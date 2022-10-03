Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Very Warm Friday, Cooler Weekend, Rain Finally Returns to Forecast
WARM FALL FRIDAY: Tons of sunshine again today and it will be our warmest day of the week with upper 80s in the forecast this afternoon. However, a couple of cold fronts will pass through the state the next 24 hours, but with little moisture to work with, there will be some clouds, but no rain. These front will deliver much cooler air for the upcoming weekend. The cooler air arrives Saturday as the high drops into the 70s with a brisk north wind at times. Sunday morning will be our coolest morning with lows down in the 40s. Sunday will be sunny and gorgeous with highs staying in the 70s.
WSFA
Tracking changes in temperatures but not rain chances over the next week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been since the middle of September since we have seen measurable rain here in Central and South Alabama and the dry conditions look to continue through the end of the week, this weekend, and through the start of next week as well. Thursday will...
When is it going to rain again?
No one is complaining about the beautiful fall weather Alabama has had lately, but shouldn’t it rain at some point?. Much of Alabama has not had measurable rain in at least seven days, and that streak looks to continue through this week, according to the National Weather Service. Above...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair inspects rides before opening day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With less than 48 hours before opening day, the Alabama National Fair is going through its final inspections before allowing anyone to get on the rides. The state of Alabama does not mandate fair ride inspections, but Alabama National Fair manager Randy Stephenson said ride operators...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
alabamanews.net
Alabama National Fair Begins Friday
The Alabama National Fair will open Friday at 4pm. There are a few new vendors and rides this year at the fair. A new asphalt surface has also been added to the entire fairground. A clear bag policy will be in effect, and all kids under 18 must be accompanied...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Small City In Alabama May Surprise You
Coming from a huge place like Orlando, I've had to adjust to living in a small city. There are certain things I had to learn to appreciate, and other things that I of course miss. The tempo of the people is just so much different back home. It's not like...
5,000 Pounds Of Grocery Store Meats Recalled Or Mislabeled In Alabama
We have a couple ACTIVE public health alerts for some meats sold in Alabama from the USDA. All information on these health alerts comes from the USDA. These food stories, and the constant amount of new stories are making me nervous. Maybe you have heard stories about food factories and...
WSFA
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
From a school bus to a ‘Hobbit House,’ check in to these unique Alabama Airbnbs
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that it’s officially fall, some will start planning upcoming holiday vacations — or staycations. One wooded community in Attalla, about an hour north of Birmingham, offers a unique collection of Airbnbs, hoping to help visitors unleash their inner child. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re surrounded […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
Walmart shooting, Jan. 6 conviction, unemployment suit: Down in Alabama
A deadly shooting inside the Walmart in Enterprise. The conviction of a Hokes Bluff man related to the Jan. 6, 2020 rioting at the U.S. Capitol. The court case over the Alabama Dept. of Labor’s handling of COVID-related unemployment benefits. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
Alabama: Be On The Lookout For Thieves Targeting Retail Stores
Alabama is on the lookout for a group of thieves. A group of girls are hitting major retailers in our area. The property crime rate in Alabama has dropped by 18% in 2020. We went from 26.2% to 21.4%. This information was provided by the state to the FBI. Are these girls attempting to bring the percentage back up?
Fugitive wanted for double homicide in Alabama, Florida captured by authorities
An Alabama fugitive wanted in the July double homicide of a couple found slain in Florida was captured by federal and local authorities Tuesday in Dothan and charged with capital murder. Davanta Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan, was captured by U.S. Marshals and Dothan police in the 700 block of...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside.
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
Comments / 0