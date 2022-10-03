ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

okcfox.com

14-year-old driver with 13-year-old passenger crash into bus in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported that a 14-year-old driver with a 13-year-old passenger were involved in a car wreck early Friday morning in Shawnee. According to the accident report, the 14-year-old was driving a 1998 QX4 on I-40 and had a 13-year-old girl riding...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Man accused of hitting victim in the head with a hammer

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after Stillwater police said he hit another person on the head with a hammer. Police responded to the area of 320 E. McElroy shortly before 4 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect, Braden Washington, fled...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Woman fatally shot at apartment complex in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman is dead after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Police say this happened early Friday morning at an apartment complex near Rockwell and Wilshire. Right now, police are interviewing witnesses. So far, they don't have a description of the shooter. Stay with FOX...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Social media tip leads to arrest of teenager responsible for drive-by shooting in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KOKH) — Social media tips led to the arrest of a 19-year-old who drove by an unoccupied residence and fired approximately seven rounds into the home. Choctaw police responded to an address on Sept. 29 in the Choctaw Trails Addition on complaint of a drive-by shooting. Home surveillance footage provided to officers revealed that a white Chevrolet Impala had driven by the home and fired seven rounds into it.
CHOCTAW, OK
okcfox.com

9-year-old shot dead in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one child dead on Tuesday night. Officials say the incident occurred in the 2500 block of Southeast 47th Street. Oklahoma City police say a 9-year-was shot and killed. There is no suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

20-year-old man dies instantly after drilling rig snaps in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Grady County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a tragic scene after a man was killed by a drilling rig. GCSO responded to the 800 block of County Rd. 1400 after a 20-year-old man, later identified as Tanner Snider, was killed while operating a drilling rig.
CHICKASHA, OK
okcfox.com

OU Campus Police investigating car theft in Timberdell Road Parking Facility

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — OU Campus Police are investigating a car theft that happened at one of the University's parking garages early Thursday morning. Police say the victim parked his vehicle on the fourth level of the Timberdell Road Parking Facility around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. He had left his vehicle unlocked with a set of spare keys inside the car.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Trick-or-Treat dates, times announced for OKC Metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Several cities across the Oklahoma City metro area have announced their Halloween, trick-or-treating days and times. Oklahoma City, Moore, Norman, Mustang, Yukon, Edmond and more cities announced that they will be recognizing Monday, Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating in their area. Bricktown and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

World War II Veteran from Norman celebrates 104th birthday

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A World War II Veteran is celebrating his 104th birthday. Allen Vann, a resident of Norman, Oklahoma, served on the USS Seahorse Submarine that was headed to Pearl Harbor when it was bombed. And now, he is celebrating turning 104 years old. Vann is a...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Food & Shelter to be considered for temporary warming shelter in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Food & Shelter, a local non-profit dedicated to providing basic human needs, will be considered as an operator of a temporary warming shelter. The motion has been placed on the Oct. 11 Norman City Council meeting agenda. The item would allow council members to consider...
NORMAN, OK

