes for LAFC
MLS・
