New $61.6 million transmission project approved to help bring power to Williamson County
AUSTIN, Texas — Oncor and Lower Colorado River Authority Transmission Services will build a new transmission line and substation in the East Hutto area of Williamson County. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) filed a notice with the Public Utility Commission. ERCOT is the power grid manager for...
Elon Musk company applies to dump treated wastewater into Colorado River; some neighbors unhappy about it
The company is asking the TCEQ to approve the discharge of up to 142,500 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River, below Austin's Lady Bird Lake.
Horseshoe Bay development to offer golf course, parks, commercial space
The Horseshoe Bay City Council approved the city’s first large development in years on Aug. 30. The master-planned Monarch Ridge community will offer single-family housing, townhomes, walking trails, a six-hole golf course, parks, and commercial space on 300 acres just outside of the city limits at 3300 Texas 71 West.
Leander's new downtown district Northline starts construction; City plans to relocate city hall to site
LEANDER, Texas — The developer of Leander's new downtown district, Northline, said doors will open for parts of the project in late 2023. The Northline development will sit on 116 acres of land and is expected to be a mix of retail, housing, hotel, business and restaurant space. For...
Steiner Ranch residents slowed down by new property developments
Land along the bypass to Ranch Road 620 and Ranch to Market 2222 will eventually house new apartments. Residents over the weekend reported that a section of trees had been cut down for the build.
These road projects will improve connectivity throughout Round Rock
The city of Round Round plans to add turn lanes on northbound A.W. Grimes Boulevard at Old Settlers Boulevard. (Courtesy Google Maps) These are four of the latest local and state transportation projects in the works in the city of Round Rock. Walkway improvements coming to east downtown. City officials...
Low water levels force five Canyon Lake boat ramps to close
Four boat ramps remain open.
Mixed-use senior housing to be built beside Cedar Park’s Bell District
A mixed-use senior housing development is coming to Cedar Park, located right next door to the suburb’s under-construction Bell District.
Marble Falls housing needs study to weed out bad faith developers
As new developments break ground, the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors approved hiring a third-party consultant to review the housing needs of residents and workers in the area. The vote came during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5. The analysis, which will cost about $25,000...
Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources
The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
First look: Marble Falls hotel set for massive $5M remodel
The hotel will be ready by spring 2023.
Enjoy Comal, Canyon Parks in Canyon Lake Before They Close Oct. 31
Popular Canyon and Comal parks in Canyon Lake will close for the season Oct. 31. Both are managed by the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County (WORD), which urges residents and visitors to enjoy both while sunny and mild October days persist. For more information and to see a...
Austin to see elevated levels of ground-level ozone
AUSTIN, Texas - The beautiful fall weather streak continues. This will be the 29th day in a row with high pressure large and in charge. The humidity is still low making it feel more comfortable especially during the morning and evening hours. Highs will rebound into the low 90s, but it may feel cooler in the shade with less moisture in place.
18-wheeler knocks down power lines, causes US 79 to close at Mays Street in Round Rock
Because of those downed lines, police said U.S. 79 is closed right now at the intersection with Mays Street. Officers noted, though, traffic is still moving on Mays Street as of 4 p.m.
Independent announces candidacy for Hays County Commissioner
Susan Cook, of Driftwood, is running as an independent for Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 4. Cook will run against incumbent Republican Walt Smith in the general election this November. Early voting for the race will begin Monday, Oct. 24, and end Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Utter destruction at Burnet Demolition Derby
SATURDAY, SATURDAY, SATURDAY, the demolition derby smashes its way into the Burnet County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the action starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 in the rodeo arena, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. Maniacal mechanical mayhem continues for at least three hours as drivers demolish...
Drought update worsens as expected
Thursday morning's latest Drought Monitor update continues to expand and worsen our drought here in Central Texas for the 4th week in a row.
Comal County aims to solve staffing struggle
The funding includes 8% pay increases for all county employees (excluding elected officials) and an additional $5,000 pay increase. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The fiscal year 2022-23 budget, totaling more than $134.9 million, was adopted by the Comal County Commissioners Court on Aug. 18. The largest portions of the budget will go toward public safety, general government funds, and corrections and rehabilitation.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Thursday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said. ATCEMS said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. at 4100 N I-35 southbound service road in downtown Austin. The pedestrian was killed on the scene. In a statement, CapMetro says that the...
City council candidate claims Austin clearing more homeless encampments ahead of ACL, city says that’s not true
As thousands of people travel to our city for Austin City Limits Music Festival, a candidate for Austin City Council District 1, who has been one of the more vocal candidates about homelessness, said the city appears to be clearing out more homeless encampments ahead of the festival.
