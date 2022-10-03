About 25 years ago, I was at the beach with my two young children. It was just another lovely day together playing in the water and sand. We walked over to the concession stand to grab lunch. I noticed a man staring at me. At first, I thought nothing of it -- I was used to guys and their admiring glances. But this time, I realized he wasn’t gazing at me with appreciation, but with horror. I grabbed my kids and got into my car. When I looked at myself in the side view mirror, I was in total shock. Who was this woman with patches of white circling her mouth, lips, and eyes?

