Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Nebraska honors fallen firefighters after several heroes made the ultimate sacrifice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Governor Ricketts is calling for flags to be flown at half-staff beginning Friday, to honor fallen firefighters across Nebraska and our country. His announcement comes as Americans gather in Washington, D.C. this weekend for the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Back here in Nebraska, we’re remembering...
klkntv.com
Hot Meals USA back in Nebraska feeding Bovee Fire crews
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Crews in western Nebraska battling the Bovee Fire are being treated to hot meals after long hours fighting the blaze. Hot Meals USA is back in Nebraska to feed over 250 firefighters, which the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says is no easy feat, especially in a remote area.
klkntv.com
Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets 18 months in prison for threats to Colorado election official
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado’s top elections official. Travis Ford was sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in June to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Bovee Fire reaches 94% containment after optimal weather
UPDATE: The Bovee Fire near the Nebraska National Forest was nearing full containment as of Wednesday evening. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group reports that the fire is 94% contained. The group estimates that 18,861 acres have been burned. Optimal weather, including high humidity, scattered showers, and low winds, aided the...
klkntv.com
Cold for a couple of days
The next several days will be up and down, with the down happening first. Highs will only be in the middle 50s Friday, middle 60s Saturday, then back into the 70s Sunday ad the first half of next week. Precipitation chances are small, but we could see a few showers in central and western Nebraska Friday, then another rain chance for eastern Nebraska Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian flooded vehicles will soon be sold in Indiana
Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian will soon be cleaned up and sold in Indiana and other states, to unsuspecting car buyers.
RELATED PEOPLE
wjol.com
U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
casscountyonline.com
Funding available to help Indiana households pay their energy and water/wastewater utility bills
Last Updated on October 5, 2022 by Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Indianapolis – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have opened applications for Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) and Water Assistance Program (WAP). These programs are designed to help households across the state pay their bills and avoid shutoffs, especially during the winter months. Qualified Indiana households can now apply for federal funding to help pay their utility bills. Applications will be accepted until May 15, 2023.
klkntv.com
Maternal mortality rate rose 18% in the US in 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite being a country with advanced medicine, we continue to see maternal mortality rates rise. In 2020, the rate rose 18%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the World Health Organization, the United States is the only country with a...
klkntv.com
Frost and freeze possible, then warming back up
We’ll be near normal for temperatures on Thursday, but then a quick cool down is headed our way. We’ll drop into the middle 30s early Friday morning, struggle to get into the middle 50s by the afternoon, then drop again into the lower 30s early Saturday. Each morning (Friday and Saturday), frost is going to be possible with freezing temperatures also possible early Saturday. We’ll then warm back up Saturday, Sunday, and into next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Payments in Illinois Google lawsuit expected within 90 days
(WTVO) — A federal judge has approved terms of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit between Illinois residents and tech giant Google. That means more than 400,000 people in Illinois will get a share of a $100 million settlement from Google, which was accused in the complaint of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Those […]
klkntv.com
What OPEC’s oil cut could mean for Nebraska consumers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gas prices are rising again, but they won’t get as high as they did in the summer, experts say. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is planning to slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day in November. It is the biggest...
Up to $700 for IL residents: How to get your tax rebate check
ILLINOIS — Tax rebates have been hitting bank accounts and mailboxes across Illinois for the past three weeks. If you qualify and haven’t gotten your check yet, the deadline to submit necessary forms is fast approaching. The 2022 State of Illinois Tax Rebates are one-time payments to qualified Illinois residents approved under the Illinois Family […]
klkntv.com
Rhode Island launches annual donation drive to support deployed military members during holidays
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos on Tuesday launched Operation Holiday Cheer’s annual donation drive to support deployed military members during the holidays. “The life that I have had since immigrating to this country has only been possible because of the sacrifices of our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
Comments / 0