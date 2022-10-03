On Thursday, September 29, 2022 our precious Angela Michelle Burrow passed away at Vanderbilt University at the age of 51. Angela was born in Elizabethton, a daughter of Rodger Dale and Sheila Kay (Nidiffer) Burrow. Those preceding Angela in death are her paternal grandparents, Ossie and Gene Burrow; her maternal grandparents, John and Georgie Nidiffer; her aunt and uncle, Terry and Charlotte; her aunt, Jane; her uncle, William Nidiffer; and her aunt, Wilma Hoffman.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO