Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 7
The most popular show or movie on Amazon Prime Video is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, as it has been since the bajillion-dollar series was released in early September. Nothing will change that over the weekend, especially Lena Dunham's new period dramedy Catherine Called Birdy, a well-reviewed movie that was just released today. But Catherine Called Birdy could make some noise if subscribers decide they want some lighthearted female-forward action instead of the macho adrenaline that is dominating the top 5.
Let the Right One In Review: Showtime's Vampire Adaptation Gorges on Too Many Genres
It shouldn't immediately be alarming that Let the Right One In — a 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist previously turned into the 2008 Swedish film of the same name and remade in America as Let Me In (and a pair of plays and a comic series, too) — doesn't seem like a story that could be expanded into a TV series. It's an unnerving, intimate tale of the friendship between a bullied boy and a mysterious new neighbor (seemingly) his age who travels with a middle-aged man, one that doesn't suggest storylines that can be stretched over multiple seasons. But TV history is filled with adaptations that seem like bad ideas that work out anyway. Everything from Fargo to M*A*S*H has raised the question "How does anyone turn that into a TV series?" then provided answers that put the question to rest.
Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Euphoria Season 2 had everything: an elaborately staged school musical, violent physical fighting, and an original Lana Del Rey song. No other show on TV can say it has all of that. The high school drama ended its second season earlier this year, and Zendaya has since gone on to win her second Emmy for her performance, but when will we get to see more?
The Midnight Club Review: Mike Flanagan's Latest Netflix Series Is Another Spooky, Heavy Winner
The YA horror drama continues Flanagan's streak as one of TV's most consistent producers. No one does heavy like Mike Flanagan. The prolific creator of several of Netflix's high-quality horror series take a dramatically serious approach to topics like grief and family trauma (The Haunting of Hill House), sexual identity and shame (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and faith and addiction (Midnight Mass). But his latest, The Midnight Club, breaks the gloomy streak. It's a cheerful romp that's as comforting as a cup of chamomile tea. Just kidding, it's about kids with cancer. Mike Flanagan productions make you cry as much as they scare you.
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Jokes, Tweets, And Memes So Far
Daemon Targaryen has been the best source of humor and drama this season, and people LOVE it.
Teen Wolf: The Movie Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date — Watch First Clip
Scott McCall’s pack has set a reunion date in Beacon Hills. Teen Wolf: The Movie, a direct continuation of MTV’s Teen Wolf (2011–2017), will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, as announced today during the film’s New York Comic Con panel. It will be available for fans in the U.K., Latin America and Australia to stream on Jan. 27, with additional international market premieres still TBD. Per the movie’s official logline, “a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of...
The Complete Fall 2022 Broadcast TV Premiere Date Schedule by Network
We're heading into week four of the 2022 fall broadcast TV season, which means that we're finally getting new episodes of some popular CBS crime shows — Blue Bloods and NCIS: Los Angeles. We're also getting the series premiere of the highly anticipated Supernatural spin-off, The Winchesters, and season debuts of All American and All American: Homecoming on The CW.
M-Line Representing Eight Busan Festival Titles, Feature Documentary ‘Jiseok’
Independent Korean film sales agent, M-Line Distribution is bringing a total of 26 films to Busan’s Asian Content & Film Market (ACFM) this year. Eight of them are screening at the Busan International Film Festival and a handful have planned releases in the fourth quarter of 2022 or early 2023. M-Line is handling sales on “Jiseok,” the documentary feature about the Busan festival’s co-founder and former head programmer who died in 2018 and now has a festival section named in his honor. The film plays at the festival as a BIFF Special Screening. “A Letter From Kyoto” depicts the story of a widow...
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Best Blu-ray Boxed Set Deals — Save on Yellowstone, Better Call Saul, Supernatural, & More
Save big on Avatar: The Last Airbender, 12 Monkeys, Battlestar Galactica, and more — plus, hit blockbusters and Criterion Collection goodies. Have your eye on a big boxed set? The best time to "Add to cart" is right now!. During the Prime Early Access Sale, we rounded up the...
The CW Fall 2022 TV Premiere Dates for Walker, All American, The Winchesters, and More
Get ready for new episodes of your favorite shows — and some exciting new ones. The CW is bringing back its beloved teen and young adult dramas and introducing some spin-offs of its most popular series this fall, with two biggies debuting this week. Walker and its brand new spin-off, Walker: Independence, premiere on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Love Goddess' comedian, dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Love Goddess" and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, has died.
Paul McCartney and George Harrison Have Conflicting Stories About Which Beatle Scarred Himself While Hitchhiking
George Harrison and Paul McCartney can't agree on who burned themselves on a car battery. Both say it was the other man.
Spotify Laid Off At Least 38 Podcast Employees, Unions Say
Spotify terminated at least 38 employees across the Gimlet and Parcast studios as the company canceled 11 original shows, according to the unions representing employees of the divisions. In a joint statement Friday, the unions said the layoffs represented about 30% of their members. “These aren’t small cuts, they are massive restructurings,” the Gimlet and Parcast unions said. Some Spotify employees were given as little as an hour to close out their work, according to the unions. The statement does not allege that the company violated the terms of its agreements with the unions. “Yesterday, Spotify chose to create chaos instead...
ABC Fall 2022 Lineup: The Complete Weekly TV Schedule
ABC's 2022 fall TV lineup is here, meaning that your Sunday night game shows and Wednesday night comedies are back. But we know that when it comes to ABC, what you really care about is when you can see new episodes of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Thankfully, after months of waiting, TGIT is returning this week.
Katherine McNamara Teases Changing Motives Ahead on Walker Independence
Plus, will Abby be able to love (or lust) again after the death of her husband?. [Warning: The following contains spoilers from the series premiere of Walker Independence. Read at your own risk!]. Abigail Walker (Katherine McNamara) is officially on a quest for revenge, and also some justice. The heroine...
ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates: When to Watch Grey's Anatomy and Station 19
The fall TV season is in full swing, but is it really fall TV before TGIT returns? This year, ABC saved the best for last, with its fall 2022 lineup culminating on Thursday, Oct. 6 with two of the network's most popular dramas. The Thursday night drama block kicks off...
