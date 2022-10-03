ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Empress'

By Caroline Bologna
HuffPost
 4 days ago

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is the most popular show on Netflix , according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The controversial limited series was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and stars Evan Peters as the titular serial killer. Reviews for “Dahmer” have been mixed, with some family members of victims voicing their displeasure with the series and saying that its release has re-traumatized them.

The second-most popular show on Netflix is also based in reality but covers a somewhat lighter subject matter. “The Empress,” which premiered on Sept. 29, is a historical drama about the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, aka “Sisi.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43LdXJ_0iKJC41j00 "The Empress" on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Beyond the top two, there are several other crime-related and biographical series in the current ranking. “In the Dark” is a four-season crime drama that was originally broadcast on The CW. “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” is a docuseries about the notorious ring of thieves who targeted celebrity homes in 2008 and 2009.

Fans of “Dahmer” also may be interested in watching “Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes,” which is trending at the moment. And “El Rey, Vicente Fernández” is a Mexican biographical drama about a beloved music icon.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter .

10. “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” (Netflix)

9. “Fate: The Winx Saga” (Netflix)

8. “In the Dark”

7. “Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” (Netflix)

6. “The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix)

5. “Dynasty”

4. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

3. “El Rey, Vicente Fernández” (Netflix)

2. “The Empress” (Netflix)

1. “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost

HuffPost

