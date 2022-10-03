Read full article on original website
WDTN
Thai Table Makes Dragon on Fire Sushi Roll
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Manager Kay Palada and owner and chef, Sue Whitted joins us in the kitchen with their one of a kind sushi roll! Check out the clip to watch how they make their fire sushi roll.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City chef wins Diced in Dayton
TIPP CITY — Coldwater Cafe’s Executive Chef Katy Evans was declared the winner of Diced in Dayton Chef Challenge on Sept. 13. The first ever Diced in Dayton is a chef challenge created by Miami Valley Meals (MVM) to show participating chefs and attendees what MVM does on a daily basis, use unpredictable ingredients to create meals for those in the community who are limited in their ability to get food.
Dayton blaze leaves 2 homes damaged
Crews on the scene reported that a two-story building was showing smoke and fire. The heat and flames spread, melting the siding on a neighboring home.
Did You Know There’s a Haunted Cave in Ohio with 30,000 Live Bats?
It's a real cave with real bats. And it's real scary!- Fox 45 News/Dayton, Ohio. I love a good, scary haunted house and I have been in a lot of them. But there's a haunted attraction just outside Dayton, Ohio that isn't a "house" at all. It's a haunted cave and, coincidentally, is in the Guinness Book of World Records because it's the longest haunted attraction in the world. It takes about an hour to get through and, in addition to having 3,563 feet of chills and thrills, it's also home to a bunch of bats. Live ones. Approximately 30,000 of them!
‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
McGohan catches 4 TDs, Miamisburg rolls Beavercreek
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – After leading just 28-10 at halftime, Miamisburg football pulled away in the second half against Beavercreek as the Vikings cruised to a 49-26 win on Thursday night. The GWOC’s second leading wide receiver/tight end, Jackson McGohan, led the night with a team-high 4 touchdown catches.
Springfield students pack 30K meals for children
More than 100 students worked together throughout the school day, meeting the annual goal of packing 30,000 meals for those in need.
Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
Affordable Eats: 25 Greater Cincinnati Spots to Grab a Meal for Under $13
CityBeat staffers have put together a list of 25 of their favorite spots for an affordable meal.
wyso.org
Meadowlark chef looks forward to next course
Elizabeth remembers the first time she tasted blue cheese. It was during college in Iowa, where Wiley and her friends would reserve private dining rooms to hold dinner parties for fellow classmates. “We invited a teacher - our theater professor - and she unwrapped this very thick wedge of blue...
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Springfield firefighter returns home after serious injury
On Sept. 25, Baise was working with several other firefighters on the second floor of a home on the 600 block of Rice Street. Conditions suddenly changed, forcing them to quickly leave the building.
dayton.com
Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming
HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
Jamaican Soul Food Restaurant Flavors of the Isle to Open in Findlay Market
Flavors of the Isle will be serving up Jamaican soul food and frozen cocktails at its new location starting Oct. 8.
dayton.com
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products. The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale. “This will be the...
Photos: New Hocking Hills Lodge opening this week
Ohioans now have a new place to stay at a much-beloved vacation destination.
WDTN
Goodwill Easterseals West Campus to hold hiring event
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley will be holding a hiring event for its new West Campus. According to a release, a two-day hiring event will be held at the Dayton Metro Library Trotwood Branch, located at 855 E. Main St. in Trotwood. The events will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Officer Burton’s K9 retired, given to Burton family
"Brev has adjusted extremely well to his new retired life and is in the best possible place a dog could hope for," Richmond Police said.
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.
Depending on where you live in the country, will set the time of year you will most likely have a yard sale. The spring and summer months are the most popular. But there is a plus side to having a Fall Yard Sale. People tend to search for winter attire in the Fall. Plus men get out and search for snow blowers, shovels, and even generators. September and early October are a great time of these types of sales.
Crews respond to Dayton motorcycle crash
According to authorities, the accident was caused by a motorcycle crashing into a traffic cone. The accident occurred near Edwin C Moses Boulevard with initial reports coming in at 10:43 p.m
