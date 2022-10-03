Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

It shouldn't immediately be alarming that Let the Right One In — a 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist previously turned into the 2008 Swedish film of the same name and remade in America as Let Me In (and a pair of plays and a comic series, too) — doesn't seem like a story that could be expanded into a TV series. It's an unnerving, intimate tale of the friendship between a bullied boy and a mysterious new neighbor (seemingly) his age who travels with a middle-aged man, one that doesn't suggest storylines that can be stretched over multiple seasons. But TV history is filled with adaptations that seem like bad ideas that work out anyway. Everything from Fargo to M*A*S*H has raised the question "How does anyone turn that into a TV series?" then provided answers that put the question to rest.

