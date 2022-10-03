ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Blake Griffin Shares His Initial Impressions of New Celtics' Head Coach Joe Mazzulla

By Bobby Krivitsky
 4 days ago

Blake Griffin and Joe Mazzulla crossed paths in college while starring at Oklahoma and West Virginia, respectively, squaring off in a double-overtime game that went the way of the Sooners. In case Mazzulla forgot about it, Griffin's already made it a point to remind him.

And while the Celtics' newest addition to their frontcourt hasn't been in Boston for long, he's already had time to observe the team in a game setting, watching them make light work of the Charlotte Hornets in a 134-93 route , and he took part in Monday's practice.

Regarding his initial impressions of his new head coach, Griffin conveyed: "Very, very ready. I've never really had a chance to spend a lot of time around him, but (with) his approach to the game and the way he speaks to the guys, you can tell he's been a coach."

The six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA member added, "you talk to certain guys, and you're like, 'that's a coach,' and that's what he is."

Griffin's first game playing for Mazzulla could come as soon as Wednesday when the Celtics host the Raptors at TD Garden.

