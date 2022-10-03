ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

lansingcitypulse.com

LCC to polish Darius Moon’s gem of a house on Capitol Avenue

In his career as an educator, Lansing Community College President Steve Robinson has been a great many things. One of them, though, has not been a historical preservationist — until now. It’s a role he relishes learning, as the college begins an effort to properly restore the exterior of...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Renovated Center works to inspire Jackson’s youth

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The words “Purpose + Potential = Empowerment” are written on the walls inside of Isaiah’s Hub, the newly renovated youth center in Jackson. For founder Jay Willis, these words are the foundation he hopes inspires every kid who walks through these doors. “If you can see their potential and you give […]
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Make the complex easy: Vote for the Ds

Let’s get these new state House districts straight. East Lansing south of Grand River Avenue Okemos is in with Williamston and Webberville in District 73. The Moores River Park neighborhood and anything south of the rivers are with Holt in District 74. East Lansing north of Grand River Avenue...
LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
wkar.org

Eastside Lansing Food Co-op welcomes back new and returning customers at new location

A formerly closed East Lansing food co-op is reopening this week. The shop is opening at a new location in Lansing with a slight name change. Now known as the Eastside Lansing Food Co-op, or ELFCO, the store soft opened at Allen Place on Wednesday. General manager Sally Potter since opening, she’s already seen a lot of excitement and interest from the community.
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building

What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

NCG Cinema is hosting ‘Cinema Week’ starting Oct. 7

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A weeklong celebration of the magic of going to the movies is happening at NCG Cinema. NCG Cinema is hosting several Cinema Week community-driven events, promotions, and special screenings. This celebration will take place Oct. 7 – Oct. 13 and will include activities for the whole...
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

See the fall 2022 student counts for Jackson County schools

JACKSON, MI - Things had been trending in a positive direction for Jackson Public Schools in recent years after going from losing around 300 students a year in the mid-2010s to a small increase in students last fall, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. Michigan’s fall student Count Day on Wednesday, Oct....
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Horrocks Farmers Market hosts Oktoberfest celebration

Horrocks Farmers Market hosted their annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, bringing fall beer selections, brats and German culture to Lansing residents of all ages.The Katzenjammer German band performed for those sitting down to eat or drink, and there was a petting zoo with multiple animals to visit throughout the event."I saw this on, I think, Instagram, so I was like, 'Oh, that's pretty cool'," Lansing resident Will Boatman said. "My friends are in town so I thought we'd come here and drink some beer and eat some brats."Horrocks store manager Troy Burris said the planning for the event started months prior....
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing fire leaves family homeless

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother of three spent the day looking through charred rubble hoping to find anything salvageable after a fire on Saturday night destroyed her home. When 6 News reporter Kyle Makin arrived on the scene at Green Meadows Drive in Lansing that night, firefighters were just getting done battling the flames. […]
LANSING, MI
cityofjackson.org

Planning Jackson's future: New affordable housing effort in City

Looking over a model of the downtown area, Hakim Crampton envisions the future of affordable housing in Jackson. “This is a great opportunity for Reed Manor and downtown residents,” Crampton said. A lifelong Jackson resident, Crampton is Project Manager for the Choice Neighborhood Plan. The City of Jackson...
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI
wkar.org

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra's 93rd season begins Friday

The 93rd season of the Lansing Symphony Orchestra opens Friday. The featured artist is Ade´ Williams, a prize-winning 25-year-old violinist. She’ll play Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto. Conductor Timothy Muffitt has known Williams since she was a teenager. He says he’s watched her artistry develop from an immensely...
LANSING, MI

