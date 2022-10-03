Above is the flag for egoist anarchism. It is a version of anarchism invented by philosopher Max Striner and he is pretty much the stereotypical anarchist that is the reason why many anarchists are depicted as crazy bomb-throwers who want to burn down all governments & destroy anyone who establishes almost any kind of authority. As I pointed out, many anarchists like the anarcho-mutualists of FEJUVE and anarcho-syndicalist Noam Chomsky only want a government without a monopoly of violence to keep the population down. For egoists, however, that is not enough. To them, there has to be total liberation!

