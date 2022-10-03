ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9

Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
New Platt Tech part of 'world class' technical education in CT

MILFORD — The new Platt Technical High School is a modern learning environment and a source of pride for the city. But according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, it also will play a role in national security. Blumenthal, who attended Tuesday's grand opening of the new school, said Pentagon...
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals

Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
Opinion: CT is transparent about its finances

Connecticut remains committed to transparency, especially when it comes to providing taxpayers accountability for state revenues and expenditures. Knowing that, I was disappointed to read Alan Calandro's recent op-ed that alleged Connecticut lacks transparency in its budget process, hides spending data from the public and government watchdogs, and spends with little to no oversight. Frankly, these claims are baseless and only distort state lawmakers' and leaders' efforts to demystify the budget process and increase transparency.
