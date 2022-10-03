Vote for the Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago
It's Monday, which means it's time for the latest Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week poll. Now we need you to determine a winner.

Remember: Voting ends at noon on Thursday.

Last week's winner was St. Clair boys cross country's Carter Boullard. The senior set a personal record with a time of 16:09.8 at the New Balance Mid-Season Spectacular on Sept. 23.

Want to nominate an athlete for a future poll? Email Times Herald sports reporter Brenden Welper (bwelper@gannett.com) and let him know who had a stellar week. Please submit entries by 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Listed below are this week’s candidates in alphabetical order:

Makayla Bruman — Imlay City volleyball: The freshman totaled 39 assists, seven digs, seven aces and one kill in the Spartans' 3-1 victory over Armada on Sept. 27.

Jesse Kautz — Almont girls golf: Kautz led her to team to a conference title in the BWAC championship tournament on Sept. 29. She was the medalist of the evet with a tournament-low score of 86. Kautz was also named the BWAC MVP for the 2022 season.

Lillian Rutallie — Marysville girls cross country: The sophomore placed first with a time of 20:43.8 in a MAC Blue jamboree on Sept. 27. Rutallie also took first place among Division 2, 3 and 4 runners and set a personal record of 19:50.4 in the Hanson's Invitational on Oct. 1.

Carter Saccucci — Marysville football: Saccucci ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in the Vikings' 23-6 win over Clinton Township Clintondale on Sept. 30.

Caleb Todd — Armada boys soccer: Todd scored two goals and added one assist in the Tigers' 8-0 triumph over Yale on Sept. 28. He also spent some time in goal and helped Armada record the shutout.

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

