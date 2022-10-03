Read full article on original website
WebMD
Dear Migraine....
You felt like a familiar friend at first. You were a regular visitor to the women in my family. By the time you leaned across my threshold, I was expecting you. It was finally my time. I almost welcomed you – with open, yet timid arms. What I knew...
WebMD
Iritis and Other Eye Problems With Ankylosing Spondylitis
I've had my ups and downs when it has come to managing my eyesight with AS. Fortunately, I haven't had any permanent vision loss, but I have had to deal with some serious temporary vision problems. The first time I experienced iritis was when I held my corporate finance job....
WebMD
Being Transparent About My MS
I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2002, but I’d had symptoms for at least 3 years before that. I’m 45 now, but I was just 27 at the time. Most of my symptoms, like numb fingers or feet, never lasted long and were easy to dismiss. But that year, I got a weird pins and needles sensation in my left thigh, which my doctor thought was shingles.
WebMD
Living With Vitiligo Is Life Altering
About 25 years ago, I was at the beach with my two young children. It was just another lovely day together playing in the water and sand. We walked over to the concession stand to grab lunch. I noticed a man staring at me. At first, I thought nothing of it -- I was used to guys and their admiring glances. But this time, I realized he wasn’t gazing at me with appreciation, but with horror. I grabbed my kids and got into my car. When I looked at myself in the side view mirror, I was in total shock. Who was this woman with patches of white circling her mouth, lips, and eyes?
WebMD
Ranibizumab-eqrn Intravitreal Side Effects by Likelihood and Severity
If experienced, these tend to have a Severe expression i. an increased amount of blood in the lining of the eye called conjunctival hyperemia. If experienced, these tend to have a Less Severe expression i. eye irritation. a feeling that something is in the eye. streaks or black specks due...
WebMD
Health Benefits of Pawpaw Fruit
When you go to your local supermarket, chances are you won’t come across a pawpaw (Asimina triloba) in the produce section. That’s because these nutritious, oblong-shaped green fruits are rare and hard to find. But the pawpaw is the largest edible fruit native to the U.S. and Canada.
WebMD
- Uses, Side Effects, and More
Warnings: — If your brand of multivitamin contains iron, it is important to keep this product out of reach of children. Accidentaloverdose of iron-containing products is a leading cause of fatal poisoning in children younger than 6 years. If overdose does occur, seek immediate medical attention or call a poison control center.
WebMD
Turns Out There Is Something Special About 10,000 Steps a Day
Oct. 5, 2022 -- It became conventional wisdom in many fitness circles a few years ago that we should all try to take 10,000 steps a day. With daily fitness trackers keeping count, many people tried to hit that number – and some occasionally wondered if 10,000 was, in fact, some kind of important number.
WebMD
Three-Minute Test Could Lead to Parkinson’s Diagnosis
Oct. 4, 2022 -- A new three-minute test for Parkinson’s disease eventually could help doctors manage the disorder, for which there is no known cure. Until now, there hasn’t even been a test to determine whether someone has it. Currently, doctors diagnose the condition, which is chronic and...
WebMD
Could Vitamin C Help Reduce Gout?
Oct. 6, 2022 – Could taking vitamin C help reduce the chances of developing gout? A new study sheds light on this possibility. Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that has been on the rise in the U.S. in recent decades. Considered a lifestyle disease, some research has shown that instances of the condition have more than doubled in recent years as rates of obesity have skyrocketed. It’s caused by uric acid in the blood that builds up and crystalizes in the joints. Flare-ups are so intense that the joints can turn a cherry red and vibrate with intense – and sometimes seemingly intolerable – pain.
WebMD
When Lifestyle Changes Don’t Help Your High Cholesterol
Since I was 21, I’ve known I have seriously high cholesterol. With untreated total cholesterol as high as 450 and a family history to catch the attention of even the most conservative physician (most notably, my only sibling dead at 27 of a heart attack), I would have been foolish not to take my health seriously.
WebMD
Most People with Long COVID-19 Report Trouble with Daily Tasks
That’s four of five adults with ongoing symptoms lasting at least three months, the CDC says. And another 25% say their limitations are significant. The report was published Wednesday by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. Some people who get COVID-19 have lingering symptoms for weeks or...
