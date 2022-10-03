ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Horseshoe Bay development to offer golf course, parks, commercial space

The Horseshoe Bay City Council approved the city’s first large development in years on Aug. 30. The master-planned Monarch Ridge community will offer single-family housing, townhomes, walking trails, a six-hole golf course, parks, and commercial space on 300 acres just outside of the city limits at 3300 Texas 71 West.
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls housing needs study to weed out bad faith developers

As new developments break ground, the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors approved hiring a third-party consultant to review the housing needs of residents and workers in the area. The vote came during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5. The analysis, which will cost about $25,000...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources

The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin to see elevated levels of ground-level ozone

AUSTIN, Texas - The beautiful fall weather streak continues. This will be the 29th day in a row with high pressure large and in charge. The humidity is still low making it feel more comfortable especially during the morning and evening hours. Highs will rebound into the low 90s, but it may feel cooler in the shade with less moisture in place.
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Independent announces candidacy for Hays County Commissioner

Susan Cook, of Driftwood, is running as an independent for Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 4. Cook will run against incumbent Republican Walt Smith in the general election this November. Early voting for the race will begin Monday, Oct. 24, and end Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Utter destruction at Burnet Demolition Derby

SATURDAY, SATURDAY, SATURDAY, the demolition derby smashes its way into the Burnet County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the action starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 in the rodeo arena, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. Maniacal mechanical mayhem continues for at least three hours as drivers demolish...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Comal County aims to solve staffing struggle

The funding includes 8% pay increases for all county employees (excluding elected officials) and an additional $5,000 pay increase. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The fiscal year 2022-23 budget, totaling more than $134.9 million, was adopted by the Comal County Commissioners Court on Aug. 18. The largest portions of the budget will go toward public safety, general government funds, and corrections and rehabilitation.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Thursday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said. ATCEMS said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. at 4100 N I-35 southbound service road in downtown Austin. The pedestrian was killed on the scene. In a statement, CapMetro says that the...
AUSTIN, TX

