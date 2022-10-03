ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa out against Jets after concussion controversy

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 4 days ago

Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday’s game between the Jets and Dolphins while in concussion protocol.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel announced the news to reporters on Monday.

McDaniel said that it is “too early to give a definite timeline” as to exactly when Tagovailoa will return to the field.

Tagovailoa left the Dolphins’ game against the Bengals on Thursday night after suffering a scary hit from defensive tackle Josh Tupou, in which his head forcefully hit the turf. He was stretchered off the field, as concern mounted that his hands were exhibiting reactions consistent with neurological trauma.

Compounding the matter, Tagovailoa had been cleared from concussion protocol after having his head hit the turf the previous week against the Bills. While Tagovailoa wobbled and struggled to maintain his balance in that game, he was diagnosed with back and ankle injuries and returned to action.

Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday's game versus the Jets while in concussion protocol.
The league’s concussion protocol came under considerable scrutiny over the matter .

The NFLPA exercised its right to fire the independent neurologist who cleared Tagovailoa to return against the Bills. The players union has vowed to explore “every legal matter” to investigate the situation .

Tagovailoa flew home with the Dolphins after their game against the Bengals, and was reportedly “ in good spirits ” on Friday.

Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher Thursday night against the Bengals.
Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Dolphins, and rookie Skylar Thompson — a seventh-round pick out of Kansas State — will be the backup.

The Dolphins are currently favored by three points in the matchup.

