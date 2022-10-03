Read full article on original website
Related
milfordmirror.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9
Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
milfordmirror.com
New Platt Tech part of 'world class' technical education in CT
MILFORD — The new Platt Technical High School is a modern learning environment and a source of pride for the city. But according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, it also will play a role in national security. Blumenthal, who attended Tuesday's grand opening of the new school, said Pentagon...
milfordmirror.com
Gov. Lamont meets with embattled bank's CEO: 'I will be holding M&T accountable'
HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont met Tuesday with the chief executive officer of M&T Bank, which is facing significant scrutiny from elected officials for customer-account issues and employee layoffs related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank. The meeting marked the latest exchange in an ongoing dialogue between...
milfordmirror.com
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milfordmirror.com
Where are CT's incarcerated from? New data shows prison and jail population by ZIP code
People incarcerated in Connecticut come mostly from large cities, new data shows, though nearly every town in the state has at least some portion of its population in jail or prison. According to a report released this week by the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of those incarcerated in...
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: CT is transparent about its finances
Connecticut remains committed to transparency, especially when it comes to providing taxpayers accountability for state revenues and expenditures. Knowing that, I was disappointed to read Alan Calandro's recent op-ed that alleged Connecticut lacks transparency in its budget process, hides spending data from the public and government watchdogs, and spends with little to no oversight. Frankly, these claims are baseless and only distort state lawmakers' and leaders' efforts to demystify the budget process and increase transparency.
Comments / 0