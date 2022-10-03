ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Thai Table Makes Dragon on Fire Sushi Roll

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Manager Kay Palada and owner and chef, Sue Whitted joins us in the kitchen with their one of a kind sushi roll! Check out the clip to watch how they make their fire sushi roll.
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City chef wins Diced in Dayton

TIPP CITY — Coldwater Cafe’s Executive Chef Katy Evans was declared the winner of Diced in Dayton Chef Challenge on Sept. 13. The first ever Diced in Dayton is a chef challenge created by Miami Valley Meals (MVM) to show participating chefs and attendees what MVM does on a daily basis, use unpredictable ingredients to create meals for those in the community who are limited in their ability to get food.
103GBF

Did You Know There’s a Haunted Cave in Ohio with 30,000 Live Bats?

It's a real cave with real bats. And it's real scary!- Fox 45 News/Dayton, Ohio. I love a good, scary haunted house and I have been in a lot of them. But there's a haunted attraction just outside Dayton, Ohio that isn't a "house" at all. It's a haunted cave and, coincidentally, is in the Guinness Book of World Records because it's the longest haunted attraction in the world. It takes about an hour to get through and, in addition to having 3,563 feet of chills and thrills, it's also home to a bunch of bats. Live ones. Approximately 30,000 of them!
WDTN

‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
WDTN

McGohan catches 4 TDs, Miamisburg rolls Beavercreek

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – After leading just 28-10 at halftime, Miamisburg football pulled away in the second half against Beavercreek as the Vikings cruised to a 49-26 win on Thursday night. The GWOC’s second leading wide receiver/tight end, Jackson McGohan, led the night with a team-high 4 touchdown catches.
WDTN

Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
wyso.org

Meadowlark chef looks forward to next course

Elizabeth remembers the first time she tasted blue cheese. It was during college in Iowa, where Wiley and her friends would reserve private dining rooms to hold dinner parties for fellow classmates. “We invited a teacher - our theater professor - and she unwrapped this very thick wedge of blue...
dayton.com

Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming

HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
dayton.com

‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s

A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products. The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale. “This will be the...
WDTN

Goodwill Easterseals West Campus to hold hiring event

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley will be holding a hiring event for its new West Campus. According to a release, a two-day hiring event will be held at the Dayton Metro Library Trotwood Branch, located at 855 E. Main St. in Trotwood. The events will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Everything Kaye!

Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.

Depending on where you live in the country, will set the time of year you will most likely have a yard sale. The spring and summer months are the most popular. But there is a plus side to having a Fall Yard Sale. People tend to search for winter attire in the Fall. Plus men get out and search for snow blowers, shovels, and even generators. September and early October are a great time of these types of sales.
