Kaboku is settling in at the dance club—in fact, he’s doing so well that he’s one of just a few first-year students chosen to be on the squad that will dance in an upcoming competition. Hikari’s another of the team members, but as they get down to some serious practice, they find themselves confronted by a classmate who didn’t make the cut and wants to know why. In fact, Kaboku isn’t quite sure he belongs on the team, considering his reluctance to dance in front of an audience. His confidence isn’t helped by a chance encounter with the only other male member of the club, Iori Itsukushima. Kaboku thought he was starting strong, but these blows to his morale have him wondering: what does it really mean to dance well? And what does it really mean to dancetogether?

