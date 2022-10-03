ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9

Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills

Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
NEWTOWN, CT
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Jen Payne

THE EXCHANGE: A Statewide Connecticut Artist Treasure Hunt

SomethingProjects has launched its first project, a statewide Connecticut artist treasure hunt called THE EXCHANGE, on view daily, August 15 - November 1, 2022 (rain or sun). It includes GPS-tracking, QR codes, and adventuring to 15 unique public art installations. The designated sites can be accessed through a map with GPS coordinates or by following clues and video prompts created by each of the artists. Visit www.SomethingProjects.net to learn more about THE EXCHANGE and the participating artists, then…
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Montville, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Danbury, CT
City
Simsbury, CT
City
Wilton, CT
City
Newtown, CT
City
New Britain, CT
hwy.co

10 Famous People From Connecticut

You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut

The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Local Life#Localevent#Art#Great Pumpkin#Festival#Family Activities#Pumpkintown U S A#The Pumpkintown Forest
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Parenting
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NBC Connecticut

Avelo Airlines Celebrates Milestone by Rewarding Travelers

Since they began serving Southern Connecticut last November, Avelo Airlines has seen a tremendous growth in travelers. On Thursday, the airline counted their 10,000th flight since its very first departure nationally. The flight came from Chicago and arrived in New Haven. Everyone on board the flight got a free round-trip...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Outsider.com

Moose on the Loose in Connecticut After Being Freed From Fence

A wayward moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after officers helped free the animal from a neighborhood fence. According to a Facebook post by the Connecticut State Environmental Police, a resident reported the incident around midnight on Saturday, October 1. The caller believed the moose was impaled by the fence. But when wardens arrived, they saw that it was not hurt. The animal had just gotten its front legs over the fence and became stuck.
WTNH

Connecticut childcare workers eligible for appreciation bonus payments

(WTNH) – Childcare workers in Connecticut are now eligible for appreciation bonus payments. Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that his administration is releasing $70 million in state funding for the payments. Childcare providers in Connecticut who provide safe and nurturing care to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers are eligible for the payment. Individual bonuses will […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Amazon hiring 3,100 workers in Connecticut

As Connecticut stores and distributors hire up for the 2022 holiday season, Amazon set the job market on Thursday with the goal of bringing on 3,100 people at starting pay averaging $19 an hour, and new hires having the potential to win signing bonuses of up to $3,000. Amazon has...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy