Cause of September fire at Madison apartment remains undetermined

MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in Madison last month is still unclear, Madison Fire Department officials said Monday.

The September 10 fire displaced 36 people, including eight children. One cat died.

Fire Department officials said Monday that the fire originated near a water heater in a basement boiler room. Officials said the fire was unintentional and caused about $300,00 in damage.

