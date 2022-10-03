Read full article on original website
Related
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
Vikings Sign Large Human
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
Ex-Vikings RB Signs in Denver
The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
Bears Add 9th Former Vikings Player
It’s a trend. The Chicago Bears new front office has a thing for former Minnesota Vikings players, adding the ninth to their roster on Tuesday. This time it’s Jalyn Holmes, a defensive end who played for the Vikings for three seasons. Holmes joins the Bears practice squad, where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falcons Add Former Vikings Defender
Various former Minnesota Vikings players have hopped, skipped, and jumped around the NFL as of late, and another such alumnus found a new home on Wednesday. It’s Jaleel Johnson, and he joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Since departing the Vikings after the 2020 campaign, Johnson, 28, will be...
Vikings Provide Update on Lewis Cine’s Career
Rookie safety Lewis Cine broke his leg in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings provided an update on his status this after week after surgery — and it’s good news. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press tweeted on Wednesday, “Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said...
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
Kirk Cousins Is Leaving Meat on the Bone
After the first four games, the Vikings stand at 3-1, just barely. They needed a late comeback against the Lions and a game-winning field goal against the Saints for two of those wins. One of the reasons for this is that the Vikings’ offense is leaving meat on the bone.
RELATED PEOPLE
KFYR-TV
Minot pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL. At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out. “I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager Denise...
“I Call Him The Crime Dog” Cousins Confuses His Teammate With Nickname
Kirk Cousins is just missing his plaid shorts with socks and sandals after cracking a dad-like joke at a teammate's expense. The Vikings quarterback revealed during a media session after practice today that he calls one of his offensive linemen the "Crime Dog" after former MLB 1st baseman Fred McGriff. His lineman had no idea where Kirk got that nickname from.
Former Saints Players in the News - Oct. 7
Former Saints Players in the News - Oct. 7.
Yardbarker
Vikings Place S Lewis Cine On IR Among Roster Moves
Minnesota also activated LB Ryan Connelly from the PUP list and released DE Jaylen Twyman and WR Travis Toivonen from the practice squad. Cine is recovering from a compound ankle fracture and will miss the rest of the season. Cine, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I’m not being a virus’: Justin Jefferson’s odd way of showing Vikings leadership
Now in his third year in the league, Justin Jefferson is no longer the new kid on the block for the Minnesota Vikings. The two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is now expected to step into more of a leadership role for his team as he looks to help the Vikings emerge as a real threat in the NFC North, and perhaps even beyond.
Week 5 NFL Picks: We’ll Soon Know if the Vikings Offense Is Legit
Bengals -4 (W) Vikings/Saints U43 points (L) Broncos/Raiders U45.5 points (L) Week 5 is getting started with a game that looks like it will be a clunker. Jonathan Taylor is out for the Colts, and Matt Ryan has not shown any signs that he can carry an offense. Meanwhile, Denver lost Javonte Williams for the season, and their offense has not looked any more inspiring than Indy’s so far this season.
Explained: The Vikings Surprises from Victory in England
Explained: The Vikings Surprises from Victory in England. Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 134 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings-themed surprises from the team’s 28-25 win in London over the New Orleans Saints.
Comments / 0