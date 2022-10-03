Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
History of adverse childhood experiences increases parents' risks of using physical punishment toward children
A new paper from Public Health Wales and Bangor University shows that suffering adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as child maltreatment and exposure to domestic violence can affect individuals' parenting behaviors later in life, increasing their risks of using physical punishment towards children. The research comes as a growing number...
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Human cocaine and heroin addiction tied to impairments in specific brain circuit initially implicated in animals
White matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin, according to a study conducted by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine. The study was published October 6 in Neuron.
MedicalXpress
Transgender women's heart-lung capacity and strength exceed those of cisgender peers even after years of hormone therapy
The heart and lung capacity and strength of transgender women exceed those of their cisgender peers, even after years of female hormone therapy, but they are lower than those of cisgender men, indicates the first study of its kind, published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Although only...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: Boosting with an mRNA vaccine offers better protection in people who received two doses of CoronaVac
One year after mass vaccination against COVID-19 was launched, inactivated virus vaccines accounted for half of the doses administered worldwide. Now, a large observational study performed in Brazil and co-led by Fiocruz and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), shows that in people who initially received two doses of the inactivated CoronaVac vaccine, an mRNA boost offers considerably better protection against mild and severe COVID-19 than a boost with the same vaccine. These findings, published in Nature Communications, have important implications for guiding boosting strategies in countries where most of the population received inactivated virus vaccines.
MedicalXpress
Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
MedicalXpress
Patients with severe mental disorders get better treatment with family involvement
A new study contributes to new knowledge about what prevents and promotes family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental disorders. "We know what the best treatment for severe mental disorders is. Family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental illnesses is recommended in guidelines throughout the western world. Regardless, it is not always done, with significantly negative consequences for patients, relatives, the health care system and the society," Kristiane Myckland Hansson says.
MedicalXpress
How nonlinear ultrasound can be used to create vibrations in an ordinary medical needle
The technology of medical needles has not changed dramatically in 150 years. In his doctoral research, Emanuele Perra explored if nonlinear ultrasound can be used to overcome the limitations of currently used medical needles, such as the pain experienced by patients, inaccuracy and variable quality of needle samples. The study follows on from previous research into the use of ultrasound.
MedicalXpress
Study reports very low incidence of severe COVID-19 following vaccination and booster
A large study of COVID-19 disease following vaccination and booster, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reports surprisingly low incidence, especially in individuals younger than 65 years of age with no high-risk conditions. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 disease among individuals who had received vaccines and boosters occurred...
MedicalXpress
More children sustained injuries during pandemic while participating in activities where helmets were not worn
Researchers found a significant increase in pediatric injuries sustained while children were engaged in activities where helmets are recommended—such as bicycling, dirt-biking, skateboarding, snow sports or riding scooters or ATVs—during the COVID-19 pandemic. In many cases, children were not wearing the recommended helmets and sustained serious head injuries, according to the study.
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Findings suggest COVID-19 rebound not caused by impaired immune response
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
MedicalXpress
Parental leave does not negatively impact ophthalmologic residents
Among ophthalmologic residents, there are no differences across performance metrics between residents taking parental leave versus their peers not taking leave, according to a study published online Sept. 29 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Dana D. Huh, from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, and colleagues reviewed educational records...
MedicalXpress
Study shows family support, awareness benefit Latino college students
A successful transition to college life is the first step to graduating. Among Latino college students, graduation rates are on therise but still lag behind other ethnic groups. New research from the Arizona State University Department of Psychology has demonstrated the importance of family relationships for Latino students as they...
MedicalXpress
A simple new tool allows primary caregivers to detect young kids at high risk of asthma
A team of researchers working with the CHILD Cohort Study (CHILD) has developed a simple new symptom-based screening tool that detects asthma risk in children as young as two years of age. The efficacy of the tool—the CHILDhood Asthma Risk Tool, or CHART—is detailed in a study published in the...
MedicalXpress
Migraine tied to behavioral, psychological factors
Even in individuals without psychiatric comorbidities, specific behavioral and psychological factors are associated with migraine, according to a study published online Aug. 26 in The Journal of Headache and Pain. Francesca Pistoia, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of L'Aquila in Italy, and colleagues investigated the relationship between psychological factors and...
MedicalXpress
How a bereaved mom is helping researchers improve palliative care
Jamila Hassan's son Omar was two when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He underwent chemotherapy, remission, a relapse, more chemo and a bone marrow transplant before dying shortly before his 10th birthday in 2012. Hassan drew on the support of parents she met in the Bass Center for...
MedicalXpress
What is a stool DNA test?
Many people with colon cancer experience no symptoms in the early stages of the disease. With time, though, the cancer cells can grow to invade and destroy normal tissue nearby. And cancerous cells can travel to other parts of the body to form deposits there, called metastasis. More than 106,000...
MedicalXpress
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
MedicalXpress
Study discovers a class of meditative practices that produces different effects from mindfulness-related meditation
Mindfulness studies have long dominated our understanding of the neurobiology of meditation, with practitioners of mindfulness-related meditation taught to be vigilant of the content of their thoughts so as to experience relaxation and stress reduction to improve attention and focus. A recent study led by Associate Professor Maria Kozhevnikov from...
YOGA・
MedicalXpress
UN watchdog sounds alarm over suicides in Africa
Africa needs to combat a suicide rate that is the highest in the world yet remains widely unrecognised and often stigmatised, the UN said on Thursday. Six of the 10 countries with the greatest suicide rates in the world are in Africa, and the continent's per-suicide rate is more than a fifth higher than in other regions, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
MedicalXpress
Uganda health worker dies of Ebola, raising toll to 10
Uganda on Wednesday confirmed the death of a health worker from Ebola, bringing the total number of fatalities from the highly contagious virus to 10. The latest death comes two weeks after the government declared an outbreak. Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero said that a 58-year-old anaesthetic officer had...
