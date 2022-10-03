Read full article on original website
Sheriff seeks help find missing 13-year-old East Bay girl
Officials are calling on the public to help find a missing 13-year-old girl, officials said.
Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Possible Serial Killer Tied to Stockton, Oakland Homicides
Northern California authorities are on the hunt for a possible serial killer following the shooting deaths of six people in Stockton and Oakland dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in the two cities, which are about 70 miles apart, police said. Here's...
Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
NBC Bay Area
Mountain Lion Caught on Camera in Livermore Backyard
Livermore police said there was a mountain lion in someone's backyard Monday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., what animal control officers said was a juvenile male that likely came from nearby open space was in the backyard of a home near Findlay Way and Hillcrest Avenue and may have been looking for water.
NBC Bay Area
Berkeley Police Arrest Woman Suspected of 4 Kidnapping Attempts
Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens. Police said...
Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
Oakland family mourns father shot, killed trying to stop catalytic converter theft
"You already had the catalytic converter. Why did you shoot my dad?" The family of a man shot and killed outside of his house says he was trying to stop catalytic converter thieves.
NBC Bay Area
Possible Serial Killer Case: Stockton Police Release Footage of Person of Interest
Police in Stockton have released more footage of the person of interest wanted in a string of shooting deaths in the city as well as one in Oakland. The video of the person of interest can be seen in the video player above or on the Stockton police Facebook page.
Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
NBC Bay Area
Stockton, Oakland Killings May Be Work of Serial Killer ‘On a Mission': Police
Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said. Authorities last week announced that five men in Stockton...
NBC Bay Area
Primate Researcher Jane Goodall Visits the Oakland Zoo
World famous primate researcher Jane Goodall made a rare visit to one of her favorite zoos Thursday. The 88-year-old legend spent her day at the Oakland Zoo sharing her story with several hundred school children before chatting with the chimpanzees. “Right from the beginning I was fascinated by animals,” said...
Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
Missing Union City girl found
UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
New details emerge in shooting of Bay Area restaurant owner
The restaurant owner's son was at his side when the shooting occurred.
Police: 1 arrested for robbery, attempted murder at Smart and Final
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Antioch, accused by police of stabbing a 58-year-old man in a robbery at a Smart and Final location, according to a press release. Officers responded at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at 2638 Sommersville Road. When they arrived, they found […]
NBC Bay Area
Authorities Clear State Building in Oakland Following Suspicious Package Incident
Authorities gave the all clear at a state building in Oakland that was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP confirmed the building was cleared in the afternoon and no injuries or damages have been reported. The initial report came in at 9:45 a.m.
OPD found missing 10-year-old girl
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department was searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing out of Richmond on Sunday, but she has been reported found as of Wednesday morning. Fallon Robinson was last seen on the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. OPD reported she was wearing […]
Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
