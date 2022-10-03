Read full article on original website
elizabethton.com
Top Things to Know – ETSU vs. VMI
JOHNSON CITY – With a heartbreaking loss to No. 10 Chattanooga now in the rear view mirror, ETSU football moves forward in hopes of finding its first Southern Conference win this Saturday against VMI in Lexington, Va. Before Saturday’s showdown, here are the Top Things to Know brought to...
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton native Rollins continues to shine for Maryville College
Elizabethton native Bryson Rollins continues to amass great numbers as the starting quarterback in his first year at Maryville College. After leading the Elizabethton Cyclones to back-to-back state championships in 2019-2020 and a runner-up finish in 2021, Rollins took over quarterback play for the Maryville Scots. On Oct. 1, Maryville...
elizabethton.com
Angela Michelle Burrow
On Thursday, September 29, 2022 our precious Angela Michelle Burrow passed away at Vanderbilt University at the age of 51. Angela was born in Elizabethton, a daughter of Rodger Dale and Sheila Kay (Nidiffer) Burrow. Those preceding Angela in death are her paternal grandparents, Ossie and Gene Burrow; her maternal grandparents, John and Georgie Nidiffer; her aunt and uncle, Terry and Charlotte; her aunt, Jane; her uncle, William Nidiffer; and her aunt, Wilma Hoffman.
These local high school football teams remain undefeated
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The high school football season is entering week eight in Tennessee and week seven in Virginia. Only a handful of local teams remain undefeated. As of this week, three Northeast Tennessee teams and two Southwest Virginia teams still have perfect records: Northeast Tennessee Daniel Boone (6–0 overall, 2–0 in district) […]
elizabethton.com
Linda Bass Street
Linda Bass Street, age 69, of Hampton, passed away on October 4, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. Linda was born in Carter County on April 13, 1953, to the late Ham and Lona Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Herb Bass; brother, Bobby Campbell and his wife Reba and sister, Pat Hicks.
elizabethton.com
Myra Denise Hale
Ms. Myra Denise Hale, 56, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Wise County, Va., and was the daughter of Jesse “Buck” and Nina Hale. Myra was a Nurse in Labor and Delivery for...
elizabethton.com
Enjoy some ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ next weekend at the Bonnie Kate
The Bonnie Kate Theater opened in 1926 and many older residents of the community surely hold fond memories of the theater’s glory days. Now, after several years of renovation work, the Bonnie Kate will once again open its doors to spotlight a classic play, thanks to a new organization created to support artistic skill in the local community.
Johnson City Press
West Ridge mourns loss of freshman band student Gracie McBryant
BLOUNTVILLE — Gracie Alyssa McBryant’s first Friday night homecoming football game as a high school student and marching band member also was her last. The 14-year-old West Ridge High School clarinet player performed in a homecoming half-time show on Sept. 23 and died eight days later, Saturday, Oct. 1, in a camper fire in the Akard community just west of Bristol shortly before 6 a.m.
Johnson City Press
Announcing David Crockett High School’s 2022 Homecoming Court
Friday night’s rainy weather failed to dampen the 2022 Homecoming festivities at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough as the school christened its new football turf and lighting systems. In addition to the game, the school also selected a homecoming queen and king and homecoming court.
elizabethton.com
Denise Stine
Denise Stine, 63, Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of Elizabethton. She was born July 10, 1959 in Chambersburg, Pa. Denise was a graduate of Shippensburg Senior High School and Shippensburg University. She had lived in Elizabethton for the past eight years. She was retired as a Budget Analyst with the United States Government.
wjhl.com
Educator of the Week: Lauren Stone, Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lauren Stone is in her second year in Kingsport and her fourth year teaching overall. While the students learn, Stone makes it a point to learn more about them, and that unity adds up to big success in her classroom. “I had so many teachers...
East Tennessean
Beauty Spot: Unicoi, Tennessee
Nestled tight in the Unaka Mountains of Unicoi, Tennessee, the infamous Beauty Spot has remained a gorgeous destination for not only residents but also visitors of the Tri-Cities area. Offering a scenic view from one of the Southern Appalachian’s highest elevation mountain balds, the grassy stage is open conveniently in...
elizabethton.com
Carter County Outlaws to perform at Jiggy Ray’s
Live at Jiggy Ray’s this Friday, Oct. 7, will be the Carter County Outlaws Band. Show starts at 7 p.m. Come on out for some great food and great music. Jiggy Ray’s is located at 610 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
West Ridge High School grieving, honoring Gracie McBryant
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Monday marked the beginning of a difficult week for West Ridge High School as students and staff tried to make sense of the loss of a freshman student over the weekend. 14-year-old Gracie McBryant died in a camper fire on Ayrshire Road in Bristol just before 6 a.m. Saturday. “We do have […]
elizabethton.com
Miss Food City 2023 Pageant contestants sought
ABINGDON, Va. — Each year, the annual Miss Food City Pageant showcases young women from across the region. Co-sponsored by WXBQ 96.9 FM – 24 Carrot Country, this year’s pageant will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va.
elizabethton.com
JRT Theatre to host auditions
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for the upcoming production of ON GOLDEN POND Sunday and Monday, Oct. 16 – 17, at 7 p.m., at the theater. The auditions will include cold reads from the script. ON GOLDEN POND will run Jan. 20-Feb. 5, 2023, and rehearsals will begin in mid-November.
JC Tiebreakers announces 3,000 sqft expansion
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tiebreakers is set to expand their Johnson City facility less than a year after opening, a press release said Monday. “We have big plans to bring some of the live entertainment from Gatlinburg to Tiebreakers in Johnson City,” said Eric Hensley, Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve had an overwhelming response to […]
Fall-O-Dendron Festival happening this weekend
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fall is officially here and so are all the events celebrating arguably the most beautiful season of the year. The Fall-O-Dendron fest is Saturday, Oct. 8 at Roan Mountain State Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tom Niziol sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more […]
wcyb.com
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
elizabethton.com
Plan your trip to the mountains, fall color should soon be vibrant
If you haven’t already, go ahead and book your trip to the mountains of the Appalachian Highlands. Fall color is about to boom in the region’s highest elevations. “Any time over the next three weeks that you can sneak in a mountain drive, it should not disappoint,” said Travis Watson, the campus arborist at East Tennessee State University.
