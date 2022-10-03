UPDATE: 4 seriously injured in crash on I-70; OSP Springfield Post to investigate

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that shut down eastbound I-70 on Sunday morning at 3:27 a.m. according to the OSP spokesperson.

Springfield resident, Melecio Herrera-Guzman, age 40, was operating a 2008 Chrysler, heading westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes, the release said.

Guzman’s vehicle crashed head on into a 2006 Toyota Camry operated by Tiger Hickman, of Lost Creek, West Virginia, the release said.

Guzman was injured and transported to Springfield Regional Hospital by Harmony Township EMS, OSP said.

Hickman and his two passengers, Mark Lafferty, age 20 of Lost Creek, and Jake Lemensky, age 20, of Springfield, were all flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

Everyone was wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, OSP said.

Springfield and Harmony Township, Mad River Township Fire and EMS, and Clark County Ohio Department of Transportation all assisted at the scene, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation by OSP-Springfield Post.

