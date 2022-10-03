WARM FALL FRIDAY: Tons of sunshine again today and it will be our warmest day of the week with upper 80s in the forecast this afternoon. However, a couple of cold fronts will pass through the state the next 24 hours, but with little moisture to work with, there will be some clouds, but no rain. These front will deliver much cooler air for the upcoming weekend. The cooler air arrives Saturday as the high drops into the 70s with a brisk north wind at times. Sunday morning will be our coolest morning with lows down in the 40s. Sunday will be sunny and gorgeous with highs staying in the 70s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO