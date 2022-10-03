Read full article on original website
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of antsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s helpDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Firefighters called to extinguish fire at Jacksonville Beach high rise
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called Thursday night to extinguish a fire at a high rise on 1st Street in Jacksonville Beach. According to a JFRD spokesperson, there was fire showing from a unit’s balcony on the 15th floor. Crews made entry...
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian’s flooding nightmare in Central Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida with storm surge and extreme winds, but Central Florida dealt with another major impact — historic flooding. Ian churned inland during the early morning hours of Thursday, Sep. 29, creating significant issues across much of the central portions of the state.
News4Jax.com
Traffic concerns spotlight discussion with members of Grand Park community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Grand Park community had a chance Thursday evening to meet with their new city council representative. The invitation was simple — bring your questions and concerns. The focus turned out to be traffic and slowing drivers down. The meeting at the Johnnie...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County announces Ian debris collection program
St. Johns County has initiated the Hurricane Ian Debris Collection Program in response to the storm’s impacts. Residents are encouraged to move all storm debris to the curb as crews will collect debris from the public right-of-way. The county requests that residents follow the guidelines below to expedite debris...
News4Jax.com
Tervis releases special edition tumbler with all proceeds going to Florida Disaster Fund
Tervis has created a Florida Tumbler — dubbed “Together We Shine” — and will donate all proceeds to the Florida Disaster fund. First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the partnership on Friday. “You can help address the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian in the Sunshine State...
News4Jax.com
Crocs is giving away thousands of pairs during ‘Croctober’ to celebrate 20th anniversary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Crocs, the footwear brand is giving away thousands of free pairs of the foam clogs. It’s all part of its “Free pair for all — Croctober” daily shoe giveaway set to run now through Friday, Oct. 7.
News4Jax.com
The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian’s impact shown in dramatic footage of house floating away
More than a week over Hurricane Ian struck Florida, pictures and videos are emerging that are showing just how damaging the storm was. One such video is the one below taken in Fort Myers. The 2:30 video was a time-lapse of a storm surge that slowly started to fill the...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
News4Jax.com
Ian left at least $38 million in home damage in St. Johns County; first responders made 26 high-water rescues
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Even though it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, St. Johns County officials said Tropical Storm Ian still left millions of dollars in damage in its wake when it blew through the area last week. St. Johns County Commissioners were briefed Thursday...
News4Jax.com
Family seeks answers after Jacksonville father, community advocate with Cure Violence killed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville father of two — who worked with Cure Violence helping to prevent crime in Duval County — is speaking out after he was gunned down in his neighborhood earlier this year. The sister of Quma Toler, 41, told News4JAX...
News4Jax.com
Museum District growing: USS Orleck’s next move 3 to 6 months away
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even though the USS Orleck Museum ship just opened to the public Wednesday — changes are already in the works. The USS Orleck — the centerpiece of the Jacksonville Naval Museum — opened after a weeklong delay caused by Hurricane Ian. The ship has been docked on the Northbank since March, and that is where it will stay for now, but that is not the floating museum’s permanent home.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian couldn’t topple this popular Florida landmark
The rumors aren’t completely true. After Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida last week, there was talk that it completely took out a popular landmark in Florida, the Sanibel Lighthouse on Sanibel Island. An iconic landmark since 1884, the lighthouse is still standing even after Ian’s wrath — sort of....
News4Jax.com
Can you help Jacksonville Humane Society ‘Empty the Shelters’?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to take homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees from Oct. 1 – 8. The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 280 shelters in 42 states, including the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS).
News4Jax.com
A Jacksonville grandmother was found dead in the street. 6 years later, her son searches for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators are still searching for whoever hit and killed a local nurse in 2016 while she was crossing Merril Road in Arlington. It’s been six years but now her son is opening up to News4JAX about their need for answers. Helen Schafer, 61, was a...
News4Jax.com
Tropical Depression 13
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At 5:00 a.m. the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 12.1 North, longitude 71.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph and a generally westward motion is expected to continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the cyclone is expected to move near or over the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia this morning then move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Saturday. The cyclone is forecast to pass near San Andres and Providencia Islands Saturday night and approach the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday morning.
News4Jax.com
Beaches Oktoberfest returns Friday after 3-year pandemic pause
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s largest Oktoberfest returns Friday after a three-year hiatus. The Jacksonville Beach tradition was put on pause because of the pandemic. Charles Wagoner Jr., the President and Founder of 904 Happy Hour, said the hope had been to bring it back last...
News4Jax.com
City breaks ground on new fire station on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another new fire station is coming to Jacksonville — this one on the Westside. On Wednesday morning, the city broke ground on Fire Station 75 near Wilson Boulevard and Firestone Road. What makes this unusual is it’s in an older, established neighborhood. It’s an area...
News4Jax.com
Pop-up scams targeting shoppers, bank customers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two specific pop-up scams are targeting local shoppers and bank customers right now. The Better Business Bureau and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say they are circulating right now in our area. A pop-up is a message that can appear in your email inbox, on your...
News4Jax.com
Owner says his Arlington store was targeted 6 times in robberies over past 3 months
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a series of armed robberies in the Arlington area, and police have released photos of a person involved that they’re working to track down. Police say the surveillance photos show someone who’s pointing a gun at...
