Gamespot
Netflix Pitched A Marvel-Style Lord Of The Rings Universe, Russo Brothers Wanted Aragorn Show - Report
Before Amazon Studios won the rights to make the Lord of the Rings TV series Rings of Power, HBO Max and Netflix were in the mix--this much we knew already--and now new details on their pitches have come to light. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that HBO pitched the Tolkien...
Gamespot
The Midnight Club Was Designed To Be An Ongoing Series With Multiple Seasons
Mike Flanagan has made a name for himself at Netflix with a cadre of prestigious horror limited series--from The Haunting of Hill House to Midnight Mass. He seems to have perfected the art of telling a 10-episode story that wraps up (however bleakly) the arcs of every character involved. So, it may come as a surprise to learn that his latest, The Midnight Club, is actually designed to be anything but. This new show is, pending renewal by Netflix which Flanagan says is still up in the air, designed to continue.
Gamespot
Netflix's Blockbuster Trailer Features Randall Park In Nostalgic Workplace Comedy
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Blockbuster, an upcoming workplace comedy series about the once preeminent video rental store still trying to cling to life. The comedy is set to premiere November 3 on Netflix with a 10-episode season. Blockbuster stars Randall Park (WandaVision, Fresh Off the Boat)...
Gamespot
Frasier Reboot Officially Ordered To Series With Kelsey Grammer Returning
It's been years in the making, and now it's finally happening: a Frasier sequel series has been given the green light. Paramount+ has ordered a new Frasier series, with star Kelsey Grammer to return. Grammer will not only star in the show but is an executive producer on it as well, according to Deadline.
Gamespot
The Fall Of The House Of Usher Isn't Part Of Mike Flanagan's "Haunting Of…" Series
It may be based on classic literature and about a house, but Mike Flanagan's upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, won't actually be part of his "Haunting Of…" series. The writer/director sat down with journalists at Netflix's New York office to talk about the specifics of what makes a Haunting story what it is and shed some light on how he and his production partner, Trevor Macy, actually select which stories get included under the umbrella.
Gamespot
Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Will Spend One Week In Theaters
Netflix and traditional film are usually mortal enemies; many film organizations don't want to even count Netflix movies as being eligible for awards, while Netflix would generally love it if you stayed home and watched The Adam Project instead. The two warring factions seem to have reached a temporary accord, though, as Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be spending a week in theaters this fall ahead of its Christmas release.
Gamespot
Chainsaw Man Review - It Cuts Like A Knife, And It Feels Alright
A man with chainsaws coming out of his arms and coming out of his face sounds like something exceptionally horrific, like some sort of failed '80s horror movie with really memorable VHS cover art. However, in the realm of anime, it works perfectly. On October 11 at 9 AM PT on Crunchyroll, the first episode of Chainsaw Man arrives, and it's the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season.
‘Goosebumps’: Justin Long Joins Cast Of Disney+ Live-Action Series
Justin Long has been cast as a series regular in Goosebumps, Disney+’s live-action series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books, Deadline has confirmed. The new version hails from Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, Neal H. Moritz, producer of the Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 films, and Sony Pictures TV. Written by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, Goosebumps combines teen comedy with horror, action-adventure, mystery and psychological thrill. The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to...
Gamespot
Werewolf By Night Review - Marvel Studios' Spooky Special Presentation Shows The MCU Has Range
With spooky season heating up, Marvel Studios is throwing its hat in the ring with its own Halloween fare. Werewolf By Night introduces yet another new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it tells a self-contained story of monsters, those who hunt them, and a potential battle to the death between everyone involved. And although this may be the first Marvel Studios "special presentation," as it's being dubbed, it's also a hopeful sign of what's to come.
Gamespot
Dark Ride #1 - Here Rests
Devil Land has been the world’s premiere horror-themed amusement park for over 50 years, home to the scariest ride ever created – The Devil’s Due. But when lifelong fan Owen Seasons begins his first day on the job, he will discover the true horrors happening behind the scenes, the truth about the park’s reclusive creator Arthur Dante and that the job of his dreams might just be a living nightmare.
Gamespot
Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Legion of Bats! #1
When last we checked in with Harley Quinn, she ate, she banged, and she killed — but now it’s time for something a little different. Fresh out of the events of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season 3, Harley has found herself a part of a highly unlikely team — the Bat-Family! Meanwhile, Poison Ivy has found herself prepping for her new job — leader of the Legion of Doom! But while Harley and Ivy adjust to their respective new roles, a ghost from Ivy’s past enters the fray and threatens the relationship between everyone’s favorite clown/plant couple!
Gamespot
Wandance #2 - Volume 2
Kaboku is settling in at the dance club—in fact, he’s doing so well that he’s one of just a few first-year students chosen to be on the squad that will dance in an upcoming competition. Hikari’s another of the team members, but as they get down to some serious practice, they find themselves confronted by a classmate who didn’t make the cut and wants to know why. In fact, Kaboku isn’t quite sure he belongs on the team, considering his reluctance to dance in front of an audience. His confidence isn’t helped by a chance encounter with the only other male member of the club, Iori Itsukushima. Kaboku thought he was starting strong, but these blows to his morale have him wondering: what does it really mean to dance well? And what does it really mean to dancetogether?
Gamespot
Nintendo Releases First Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer, Chris Pratt's Mario Sounds Just Like Chris Pratt
The wait is over--Nintendo has released the first trailer showing the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie in action. We can finally stop talking about Mario's flat butt and talk more about what his face will look like on the big screen. The trailer for the Mario Bros. Movie was released on a livestream to coincide with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, and the Illumination film is expected to arrive on April 7, 2023.
Gamespot
FNAF Movie Finds New Director, As Jim Henson's Creature Shop Joins To Make Animatronic Bears
The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is still happening, and now it's found a director. Deadline reports that Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) will direct the film, which will start production in early 2023. The film is based on the game series created by Scott Cawthon. It follows the...
Gamespot
Christian Bale Discusses Gorr The God Butcher As His First Time Working In Front Of A Green Screen
In a new interview, Christian Bale shared a few details about his first role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Speaking with GQ, Bale adds, it was also his first time working in front of a green screen. "That's the first...
Gamespot
Hideo Kojima Teases New Project With Nothing But Question Words
Hideo Kojima has once again teased his upcoming project, albeit with a slight elaboration on an already-released cryptic image. On September 15, the Kojima Productions website updated with the image of a silhouetted face, lit from behind so that facial features cannot be seen. The image is superimposed with the text "Who Am I?" In the darkness at the bottom of the image, there is a peculiar symbol resembling double doors, as well as the Kojima Productions logo. The original release of the image prompted speculation that the face belonged to Elle Fanning, but the identity of the figure has yet to be revealed. Today, Kojima shared the same image with this accompanying text, "The answer to 'WHO' at TGS will be in the next 'WHERE'."
Gamespot
Miracleman #0 - Apocrypha; Blood on the Snow; MM:TAS; Whisper in the Dark; Kimota's Miracle; Miracle Funnies; The Man Whose Dreams Were Miracles
Apocrypha; Blood on the Snow; MM:TAS; Whisper in the Dark; Kimota's Miracle; Miracle Funnies; The Man Whose Dreams Were Miracles last edited by ndkfjdklafjdkl on 10/05/22 07:54PM View full history. Forty years ago, Miracleman's modern era began and changed the world of comics as we know it. Now, on the...
Gamespot
24 Overwatch Heroes That Never Made The Cut
Stu here to dive into the development and evolution of the Overwatch Roster. In the last 6 years Overwatch’s heroes have become some of the most iconic characters in video games, and it's been fascinating to explore all the different design elements and deliberate choices the team made to create such a unique roster of characters. With the addition of more heroes at launch and many more updates coming with Overwatch 2, I cannot wait to see the new types of heroes that Blizzard can cook up.
Gamespot
Grimm Tales of Terror Quarterly: Rise of Cthulhu #1
For millennia it has slept while the Grimm Universe grew around it. Remembered only in myth and legend, its name has been whispered throughout time...Cthulhu. It is evil incarnate and its awakening foretells the end of mankind. The beginning of the end of the Grimm Universe is here...Dread Cthulhu's slumber is over.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, As Sony Confirms 8 Other Studios Contributed
God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, developer Santa Monica Studio has announced. This means that work on the game has wrapped up and discs are being sent to manufacturing for mass production. Cory Barlog, a producer on the title and the director on its predecessor, said on Twitter, "Congratulations...
