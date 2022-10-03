ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Lizzo announces 2023 UK and European tour dates

Lizzo has shared details of UK and European dates for her ‘The Special Tour’ in 2023. The pop star, who today (October 3) kicks off the tour in North America in support of her latest album, ‘Special‘, will play 15 dates across Europe and the UK next year. Joy Crooks will support on all UK dates.
MUSIC
Stereogum

BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)

Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
BBC

Ringo Starr cancels North American tour after catching Covid

Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled several upcoming shows on his North American tour after catching Covid-19. The former Beatle, who is 82, had been playing a string of dates in the US and Canada with his All-Starr band before falling ill this weekend. After cancelling two shows at the last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
NME

Depeche Mode announce new album ‘Memento Mori’, detail 2023 world tour

Depeche Mode have announced their 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, and detailed a world tour for 2023. During a press conference in Berlin today (October 4), frontman Dave Gahan and main songwriter Martin Gore previewed a piece of music from their upcoming LP, which they’ve been recording in Santa Barbara, California.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Rabit – “Angelica” (Feat. Eartheater)

Eric Burton, the Texas producer who puts out music under the name Rabit, is releasing his first new full-length album in four years, What Dreams May Come, in November. It includes “No Ceiling,” which features Embaci and came out this past summer, and it also includes contributions from SALEM, Colin Self, Baby Blue, and more, many of which were previewed when Rabit was part of an art exhibition in Houston back in May. Today, he’s sharing a new single, the slinking and cool “Angelica,” which is a collaboration with the New York experimentalist Eartheater. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Jordana – “SYT”

Last spring, Maryland indie-pop singer-songwriter Jordana released her debut album, Face The Wall, via Grand Jury. Since that time, she’s been on the road for her own headline dates, plus dates supporting Local Natives and Wallows, and released a one-off single “Is It Worth It Now?” Soon, Jordana will head back out opening for Remi Wolf, and today she’s announcing a new EP, I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking; it’ll be out November 11 and also features “Is It Worth It Now?” The EP’s lead single is a gauzy, cathartic jam called “SYT,” which has a video directed by Graham Epstein.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Grand Rex#Surrender#Citizens 11 06#On Meridian Hall#Tn#Sec Armadillo#O2
American Songwriter

Ed Sheeran to Bring Mathematics Tour to US in 2023

Ed Sheeran + North American tour dates = an end to the near-five-year Sheeran drought. It’s official. The Mathematics (+,-,=, ÷, x) tour is coming United States-side and will mark an end to the singer’s long-running dry spell of U.S. performances. “Bringing everything I know about Mathematics...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Cass McCombs & Weak Signal – “Vacation From Thought”

Cass McCombs is teaming up with NYC underground rock heads Weak Signal to release a new collaborative 7-inch. Titled The Vacation From Thought b/w Give It Back, this is the first new music from McCombs since August’s Heartmind. It’s also the first new release from Weak Signal since their album War And War came out earlier this year. For now, the collective have shared their 7-inch’s A-side, “Vacation From Thought.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

H.C. McEntire – “Soft Crook”

The folk singer H. C. McEntire has returned with a new song, the tender and twangy “Soft Crook,” her first since her sophomore album Eno Axis came out in 2020. “‘Soft Crook’ was an exercise in vulnerability and trust,” McEntire explained. “At its narrative core, the lyrics expose my struggle with depression through an unfiltered lens—calling it what it is, shaking hands with it, unapologetically honoring the power of its grip.” She continued:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Militarie Gun – “Let Me Be Normal”

LA Band To Watch alums Militarie Gun have announced their signing to Loma Vista Recordings and a forthcoming deluxe edition of the band’s All Roads Lead To The Gun EPs. Due October 21, the deluxe edition will feature the previously released tracks from the two EPs, plus four new songs. One of those songs is the single “Let Me Be Normal,” which is out today. There’s also a video, directed by frontman Ian Shelton and animated by guitarist William Acuña.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Drake Will Perform At The Apollo For SiriusXM

Drake is coming to perform at the famed Apollo Theater in New York. The show will go down on November 11 and is exclusive to SiriusXM. The rapper, who released his latest album Honestly, Nevermind in June, announced the performance on Monday afternoon via his Instagram. Both SiriusXM subscribers and non-subscribers can enter for a chance to see the show live — to win tickets, fans should scan this QR code until October 26 at 11 PM. This will be Drake’s first-ever time playing the Harlem theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

Turnover – “Tears Of Change”

Next month, the ever-evolving Virgina-based post-hardcore giants Turnover will release their new album Myself In The Way. They’ve already shared a bunch of the songs that’ll appear on the LP: “Wait Too Long,” “Mountains Made Of Clouds,” “Myself In The Way” with Turnstile’s Brendan Yates, “Ain’t Love Heavy” with Temple Of Angels’ Bre Morell. Today, Turnover have shared “Tears Of Change,” one more track from the new album.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy