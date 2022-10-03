1. There is still time to get involved in Saturday's Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer's. It's completely free to walk, but individuals and teams need to register and are encouraged to raise money that will help patients living with the disease, plus their loved ones and caregivers. It's starts at Calder Plaza. Registration opens at 9am with the walk kicking off at 10am. Learn more at act.alz.org.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO