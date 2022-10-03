Read full article on original website
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Remaining UK Tour Dates Due to “Ongoing Health Issues”
Lindsey Buckingham has cancelled the remaining dates of the UK and European leg of his tour due to “ongoing health issues.” The canceled dates include three final shows in the UK, including shows in Glasgow, Liverpool, and Dublin. The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and singer was nearly finished...
NME
Lizzo announces 2023 UK and European tour dates
Lizzo has shared details of UK and European dates for her ‘The Special Tour’ in 2023. The pop star, who today (October 3) kicks off the tour in North America in support of her latest album, ‘Special‘, will play 15 dates across Europe and the UK next year. Joy Crooks will support on all UK dates.
Bono returns to Nashville as part of 14-city book tour
The memoir by the artist, activist and U2 lead singer will be released on November 1 and is titled "SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story".
Stereogum
BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)
Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
NME
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
BBC
Ringo Starr cancels North American tour after catching Covid
Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled several upcoming shows on his North American tour after catching Covid-19. The former Beatle, who is 82, had been playing a string of dates in the US and Canada with his All-Starr band before falling ill this weekend. After cancelling two shows at the last...
Ed Sheeran to bring North America stadium tour to Minneapolis
British pop superstar Ed Sheeran is bringing his North American stadium tour to Minneapolis in 2023. Sheeran has announced a series of dates next summer, including an August 12 show at the home of the Vikings. The singer-songwriter, known for hits including "The A Team," "Shape of You," and "Perfect,"...
Ringo Starr falls ill and cancels concert
Ringo Starr has postponed a sold-out concert set for Sunday due to illness.
NME
Depeche Mode announce new album ‘Memento Mori’, detail 2023 world tour
Depeche Mode have announced their 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, and detailed a world tour for 2023. During a press conference in Berlin today (October 4), frontman Dave Gahan and main songwriter Martin Gore previewed a piece of music from their upcoming LP, which they’ve been recording in Santa Barbara, California.
Stereogum
Rabit – “Angelica” (Feat. Eartheater)
Eric Burton, the Texas producer who puts out music under the name Rabit, is releasing his first new full-length album in four years, What Dreams May Come, in November. It includes “No Ceiling,” which features Embaci and came out this past summer, and it also includes contributions from SALEM, Colin Self, Baby Blue, and more, many of which were previewed when Rabit was part of an art exhibition in Houston back in May. Today, he’s sharing a new single, the slinking and cool “Angelica,” which is a collaboration with the New York experimentalist Eartheater. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Jordana – “SYT”
Last spring, Maryland indie-pop singer-songwriter Jordana released her debut album, Face The Wall, via Grand Jury. Since that time, she’s been on the road for her own headline dates, plus dates supporting Local Natives and Wallows, and released a one-off single “Is It Worth It Now?” Soon, Jordana will head back out opening for Remi Wolf, and today she’s announcing a new EP, I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking; it’ll be out November 11 and also features “Is It Worth It Now?” The EP’s lead single is a gauzy, cathartic jam called “SYT,” which has a video directed by Graham Epstein.
Ringo Starr tests positive for COVID; tour ‘on hold while he recuperates’
Legendary drummer Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID-19. “It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates,” the announcement read on Starr’s Instagram on Monday. “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. Initially on Oct. 1, Four Winds Casino […]
Ed Sheeran to Bring Mathematics Tour to US in 2023
Ed Sheeran + North American tour dates = an end to the near-five-year Sheeran drought. It’s official. The Mathematics (+,-,=, ÷, x) tour is coming United States-side and will mark an end to the singer’s long-running dry spell of U.S. performances. “Bringing everything I know about Mathematics...
Stereogum
Cass McCombs & Weak Signal – “Vacation From Thought”
Cass McCombs is teaming up with NYC underground rock heads Weak Signal to release a new collaborative 7-inch. Titled The Vacation From Thought b/w Give It Back, this is the first new music from McCombs since August’s Heartmind. It’s also the first new release from Weak Signal since their album War And War came out earlier this year. For now, the collective have shared their 7-inch’s A-side, “Vacation From Thought.”
Iron Maiden announce UK, Ireland and Europe arena shows for 2023's The Future Past Tour
Iron Maiden will be merging two albums for a special seven date UK and Irish tour in 2023, plus five shows in Europe
Stereogum
H.C. McEntire – “Soft Crook”
The folk singer H. C. McEntire has returned with a new song, the tender and twangy “Soft Crook,” her first since her sophomore album Eno Axis came out in 2020. “‘Soft Crook’ was an exercise in vulnerability and trust,” McEntire explained. “At its narrative core, the lyrics expose my struggle with depression through an unfiltered lens—calling it what it is, shaking hands with it, unapologetically honoring the power of its grip.” She continued:
Stereogum
Militarie Gun – “Let Me Be Normal”
LA Band To Watch alums Militarie Gun have announced their signing to Loma Vista Recordings and a forthcoming deluxe edition of the band’s All Roads Lead To The Gun EPs. Due October 21, the deluxe edition will feature the previously released tracks from the two EPs, plus four new songs. One of those songs is the single “Let Me Be Normal,” which is out today. There’s also a video, directed by frontman Ian Shelton and animated by guitarist William Acuña.
Black Sabbath to release deluxe editions of Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules
Black Sabbath continue their reissue series with the November release of their first two studio albums with Ronnie James Dio
Stereogum
Drake Will Perform At The Apollo For SiriusXM
Drake is coming to perform at the famed Apollo Theater in New York. The show will go down on November 11 and is exclusive to SiriusXM. The rapper, who released his latest album Honestly, Nevermind in June, announced the performance on Monday afternoon via his Instagram. Both SiriusXM subscribers and non-subscribers can enter for a chance to see the show live — to win tickets, fans should scan this QR code until October 26 at 11 PM. This will be Drake’s first-ever time playing the Harlem theater.
Stereogum
Turnover – “Tears Of Change”
Next month, the ever-evolving Virgina-based post-hardcore giants Turnover will release their new album Myself In The Way. They’ve already shared a bunch of the songs that’ll appear on the LP: “Wait Too Long,” “Mountains Made Of Clouds,” “Myself In The Way” with Turnstile’s Brendan Yates, “Ain’t Love Heavy” with Temple Of Angels’ Bre Morell. Today, Turnover have shared “Tears Of Change,” one more track from the new album.
