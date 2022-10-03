Read full article on original website
Life sentence for killer of retired St. Louis police captain
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a retired St. Louis police captain as he tried to stop a pawn shop from being looted during racial injustice protests two years ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the life term was mandatory after Stephan Cannon was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old David Dorn. Dorn, who was Black, was a friend of the pawn shop’s owner. He showed up at the north St. Louis business as it was being ransacked on June 2, 2020. Cannon told Dorn’s family he was “sorry for their loss” but denied being the shooter.
A 22-year-old man from rural Illinois pleaded guilty Monday to a murder outside a Collinsville hotel.
Matthew Thomas Newlon, 34, of Arnold has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stabbing another man, leaving him critically injured. The incident happened Sept. 24 outside a home in the 1200 block of Airglades Drive in Arnold, and investigators believe Newlon ditched the knife in Plattin Creek in Crystal City following the incident, Arnold Police reported.
Judge Mark Stedelin has lowered the bond for 29-year-old Christina Bartley of North Broadway in Salem. She is charged with the April 2021 first-degree murder of her boyfriend Wesley Bivens at the home they shared at the time on Miles Lane southwest of Salem. During a Wednesday morning bond reduction...
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine and Sheriff John Lakin on Wednesday announced they’ve filed litigation aimed at protecting county residents from a controversial Illinois law known as the SAFE-T Act. Haine is a Republican and Lakin is a Democrat. The new law, scheduled...
Like other states attorneys around Illinois, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed suit against the state in an effort to delay or halt the implementation of the SAFE-T Act. The controversial law is slated to go into effect January 1, and 100 of the 102 state’s attorneys in Illinois have spoken out against it, with many filing similar lawsuits.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 33-year-old Pagedale man over the weekend for a murder that took place last month in the north city neighborhood of Hamilton Heights.
In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
A man offered three people a ride to Midtown Bar on Sunday evening in St. Louis, leading to a series of crimes that began with the group hurting him and taking over his car in the parking lot of the bar, police say.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department arrested Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, after responding to a shooting call at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.
An employee of the Wendy’s in Salem has entered a partially negotiated plea to a Class X charge of armed robbery of the restaurant last October. As part of the plea, Christina Lewis of Woodard School Road agreed to ask for no less than a 15 year prison term while prosecutors have agreed to ask for no more than a 25 year prison sentence. A pre-sentence investigation will be completed prior to the November 18th sentencing hearing.
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
