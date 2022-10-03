Read full article on original website
WJLA
37 fired DC police officers reinstated, most got $14M in back pay, auditor report says
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department reinstated dozens of fired officers and paid them $14 million in back pay, including a few who were deemed a "threat to safety," according to a new 86-page report from the D.C. auditor, just out Thursday. The most common reason the firings...
D.C. deputy mayor charged with parking lot assault
Washington, D.C., Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart was arrested earlier this week on accusations of assaulting a man in the parking lot of an Arlington, Va., shopping center, police said.
Civil War reenactor accused of posing as ‘antifa’ in plot to bomb historic Virginia battlefield
On September 23, 2017, the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation received a letter in the mail. Contained within was an explicit threat of violence -- supposedly from "antifa" -- and a demand that they cancel an upcoming re-enactment. Then, authorities discovered a bomb.
mocoshow.com
No Charges to Be Filed Against Two U.S. Secret Service Officers Who Fatally Shot 19-Year Old Germantown Man After Report of Burglary in Progress
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DC: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced that there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights or District of Columbia charges against two officers from the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division who were involved in the fatal shooting, in April 2022, of 19-year-old Gordon Casey of Germantown outside an ambassador’s residence in Northwest Washington.
WJLA
2 men stabbed after fight along Wisconsin Avenue in northwest DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men were injured after they stabbed one another during a fight Thursday evening, police said. Police were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW around 5:27 p.m. The incident happened in the Cathedral Heights neighborhood, officials said. No further details...
Ex-District Employee Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
A woman who previously worked for a D.C. government program designed to support people returning from incarceration was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of embezzlement and fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Prosecutors say Rhayda Barnes Thomas, 51, was indicted by a grand jury last week for...
DC deputy mayor placed on leave following alleged assault
Washington, D.C.'s deputy mayor for public safety is on leave as the city looks into an alleged assault that took place in Arlington, Virginia.
Washington City Paper
Former DOES Employee Accused of Embezzling Government Funds. Again.
Former D.C. Department of Employment Services employee Rhayda Barnes Thomas was arrested this week after she was indicted for embezzling up to $350,000 from D.C.’s Project Empowerment program. Barnes Thomas was a graduate of the program, which helps provide jobs for homeless people and those returning home from prison, and was later hired by the agency.
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, […]
WJLA
Police chase spans 2 Va. counties, suspect opens fire on officers: Officials
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A wanted suspect is in custody after Arlington police say a suspect gave chase across two neighboring Virginia counties and fired a number of shots at officers. Police said Ricardo Singleton, 27, fired "several rounds" at uniformed officers with a semi-automatic pistol with an extended...
WJLA
Virginia social worker charged for filming minor undressing, police look for more victims
CLIFTON, Va. (7News) — A 64-year-old social worker from northern Virginia was arrested on Tuesday for recording a minor, Fairfax County police said. Henry Pacheco of Clifton was hired by the victim's family 10 years ago, police reported. Pacheco reportedly "groomed" the victim and her family by offering trips,...
DC Auditor: 36 MPD officers reinstated; receive $14 million in back pay
WASHINGTON — The Office of the DC Auditor (ODCA) released a report Thursday detailing the discipline process a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer goes through if that officer is fired and eventually reinstated. ODCA calls the discipline process "complicated and confusing." According to the report, for every three police...
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
WJLA
Woodbridge officer-involved shooting that killed Jaiden Carter deemed 'justified': police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Authorities on Friday released the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed during an undercover drug operation in Woodbridge, Virginia on Sept. 1. The review was conducted by CIRT, or the Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
WJLA
Arrest made in Darrion Herring murder at Mall at Prince George's, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An arrest has been made after a 20-year-old Hyattsville man was murdered inside the food court of the Mall at Prince George's back in August, according to Prince George's County police. The U.S. Marshals Task Force has been searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward...
WJLA
Suspect slashes CVS employee's neck during attempted theft in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A CVS employee’s neck was slashed when he tried to stop a suspect from stealing items from a store in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. "I'll stab you," police said the suspect stated when the employee intervened. The suspect then...
WJLA
Leader of Arlington County NAACP killed in shooting while on vacation in Turks and Caicos
WASHINGTON (7News) — A prominent local realtor who was also the first vice president of the Arlington County NAACP was killed in gunfire while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, a close friend of the family tells 7News. The Arlington County NAACP announced Wednesday that Kent Carter passed away...
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
alxnow.com
Alexandria woman caught with gun at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport checkpoint
An Alexandria woman was caught carrying a loaded gun at a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday (October 4). The incident occurred in the early morning, and the woman said that she forgot that she had the gun in her bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police took the weapon and the woman was cited for weapons charges.
