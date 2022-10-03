Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequilaD.J. EatonOklahoma City, OK
Related
okcfox.com
14-year-old driver with 13-year-old passenger crash into bus in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported that a 14-year-old driver with a 13-year-old passenger were involved in a car wreck early Friday morning in Shawnee. According to the accident report, the 14-year-old was driving a 1998 QX4 on I-40 and had a 13-year-old girl riding...
okcfox.com
Family, friends, and OKCPD lay to rest Sgt. Meagan Burke one week after car accident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department laid to rest one of their own on Thursday. OKCPD Sgt. Meagan Burke was killed in an off-duty car accident last week. Before her funeral, police escorted Sgt. Burke's body to Southern Hills Baptist Church with a long procession of...
okcfox.com
Man accused of hitting victim in the head with a hammer
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after Stillwater police said he hit another person on the head with a hammer. Police responded to the area of 320 E. McElroy shortly before 4 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect, Braden Washington, fled...
okcfox.com
Woman fatally shot at apartment complex in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman is dead after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Police say this happened early Friday morning at an apartment complex near Rockwell and Wilshire. Right now, police are interviewing witnesses. So far, they don't have a description of the shooter. Stay with FOX...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking to identify two in connection with ongoing investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Assault investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department need help to identify two people in connection with a case they're working on. The photos on this page are from surveillance video taken from a dispensary near SE 44th and I-35. If you recognize these individuals,...
okcfox.com
OKCPD makes arrest in connection to fatal shooting of 24-year-old woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a scene earlier on Friday morning in regards to a domestic-related shooting. Police responded to an apartment complex in the 8200 block of N. Rockwell Ave. about a shooting. When police arrived at the apartment, they found 24-year-old Brianne Torres...
okcfox.com
Social media tip leads to arrest of teenager responsible for drive-by shooting in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KOKH) — Social media tips led to the arrest of a 19-year-old who drove by an unoccupied residence and fired approximately seven rounds into the home. Choctaw police responded to an address on Sept. 29 in the Choctaw Trails Addition on complaint of a drive-by shooting. Home surveillance footage provided to officers revealed that a white Chevrolet Impala had driven by the home and fired seven rounds into it.
okcfox.com
9-year-old shot dead in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one child dead on Tuesday night. Officials say the incident occurred in the 2500 block of Southeast 47th Street. Oklahoma City police say a 9-year-was shot and killed. There is no suspect information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
20-year-old man dies instantly after drilling rig snaps in Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Grady County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a tragic scene after a man was killed by a drilling rig. GCSO responded to the 800 block of County Rd. 1400 after a 20-year-old man, later identified as Tanner Snider, was killed while operating a drilling rig.
okcfox.com
OU Campus Police investigating car theft in Timberdell Road Parking Facility
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — OU Campus Police are investigating a car theft that happened at one of the University's parking garages early Thursday morning. Police say the victim parked his vehicle on the fourth level of the Timberdell Road Parking Facility around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. He had left his vehicle unlocked with a set of spare keys inside the car.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police trying to identify man involved in armed robbery of pawn shop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are again asking the public for their help in identifying the suspect from an armed robbery that occurred at a pawn shop last week. Police say this armed suspect robbed a pawn shop in the 5900 block of N. May Ave. After...
okcfox.com
Extreme speeders: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office stops driver going 121 in 70 mph zone
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to slow down. Deputies said a driver was pulled over near I-240 and Anderson Road for going 121 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone. That same deputy is reportedly awaiting a court date with a speeder he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
OKCFD, EMSA respond after four people in same building experience headaches
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department and EMSA responded to a peculiar scene at a multi-story building on Wednesday. According to OKCFD, several people on the fifth floor of a building in the 200 block of Robert S. Kerr were experiencing headaches. Firefighters, EMSA, and hazardous...
okcfox.com
OCSO warning of ongoing phone scam impersonating Sheriff Tommie Johnson
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is warning people about a scammer pretending to be OCSO Sheriff Tommie Johnson. A woman called OCSO on Tuesday, making them aware that she got a call from Johnson about identity theft. OCSO says this is a scam and...
okcfox.com
Maysville police find stolen global travel identifications and drugs during traffic stop
Maysville, Okla. (KOKH) — A man is behind bars after Maysville police say they busted a driver for stolen cards, drugs and drug paraphernalia. Some of those stolen cards were global entry cards, which works similar to a passport. They also found student IDs and debit cards. Maysville police...
okcfox.com
Warr Acres woman out thousands of dollars after contractor never finishes job
An Oklahoma woman shelled out big bucks for a backyard retaining wall and has little to show for it. Over a year after a costly project was seemingly abandoned, we’re tracking down the contractor, looking for answers. Watch the story Tuesday night at 9 on FOX25. Come back to...
okcfox.com
Trick-or-Treat dates, times announced for OKC Metro area
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Several cities across the Oklahoma City metro area have announced their Halloween, trick-or-treating days and times. Oklahoma City, Moore, Norman, Mustang, Yukon, Edmond and more cities announced that they will be recognizing Monday, Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating in their area. Bricktown and...
okcfox.com
World War II Veteran from Norman celebrates 104th birthday
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A World War II Veteran is celebrating his 104th birthday. Allen Vann, a resident of Norman, Oklahoma, served on the USS Seahorse Submarine that was headed to Pearl Harbor when it was bombed. And now, he is celebrating turning 104 years old. Vann is a...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers head to Florida to help with hurricane relief
OKARCHE, Okla. (KOKH) — Two dozen volunteers with the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief left on Friday from the Disaster Relief (DR) Team Center in Okarche to head to Florida to help with relief in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Volunteer teams from across Oklahoma are serving as part of...
okcfox.com
Food & Shelter to be considered for temporary warming shelter in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Food & Shelter, a local non-profit dedicated to providing basic human needs, will be considered as an operator of a temporary warming shelter. The motion has been placed on the Oct. 11 Norman City Council meeting agenda. The item would allow council members to consider...
Comments / 0