Alabama State

alabamanews.net

Very Warm Friday, Cooler Weekend, Rain Finally Returns to Forecast

WARM FALL FRIDAY: Tons of sunshine again today and it will be our warmest day of the week with upper 80s in the forecast this afternoon. However, a couple of cold fronts will pass through the state the next 24 hours, but with little moisture to work with, there will be some clouds, but no rain. These front will deliver much cooler air for the upcoming weekend. The cooler air arrives Saturday as the high drops into the 70s with a brisk north wind at times. Sunday morning will be our coolest morning with lows down in the 40s. Sunday will be sunny and gorgeous with highs staying in the 70s.
AL.com

When is it going to rain again?

No one is complaining about the beautiful fall weather Alabama has had lately, but shouldn’t it rain at some point?. Much of Alabama has not had measurable rain in at least seven days, and that streak looks to continue through this week, according to the National Weather Service. Above...
WSFA

Alabama National Fair inspects rides before opening day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With less than 48 hours before opening day, the Alabama National Fair is going through its final inspections before allowing anyone to get on the rides. The state of Alabama does not mandate fair ride inspections, but Alabama National Fair manager Randy Stephenson said ride operators...
Alabama State
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
alabamanews.net

Alabama National Fair Begins Friday

The Alabama National Fair will open Friday at 4pm. There are a few new vendors and rides this year at the fair. A new asphalt surface has also been added to the entire fairground. A clear bag policy will be in effect, and all kids under 18 must be accompanied...
#South Alabama
WSFA

What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
CBS 42

WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL

