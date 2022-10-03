Connecticut remains committed to transparency, especially when it comes to providing taxpayers accountability for state revenues and expenditures. Knowing that, I was disappointed to read Alan Calandro's recent op-ed that alleged Connecticut lacks transparency in its budget process, hides spending data from the public and government watchdogs, and spends with little to no oversight. Frankly, these claims are baseless and only distort state lawmakers' and leaders' efforts to demystify the budget process and increase transparency.

