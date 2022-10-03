CHOCTAW, Okla. (KOKH) — Social media tips led to the arrest of a 19-year-old who drove by an unoccupied residence and fired approximately seven rounds into the home. Choctaw police responded to an address on Sept. 29 in the Choctaw Trails Addition on complaint of a drive-by shooting. Home surveillance footage provided to officers revealed that a white Chevrolet Impala had driven by the home and fired seven rounds into it.

