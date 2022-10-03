ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

NBC Bay Area

What to Know: Possible Serial Killer Tied to Stockton, Oakland Homicides

Northern California authorities are on the hunt for a possible serial killer following the shooting deaths of six people in Stockton and Oakland dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in the two cities, which are about 70 miles apart, police said. Here's...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
MODESTO, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Mountain Lion Caught on Camera in Livermore Backyard

Livermore police said there was a mountain lion in someone's backyard Monday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., what animal control officers said was a juvenile male that likely came from nearby open space was in the backyard of a home near Findlay Way and Hillcrest Avenue and may have been looking for water.
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Berkeley Police Arrest Woman Suspected of 4 Kidnapping Attempts

Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens. Police said...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Primate Researcher Jane Goodall Visits the Oakland Zoo

World famous primate researcher Jane Goodall made a rare visit to one of her favorite zoos Thursday. The 88-year-old legend spent her day at the Oakland Zoo sharing her story with several hundred school children before chatting with the chimpanzees. “Right from the beginning I was fascinated by animals,” said...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Union City girl found

UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

OPD found missing 10-year-old girl

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department was searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing out of Richmond on Sunday, but she has been reported found as of Wednesday morning. Fallon Robinson was last seen on the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. OPD reported she was wearing […]
RICHMOND, CA
FOX40

Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

