Being Transparent About My MS

I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2002, but I’d had symptoms for at least 3 years before that. I’m 45 now, but I was just 27 at the time. Most of my symptoms, like numb fingers or feet, never lasted long and were easy to dismiss. But that year, I got a weird pins and needles sensation in my left thigh, which my doctor thought was shingles.
Three-Minute Test Could Lead to Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Oct. 4, 2022 -- A new three-minute test for Parkinson’s disease eventually could help doctors manage the disorder, for which there is no known cure. Until now, there hasn’t even been a test to determine whether someone has it. Currently, doctors diagnose the condition, which is chronic and...
Iritis and Other Eye Problems With Ankylosing Spondylitis

I've had my ups and downs when it has come to managing my eyesight with AS. Fortunately, I haven't had any permanent vision loss, but I have had to deal with some serious temporary vision problems. The first time I experienced iritis was when I held my corporate finance job....
Most People with Long COVID-19 Report Trouble with Daily Tasks

That’s four of five adults with ongoing symptoms lasting at least three months, the CDC says. And another 25% say their limitations are significant. The report was published Wednesday by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. Some people who get COVID-19 have lingering symptoms for weeks or...
Weighted Blanket Coziness Promotes Sleep by Releasing Melatonin

Oct. 6, 2022 -- The comfort of feeling cozy and safe with the help of a weighted blanket may help promote sleep by inducing a release of melatonin, a hormone associated with sleep, a study of young, healthy participants suggests. “We all know if we want to relax a bit...
Living With Vitiligo Is Life Altering

About 25 years ago, I was at the beach with my two young children. It was just another lovely day together playing in the water and sand. We walked over to the concession stand to grab lunch. I noticed a man staring at me. At first, I thought nothing of it -- I was used to guys and their admiring glances. But this time, I realized he wasn’t gazing at me with appreciation, but with horror. I grabbed my kids and got into my car. When I looked at myself in the side view mirror, I was in total shock. Who was this woman with patches of white circling her mouth, lips, and eyes?
