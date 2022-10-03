ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Firefighters called to extinguish fire at Jacksonville Beach high rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called Thursday night to extinguish a fire at a high rise on 1st Street in Jacksonville Beach. According to a JFRD spokesperson, there was fire showing from a unit’s balcony on the 15th floor. Crews made entry...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian’s flooding nightmare in Central Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida with storm surge and extreme winds, but Central Florida dealt with another major impact — historic flooding. Ian churned inland during the early morning hours of Thursday, Sep. 29, creating significant issues across much of the central portions of the state.
ORLANDO, FL
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County announces Ian debris collection program

St. Johns County has initiated the Hurricane Ian Debris Collection Program in response to the storm’s impacts. Residents are encouraged to move all storm debris to the curb as crews will collect debris from the public right-of-way. The county requests that residents follow the guidelines below to expedite debris...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Museum District growing: USS Orleck’s next move 3 to 6 months away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even though the USS Orleck Museum ship just opened to the public Wednesday — changes are already in the works. The USS Orleck — the centerpiece of the Jacksonville Naval Museum — opened after a weeklong delay caused by Hurricane Ian. The ship has been docked on the Northbank since March, and that is where it will stay for now, but that is not the floating museum’s permanent home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian couldn’t topple this popular Florida landmark

The rumors aren’t completely true. After Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida last week, there was talk that it completely took out a popular landmark in Florida, the Sanibel Lighthouse on Sanibel Island. An iconic landmark since 1884, the lighthouse is still standing even after Ian’s wrath — sort of....
SANIBEL, FL
News4Jax.com

Can you help Jacksonville Humane Society ‘Empty the Shelters’?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to take homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees from Oct. 1 – 8. The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 280 shelters in 42 states, including the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tropical Depression 13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At 5:00 a.m. the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 12.1 North, longitude 71.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph and a generally westward motion is expected to continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the cyclone is expected to move near or over the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia this morning then move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Saturday. The cyclone is forecast to pass near San Andres and Providencia Islands Saturday night and approach the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Beaches Oktoberfest returns Friday after 3-year pandemic pause

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s largest Oktoberfest returns Friday after a three-year hiatus. The Jacksonville Beach tradition was put on pause because of the pandemic. Charles Wagoner Jr., the President and Founder of 904 Happy Hour, said the hope had been to bring it back last...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

City breaks ground on new fire station on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another new fire station is coming to Jacksonville — this one on the Westside. On Wednesday morning, the city broke ground on Fire Station 75 near Wilson Boulevard and Firestone Road. What makes this unusual is it’s in an older, established neighborhood. It’s an area...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pop-up scams targeting shoppers, bank customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two specific pop-up scams are targeting local shoppers and bank customers right now. The Better Business Bureau and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say they are circulating right now in our area. A pop-up is a message that can appear in your email inbox, on your...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

