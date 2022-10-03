JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At 5:00 a.m. the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 12.1 North, longitude 71.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph and a generally westward motion is expected to continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the cyclone is expected to move near or over the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia this morning then move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Saturday. The cyclone is forecast to pass near San Andres and Providencia Islands Saturday night and approach the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday morning.

