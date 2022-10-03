Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News
Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
Swinney comments on lawsuit against Clemson players stemming from 2021 incident
A civil lawsuit against a pair of Clemson football players stemming from an incident last summer was filed Wednesday, prompting a response from head coach Dabo Swinney while meeting with the media following (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Lee Corso health update: Rece Davis discusses status of popular GameDay host after Week 5 absence
Lee Corso missed last week’s episode of College GameDay when he felt under the weather in Clemson, South Carolina. It was a noticeable absence as Corso has been a fixture on the program since it began in 1987. Corso remained in his hotel room at Clemson and eventually returned...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jordan Butler, 4-star post player, announces SEC commitment
Jordan Butler, a 7-footer and 4-star post player out of Greenville, S.C. (Christ Church Episcopal School), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Butler committed to Missouri over Auburn and South Carolina, and he’s ranked the No. 15 center in the class of 2023, and No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite.
FOX Carolina
Two Clemson football players named in lawsuit after 2021 crash that injured mail carrier
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a lawsuit, two Clemson football players are being accused of racing their cars and causing a crash that injured a mail carrier in 2021. According to the lawsuit, the two players Frederick L. Davis, II and Malcolm Greene were observed traveling south on Highway 123 in close proximity and at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of lanes, and appeared to be racing on July 21, 2021.
Swinney discusses use of Clemson's 'best player' now and later
Andrew Mukuba’s move to cornerback last week wasn’t a stopgap as much as it was a situational maneuver for Clemson’s secondary. To hear Clemson coach Dabo Swinney tell it, that will continue for what (...)
Goodwin has message for recruits regarding Clemson’s gameday atmosphere
It’s no secret that this past weekend was one of Clemson’s biggest recruiting weekends of the regular season, if not the biggest. Dabo Swinney and staff played host to a number of priority prospects, as (...)
'If we don't win that game, I'm probably not here'
Clemson’s pending trip to Boston College has plenty of memories flooding back to Dabo Swinney’s mind, including one particular game the Tigers’ coach believes started all of this. “If we don’t win (...)
Former CFB coach talks Uiagalelei & 'what really caught my eye' in Clemson-NC State game
On Sirius XM’s show Full Ride, former college football head coach Rick Neuheisel spoke about the environment at Death Valley on Saturday night during fifth-ranked Clemson’s 30-20 victory over (...)
Where the Tigers are in ESPN's latest power rankings
ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 5 of the season. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) stayed put at No. 4 in the power rankings following its 30-20 win over NC (...)
bcinterruption.com
Boston College Football vs. Clemson: Gambling Odds and Prediction
Well, last week was quite the ride for the Boston College football team as they were able to squeak by Louisville to secure their first ACC win of the season with a 34-33 win. Like a responsible gambler, I stayed the hell away from this one and boy was that the right decision. The ending results of the match was a gambler’s worst nightmare as the Eagles were able to cover the 15.5 spread, obviously, and absolutely destroy the Over of 51 which I originally guessed was set a tad bit too high.
Dabo Swinney Announces Clemson Star Is Out Again
The Clemson Tigers received some more unfortunate news this week ahead of a showdown with Boston College this weekend. Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would be out due to a non-football medical issue. Now he's set to miss the Tigers' game against the Eagles, according to a new report.
my40.tv
County clash game to be played in Waynesville after all
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County's big rivalry football game between Tuscola and Pisgah high schools will be played on Tuscola’s field at Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville. Pisgah had floated the idea of hosting the County Clash game at Bethel Middle School closer to its hometown of...
SoCon issues statement on officiating errors in Furman game
The Southern Conference issued the following statement Monday relative to a call in the Samford at Furman game which reversed an interception by the Paladins’ Ivan Yates. After review of a play in question during the Furman-Samford football game on Oct. 1, the Southern Conference’s coordinator of officials believes there were significant errors in the […]
wgog.com
Golf cart accident leads to civil lawsuit
An Oconee County lawsuit filed for a man who, it is claimed, fell out of a golf cart and was injured and required treatment expenses at more than $400 thousand. The lawsuit was entered this week in the Common Pleas Court by a Charleston lawyer on behalf of Anderson resident John Stiles Jr. According to the allegations made against the Chickasaw Point Golf Club, Stiles was riding in a car driven by his friend Randy Dawson. Between holes number 7 and 8, it is alleged, the golf cart started to slide and flipped as the two went down a hill that featured a sloped asphalt pathway. And it’s that pathway, the lawsuit contends, which caused the accident. According to the allegations, the golf cart landed atop Stiles and caused severe bodily injuries. It claims there was no sign warning Stiles of the danger. A jury trial is requested.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina, man wins big playing South Carolina Education Lottery
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man, who started playing the lottery a year ago, has won $200,000. Not surprisingly, he says he’ll keep playing. “It could happen again,” he said. He’s going to buy a house with his winnings off of a Palmetto Cash 5 with a...
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina
The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Greer, SC
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
Suspect leaves South Carolina store with necklace worth thousands
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a suspect that stole a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Greenville jeweler. The Greenville Police Department said on September 29th, the suspect entered Diamond Couture located inside Haywood Mall at 700 Haywood Road. The suspect was trying on a necklace and left […]
holycitysinner.com
Pearl Harbor Sailor from South Carolina to be buried in National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
Fire Controlman 1st Class Hubert Clement (right), a native of Inman, South Carolina, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack of Pearl Harbor, will have his remains buried on October 10th, in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, with full military honors. Fire Controlmen...
