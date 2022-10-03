ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Granite City woman is going to prison after DNA test ties her to cold-case murder

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3632zW_0iKJCbsL00

A Granite City woman has been sentenced to 46 years in prison for her role in the slaying of a man during a 2015 residential burglary, according to an announcement by Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison.

Chancey Hutson, 31, had been convicted of first-degree murder in August. Cody Adams, 24, of Woodburn, was killed during the burglary as he tried to protect family members, authorities said.

“I keep seeing this contrast, a peaceful home on New Year’s Eve, a mom and dad asleep, the kids at a church lock in down the street, and Cody playing video games. It looked like many homes in Macoupin County,” said Judge Joshua A Meyer, who sentenced Hutson on Monday. “Then I see the home after what happened.... None of this had to happen, but it did, because of you.”

Garrison said: “For the next 46 years, Hutson will face the consequences of her heinous crime waking up in a jail cell every morning. It does not change the fact that a mother lost her son, and a son lost his father. I pray today brings some peace to Cody’s family. “

According to court records, Hutson entered Adams’ home wearing a mask and carrying a gun in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2015. She encountered Adams and his mother, who attempted to fight her off. The .38-caliber handgun discharged , striking Adams in the upper arm and chest.

Hutson’s mask came off in the melee and she was able to flee. Adams later died of his wounds.

The case was cold for more than two years until a police database matched DNA found on the mask with Hutson, Garrison said.

Woodburn is an unincorporated village on Illinois 14 roughly three miles west of Bunker Hill.

Hutson will be 32 years old on Oct. 4. She is not eligible for parole until November 2065.

A second person, William Kavanaugh, 37, of East Alton, also was charged in Adams’ death and is reportedly awaiting trial. The Associated Press reported in 2022 that Kavanaugh had escaped the Macoupin County Jail by crawling out through ceiling tiles. He was later recaptured at the trailer home of a female acquaintance.

Comments / 4

Staci Johnston
3d ago

I'm so glad they finally caught her! RIP Cody! So glad the family finally got justice and hopefully some closure.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illinois woman charged with drug crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man caught up in senior fraud case

The US Attorney has announced an effort to combat fraud against seniors in Southern Illinois and several recent convictions including a Centralia man. 64-year-old Danny Vaughn entered the plea agreement last week to a fraud charge. It was one of 15 charges included in a June 2020 indictment. The rest were dropped. Vaughn is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18th.
CENTRALIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Bunker Hill, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Macoupin County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Macoupin County, IL
City
East Alton, IL
Granite City, IL
Crime & Safety
recordpatriot.com

Wood River man facing firearm charges

EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man was charged with multiple firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Dennis Roseland, 42, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dna Test#Prison#Violent Crime#Woodburn
KMOV

Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
O'FALLON, MO
wgel.com

Meth Charges Filed Against Keyesport Woman

Nicole A. Sugg, age 32, of Keyesport, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with two Class X drug charges. The charges are the result of a September 30 traffic stop made by a Bond County deputy. Sugg is charged with methamphetamine trafficking and unlawful methamphetamine delivery, both Class...
KEYESPORT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Police take two into custody on EB 70 past MO 79

O’FALLON, Mo. – Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning following a police chase that started in Warren County. Reports came out at about 9 a.m. of some sort of police activity on eastbound I-70 near Missouri 79. Three lanes of eastbound I-70 past Missouri 79 was closed as of 9:20 a.m. It reopened […]
WARREN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Madison County state’s attorney and sheriff react to new Safe-T law

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Madison County state’s attorney Thomas Haine and the sheriff are filing a bi-partisan lawsuit aimed at delaying the Safe-T law’s implementation. The Safe-T Law was passed by Illinois’ general assembly in 2021. It eliminates cash bail and critics say it does not allow for a judge’s consideration of factors like flight risk or danger to the public.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. Fagras will formally sentence Emery on Nov. 3, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
3K+
Followers
181
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy