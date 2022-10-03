Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
Fox17
6th Street Hall can't wait to welcome you to their Pulaski Days celebration
Join the Knights of St. Casimir—6th Street Hall as Pulaski Days takes over Grand Rapids. Celebrating 50 years of the tradition, the hall will be hosting live music — yes, there will be polka!— dancing, and all the delicious polish food you can handle. Friday, October 6th,...
Fox17
Compassionate Heart friends get ready to take center stage
Compassionate Heart Ministries helps build inclusive relationships for families and individuals with mild to moderate disabilities. Executive Director, Donna Bunce and Director of Marketing and Communications, Caitlyn Kroll, joined FOX 17 Morning Mix to share more about their programs and why this event is so special for them. Fashion Show...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: October 7
1. There is still time to get involved in Saturday's Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer's. It's completely free to walk, but individuals and teams need to register and are encouraged to raise money that will help patients living with the disease, plus their loved ones and caregivers. It's starts at Calder Plaza. Registration opens at 9am with the walk kicking off at 10am. Learn more at act.alz.org.
Fox17
Grand Haven Community Center: Encounter the Arts
October is Arts and Humanities Month and the Grand Haven Community Center wants to celebrate with what they hope will be an annual event on Saturday, October 8. Encounter the Arts is a free and family friendly event offering up arts workshops and performances in an open-house style environment. Come watch guest artists, take apart in a workshop, and learn more about the new Community Center.
Fox17
Upcoming shows at the Kalamazoo State Theatre
The State Theatre has been a fixture in downtown Kalamazoo since 1927. They offer "Back Stage and Beyond" group tours where you can learn more about it's history. Searching for a venue for your party, meeting, wedding, show, or event? Event venue rental is available at the Kalamazoo State Theatre too.
Fox17
Meijer unveils line of adaptive Halloween costumes for children
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is expanding its selection of Halloween costumes to include children with limited mobility. The Midwestern retailer says their adaptive costumes forego traditional snaps and zippers in favor of Velcro, magnets and pull tabs. Costumes also feature hook-and-loop spaces to accommodate arm and leg braces,...
Fox17
Holland DPS names Reserve Office of the Year
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety has named its Reserve Office of the Year!. Reserve Officer Jason Bannatyne’s peers nominated him for the award in recognition of his dedication and relations with the community, according to the city of Holland. We’re told Bannatyne began his...
Fox17
Grand Rapids water main break causes water outage on NW side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is in the process of wrapping up repairs after a water main break caused a water outage on the northwest side of the city. City officials say the outage affected the following areas:. Seventh Street between Tremont and Covell avenues.
Fox17
Whitmer, MEDC announce new battery plant in Big Rapids, 2,000+ new jobs
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) have announced that development for a battery plant in Big Rapids will receive financial support from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF). The plant, which will be operated by Gotion, is expected to create more than 2,300...
Fox17
Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association: a youth hockey destination
The Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association (KOHA) offers learn to skate and hockey programs in West Michigan. As one of USA Hockey's original Model Associations, KOHA adopted the principles of the American Development Model (ADM) focusing on helping young athletes reach their athletic potential. Their Executive Director, Matt Kakabeeke and Hockey...
Fox17
Bystanders help authorities rescue fisherman from Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids firefighters and bystanders rescued a fisherman from the Grand River on Thursday. The city says the Grand Rapids Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team followed up on reports of someone unconscious in the water near the Sixth Street dam. We’re told bystanders tried...
Fox17
Troopers find missing 81-year-old Portage man with dementia
PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) says an 81-year-old man who went missing in Portage Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. We’re told he was operating a red Corvette when he went missing and had not returned home until Thursday afternoon. The man received a dementia diagnosis...
Fox17
WATCH: Video shows Kelloggsville bus driver rescue 2-year-old after carjacking
KENTWOOD, Mich. — New video, released to FOX 17 following a Freedom of Information Act request, shows a Kelloggsville school bus driver rescue a missing toddler. The situation started Tuesday morning in the area of 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood. Police say the toddler's parents were standing near their car, waiting to put another child on an approaching school bus. That's when someone jumped into the running car, and drove off. The toddler was inside.
Fox17
Portage firefighters rescue missing parrot
PORTAGE, Mich. — A parrot is now home with its owner after going missing in Portage for a month. The Portage Department of Public Safety says the owner received a tip on social media after someone alerted her to the parrot’s location in Lakeview Park. Park rangers connected...
Fox17
Parents charged after toddler dies of overdose in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two Kentwood parents are facing charges after their baby son, Kaiden Wood, died in June of an accidental overdose. Hope Marshall and Kyle Wood were both charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents. On June 23, police said they were called to house on Prince...
Fox17
Man sentenced to 20+ years for shooting, killing man at Wyoming Walmart
WYOMING, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of a Wyoming Walmart earlier this year has been sentenced. The shooting happened March 14 at the Walmart on 54th Street. The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Lavail Dwayne Walker.
Fox17
Poll workers in Wayland train and prep for upcoming midterm election
WAYLAND, Mich. — As the midterm election draws closer, counties are shoring up their poll staff and getting them trained before the November 8th vote. State law only requires two hours of training for election inspectors but on Thursday in Allegan County, a handful of workers underwent an 8-hour marathon session with hands-on training at the Wayland Carpenter and Millwright Training Center, who hosted the event. The idea is to cover every scenario so poll workers can troubleshoot problems the day of the election.
