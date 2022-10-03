Read full article on original website
Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals: Best Early Discounts Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch is home to some of the best exclusive games on the market, with a bunch of Zelda, Mario, and Kirby games only playable on the handheld console. They don’t often go on sale, but as we inch our way closer to Amazon’s Prime Day of 2022, retailers are slashing prices on some big titles. We expect to see even more deals during Prime Day, which runs October 11-12.
Grab An Xbox Wireless Controller For Only $39
Xbox controllers are notoriously expensive, costing $60 or more depending on which design you’re considering. That’s not the case today, however, as multiple models are on sale for big discounts ahead of Prime Day 2022. The best deal is on the Robot White model, which is down to just $39. This is the lowest price we've seen in a long time, so you'll to purchase quickly before they sell out.
Steam Deck Trailer Removed After Briefly Featuring A Switch Emulator Icon
In a recent trailer for the Steam Deck, Valve's portable PC platform, you can briefly see the logo for a Nintendo Switch emulator. Shortly after the detail was discussed on social media, the trailer was removed and replaced with a new version that does away with the icon in question.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Preorders Get Big Discounts
We're about a month away from the biggest Nintendo Switch release of the year. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the ninth generation of mainline entries in the massively popular RPG series, release on November 18 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you haven't preordered a copy yet, you can lock in your preorder for just $49 at Super Shop with promo code SBSPKMN.
You Can Finally Buy A Steam Deck With No Wait
Good news, Valve fans: You no longer have to wait in line for a reservation to buy a Steam Deck. Instead, you can buy it on demand--you know, the way you purchase everything else in your life. (Well, except that PS5.) Valve has also unveiled the device's promised docking station, which costs $89 and ships in 1-2 weeks.
Target Deal Days: The Biggest Savings On Games, Accessories, Monitors, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Prime Day kicks off next week, but Target has beaten Amazon to the punch by running its Deals Day event from now until October 8. Dozens of great video games, accessories, computer monitors, and other great products are on sale--including some great Switch exclusives and the best Xbox Series S deal we've seen.
Battlefield 2042's The Liquidators Event Arrives October 11 With New Mode And Free Login Rewards
Battlefield 2042's first live-service event, The Liquidators, has been announced and it's launching soon. The limited-time event runs October 11-25, bringing a new mode, cosmetics, and more. The Liquidators event has some narrative elements, too. You'll play as a Liquidator, a member of a "vicious hit squad," taking on Dark...
Overwatch 2 Push Mode Tips: Best Heroes And More Strategies
Overwatch 2 has finally launched, bringing the new game mode Push to the hero shooter. While Overwatch 2 has had a rocky launch, with long queues, crashes, and a phone number requirement that has been mostly dropped by Blizzard, Push has provided a fun new neutral objective mode for people to enjoy. Here's how Push works and how to dominate in the new game mode.
24 Overwatch Heroes That Never Made The Cut
Stu here to dive into the development and evolution of the Overwatch Roster. In the last 6 years Overwatch’s heroes have become some of the most iconic characters in video games, and it's been fascinating to explore all the different design elements and deliberate choices the team made to create such a unique roster of characters. With the addition of more heroes at launch and many more updates coming with Overwatch 2, I cannot wait to see the new types of heroes that Blizzard can cook up.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC Trailer Reveals More Explosive Action
Following the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's gameplay launch trailer, Activision has now shared a new PC trailer to detail some features players can expect with the October 28 launch. Modern Warfare 2's PC trailer reveals campaign game footage captured on PC, highlighting some of the story...
Pokemon Grass Vs. Fire Vs. Water Starters: Splatoon 3 Splatfest Will Settle The Debate
Nintendo has announced Splatoon 3's next Splatfest, and it's Pokemon-themed. Yes, Nintendo will never miss an opportunity for a well-timed crossover, and that's exactly what this November's Splatfest will be. This timed event will ask players to choose their favorite Pokemon starter type. It's a question forever debated on schoolyards...
No Man's Sky Waypoint (4.0) Update Trailer
Introducing Waypoint, No Man's Sky's 4.0 update. An overhaul of fundamental gameplay elements including game modes, inventory size and usability, milestones, journey cataloguing and much more!
Fortnite Adds Rocket League's Most Famous Car
Rocket League is crossing over with Fortnite. The soccer-with-cars game's most iconic vehicle, the Octane, is now available in the battle royale game with the v22.10 update that just launched. Rocket League developer Psyonix is owned by Fortnite developer Epic Games, so this is an in-house collaboration between two games...
PSN's Most-Downloaded Games For September 2022 Revealed: NBA 2K23 And FIFA 23 Are On Top
As it does each month, Sony has announced the most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for September 2022. The lists reveal the most popular PS4, PS5, PS VR, and free-to-play games of the month for both North America and Europe, and there aren't many surprises in store this month. Starting...
Overwatch 2 Tank Tier List - All 10 Tanks Ranked
Overwatch has officially made the transition to Overwatch 2, introducing new game modes, heroes, cosmetics, and some fresh balancing changes. The switch over also brings some big changes to the Overwatch 2 tanks. While some players will be sad to hear that the original game is now offline and unplayable it does mean that it got some much needed changes and updates. One of the biggest changes from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 is that switch from a 6v6 to a 5v5, with each team dropping from two tanks down to one.
Logitech Announces New $1000 Gaming Chair With Herman Miller
Logitech has announced a new high-end gaming chair made in partnership with Herman Miller. The new chair is called Vantum, and Logitech says it's the company's first "performance" chair designed specifically for gamers. "Driven by extensive research, design expertise, and a unique understanding of gaming performance, we’ve developed a seat...
Shopping Clutter 17: Detective Agency
We have no news or videos for Shopping Clutter 17: Detective Agency. Sorry!
Save Thousands On Flights With This Lifetime Subscription To Dollar Flight Club
Flying is usually the quickest way to get anywhere, but that form of transportation often comes with a hefty price-tag. The good news is that you can save big on flights thanks to the folks over at Dollar Flight Club, and through October 12, that subscription service is available for an ultra-low price. A Premium Plus lifetime subscription technically retaile for $1,690, but right now, you can grab that membership for just $70.
Ordinary Gods #9 - Chapter IX: Tricks
There are two discs that will end the world. One is in the hands of the Awakened. The other is in Shanghai—but it won’t be for long, as the Awakened and the last of the Honor Guard both race to be the first to claim it!
