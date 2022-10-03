Tennessee football freshmen Elijah Herring, Kalib Perry are 'exactly what you want'

Elijah Herring crept toward the Akron offensive line.

Then the Tennessee football linebacker took off. He split between two offensive linemen and sacked Zips quarterback D.J. Irons as he faked a handoff. It was Herring’s third college game and he impressed, a recurring theme for the freshman and his classmate Kalib Perry.

"The talent is there,” linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary said Monday at the Knoxville Quarterback Club. “Size-wise, speed and athleticism, they are exactly what you want in this conference."

Herring and Perry are backup linebackers for the Vols behind a handful of veterans. Both have played on special teams, while Herring has gotten more opportunities on defense for the No. 8 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC) leading into LSU (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN).

The 6-foot-2, 227-pound Herring has four tackles with two sacks, both in a three-play span against Akron on Sept. 17. Perry has two tackles.

“I think they are going to play some really good football in the near future,” Jean-Mary said. “Obviously, as coaches, we want that to happen yesterday. That is just the nature of coaching. You see a bright future with both those young men.”

The pair signed with Tennessee as three-star recruits in the 2022 class. Herring enrolled early in January.

Herring, a Murfreesboro Riverdale product, was more of a pass rusher in high school, Jean-Mary noted. Perry, who is from Georgetown, Kentucky, was a jack-of-all-trades, playing multiple positions on offense and defense.

Jean-Mary stressed both are still learning to play linebacker and continuing to gain experience.

“The great part about guys that are aggressive and play with a lot of energy and play fast: They can overcome mistakes, and that's where Elijah is right now,” Jean-Mary said of Herring on Sept. 20. “He's been productive in all three games that he's played in, so we've been very, very excited about him.”

Herring’s brother, Caleb Herring, is committed to Tennessee in the 2023 class. He is the No. 1 in-state prospect and the No. 72 player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Perry picked Tennessee over offers from Cincinnati and Kentucky.

"He just kind of finds the football, which is a skill, obviously, that you can't always teach," Jean-Mary said. "He kind of finds the football on his own. Even though it's not always the right way, he's been productive in getting to the football."

