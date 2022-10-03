RECALL: Food Lion recalls Taste of Inspirations Double Creme Brie Cheese Wedge

SALISBURY ― Food Lion is recalling Taste of Inspirations Double Creme Brie Cheese Wedge after being alerted by manufacturer Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that the product could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This is part of a broader recall.

The affected product’s UPC# is 72543999972, and it could have been purchased between Aug. 3, 2022–Sept. 30, 2022, at all Food Lion stores. The product has a “Best By” date ranging from Sept. 28, 2022– Dec.14, 2022.

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”