Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing FecesBriana B.Lansing, MI
Lansing to convert downtown into Block Aid Street Party
The heart of Lansing is set to transform into a Block Aid Street Party, Thursday evening.
lansingcitypulse.com
LCC to polish Darius Moon’s gem of a house on Capitol Avenue
In his career as an educator, Lansing Community College President Steve Robinson has been a great many things. One of them, though, has not been a historical preservationist — until now. It’s a role he relishes learning, as the college begins an effort to properly restore the exterior of...
Renovated Center works to inspire Jackson’s youth
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The words “Purpose + Potential = Empowerment” are written on the walls inside of Isaiah’s Hub, the newly renovated youth center in Jackson. For founder Jay Willis, these words are the foundation he hopes inspires every kid who walks through these doors. “If you can see their potential and you give […]
lansingcitypulse.com
Make the complex easy: Vote for the Ds
Let’s get these new state House districts straight. East Lansing south of Grand River Avenue Okemos is in with Williamston and Webberville in District 73. The Moores River Park neighborhood and anything south of the rivers are with Holt in District 74. East Lansing north of Grand River Avenue...
wkar.org
Eastside Lansing Food Co-op welcomes back new and returning customers at new location
A formerly closed East Lansing food co-op is reopening this week. The shop is opening at a new location in Lansing with a slight name change. Now known as the Eastside Lansing Food Co-op, or ELFCO, the store soft opened at Allen Place on Wednesday. General manager Sally Potter since opening, she’s already seen a lot of excitement and interest from the community.
Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building
What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
Michigan’s official Christmas tree hails from St. Johns
The tree was picked by Michigan's Department of Technology, Management and Budget, and is the first state tree to be picked out of Clinton County.
WILX-TV
NCG Cinema is hosting ‘Cinema Week’ starting Oct. 7
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A weeklong celebration of the magic of going to the movies is happening at NCG Cinema. NCG Cinema is hosting several Cinema Week community-driven events, promotions, and special screenings. This celebration will take place Oct. 7 – Oct. 13 and will include activities for the whole...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
See the fall 2022 student counts for Jackson County schools
JACKSON, MI - Things had been trending in a positive direction for Jackson Public Schools in recent years after going from losing around 300 students a year in the mid-2010s to a small increase in students last fall, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. Michigan’s fall student Count Day on Wednesday, Oct....
Veg Head close to opening its doors in downtown Lansing
Soon, you'll be able to walk through the doors of Veg Head and experience plant-based food on a different level. Veg Head is hoping to be the spot in downtown Lansing that everybody can eat at.
Horrocks Farmers Market hosts Oktoberfest celebration
Horrocks Farmers Market hosted their annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, bringing fall beer selections, brats and German culture to Lansing residents of all ages.The Katzenjammer German band performed for those sitting down to eat or drink, and there was a petting zoo with multiple animals to visit throughout the event."I saw this on, I think, Instagram, so I was like, 'Oh, that's pretty cool'," Lansing resident Will Boatman said. "My friends are in town so I thought we'd come here and drink some beer and eat some brats."Horrocks store manager Troy Burris said the planning for the event started months prior....
Lansing police looking for missing teen
Police are looking for 17-year-old Deonta Williams.
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Lansing roundabout to partially close for manhole cover repair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A section of a traffic circle in Lansing will close for several days due to a manhole cover repair. According to city officials, the southeast portion of the Michigan Avenue and Washington Square roundabout will close Friday. Drivers heading eastbound on Michigan Avenue will be detoured...
Lansing fire leaves family homeless
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother of three spent the day looking through charred rubble hoping to find anything salvageable after a fire on Saturday night destroyed her home. When 6 News reporter Kyle Makin arrived on the scene at Green Meadows Drive in Lansing that night, firefighters were just getting done battling the flames. […]
State: Farm near Homer grew produce using human waste
The state is telling people to throw out produce grown at a farm that was using untreated human waste as fertilizer.
cityofjackson.org
Planning Jackson's future: New affordable housing effort in City
Looking over a model of the downtown area, Hakim Crampton envisions the future of affordable housing in Jackson. “This is a great opportunity for Reed Manor and downtown residents,” Crampton said. A lifelong Jackson resident, Crampton is Project Manager for the Choice Neighborhood Plan. The City of Jackson...
When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
wkar.org
The Lansing Symphony Orchestra's 93rd season begins Friday
The 93rd season of the Lansing Symphony Orchestra opens Friday. The featured artist is Ade´ Williams, a prize-winning 25-year-old violinist. She’ll play Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto. Conductor Timothy Muffitt has known Williams since she was a teenager. He says he’s watched her artistry develop from an immensely...
