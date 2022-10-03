ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilden, IL

Life sentence for killer of retired St. Louis police captain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a retired St. Louis police captain as he tried to stop a pawn shop from being looted during racial injustice protests two years ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the life term was mandatory after Stephan Cannon was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old David Dorn. Dorn, who was Black, was a friend of the pawn shop’s owner. He showed up at the north St. Louis business as it was being ransacked on June 2, 2020. Cannon told Dorn’s family he was “sorry for their loss” but denied being the shooter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 dead following crash in Madison County

Clayton man breaks World Record for running marathon while pushing three-child stroller. Whitey Holt pushed three kids in a stroller for three-and-a-half hours to break the World Record!. Man convicted in David Dorn’s death sentenced to life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The man convicted of killing a retired St....
MADISON COUNTY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man faces assault charge for allegedly stabbing man

Matthew Thomas Newlon, 34, of Arnold has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stabbing another man, leaving him critically injured. The incident happened Sept. 24 outside a home in the 1200 block of Airglades Drive in Arnold, and investigators believe Newlon ditched the knife in Plattin Creek in Crystal City following the incident, Arnold Police reported.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Bond reduced for Salem woman charged with murder of her boyfriend

Judge Mark Stedelin has lowered the bond for 29-year-old Christina Bartley of North Broadway in Salem. She is charged with the April 2021 first-degree murder of her boyfriend Wesley Bivens at the home they shared at the time on Miles Lane southwest of Salem. During a Wednesday morning bond reduction...
SALEM, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County State’s Attorney and Sheriff sues state over SAFE-T Act

Like other states attorneys around Illinois, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed suit against the state in an effort to delay or halt the implementation of the SAFE-T Act. The controversial law is slated to go into effect January 1, and 100 of the 102 state’s attorneys in Illinois have spoken out against it, with many filing similar lawsuits.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death

In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
CARBONDALE, IL
Public Safety
southernillinoisnow.com

Employee of Wendy’s in Salem pleads guilty to armed robbery of the restaurant

An employee of the Wendy’s in Salem has entered a partially negotiated plea to a Class X charge of armed robbery of the restaurant last October. As part of the plea, Christina Lewis of Woodard School Road agreed to ask for no less than a 15 year prison term while prosecutors have agreed to ask for no more than a 25 year prison sentence. A pre-sentence investigation will be completed prior to the November 18th sentencing hearing.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL

