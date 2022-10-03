Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Hillsboro police shot and arrested a burglary suspect Thursday night after he broke into two houses with a gun, stole a car, and led police on a chase, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Police officers originally responded to a report of a carjacking at 10:30...
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
kptv.com
MCSO: 2 hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies have released new information on a Wednesday officer-involved shooting near the Lloyd Center that ended with two suspects hospitalized. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy assigned to the Transit Police Division encountered a man just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NE Grand Avenue & NE Holladay Street. During the conversation, an altercation ensued for unnamed reasons, according to MCSO. A woman also became involved, at which point the shooting happened.
kptv.com
Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in deadly NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help finding who shot and killed a 36-year-old man in the Wilkes neighborhood on Saturday. Nicholas Scott Hammann died after he was shot in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (October 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E at SE Risley Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback,...
kptv.com
Gresham man arrested after firing bullets through hotel room door
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he fired bullets through a hotel room door in Gresham. Just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the Extended Stay America Suites in the 3000 block of Northeast 181st Avenue. Police said a guest had called the front desk to report hearing loud sounds coming from a second-story room. When management went to inspect, they saw bullet holes coming from room 207 and called police.
kptv.com
Mother, 2 sons lose home in early morning Gresham house fire
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A mother and her two sons are now without a home after an early morning house fire in Gresham on Tuesday. Around 5 a.m. both Gresham and Portland fire officials were dispatched to a 2-alarm fire at Golfside Apartments on NE Division St. According to a...
kptv.com
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the downtown area early Friday morning. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Missing autistic Washington County teen found safe
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered autistic teen was found in Forest Grove and brought home safe on Wednesday evening. The WCSO first made the announcement Wednesday when 17-year-old Fiona Jordan didn’t make it to a morning class at...
kptv.com
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
After a gun incident near Franklin High School, Portland police took 80 minutes to respond
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 2:57 p.m. Sept. 16, an official at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland called 911 for help. “We need police presence immediately,” said Vice Principal Robyn Griffiths, in an audio recording of the 911 call obtained through a public records request. Griffiths told the emergency dispatcher that someone had been flashing guns while driving by the high school in Southeast Portland.
kptv.com
Polk County deputy narrowly misses being shot in the head by fleeing suspect: Police
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy narrowly escaped with their life early in the morning on Wednesday while trying to apprehend a fleeing suspect. Around 4:17 a.m. in Rickreall, Oregon, a deputy attempted to pull over a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche for speeding. Brandon Pruett, the driver, sped off in the car in the direction of Dallas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash with minivan in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a minivan in Southeast Portland on Wednesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street. The motorcyclist was...
kptv.com
Vancouver district searching all schools after employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms
Security video shows woman enter Portland family's home, sleeping on child's bed. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
kptv.com
Reward offered for help locating suspect in Powellhurst-Gilbert murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for help locating a suspect in a Portland murder. Police say Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, 44. Follstad-Martin was found dead shortly before 8 p.m. July 15 at the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard from a gunshot wound.
kptv.com
Over a thousand prescription refills delayed at Milwaukie pharmacy
The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen. Hurricane Ian's storm surge caused major flooding and damage at Huntington Beach State Park (Source: Brenda Magers) Drive Your Tractor to School Day in Nelson County. Updated: 13...
kptv.com
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting at Gresham hotel
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a hotel Thursday morning. Just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites: Extended Stay Hotels in the 3000 block of Northeast 181st Avenue. Police said a guest had called the front desk to report hearing loud sounds coming from a second-story room. When management went to inspect, they saw bullet holes coming from the room and called police.
kptv.com
Reward offered for tips about deadly shooting at Northgate Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for help locating the suspect or suspects in a deadly shooting at Northgate Park. According to PPB, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 to shots fired at Northgate Park....
kptv.com
Reward offered information on Vancouver shooting that left man injured
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for help in locating the suspect or suspects in a shooting in Northeast Vancouver in August. On August 8, at about 9 p.m. VPD responded to a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and...
kptv.com
Man reported missing in SW Portland found safe
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said 37-year-old Jonas Patrick Briggs walked off around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday from the area of the 8100 block of SW Barnes Road in Portland.
Comments / 2