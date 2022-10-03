ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

UPDATE: 4 seriously injured in crash on I-70; OSP Springfield Post to investigate

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1YD2_0iKJ8Wnl00

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that shut down eastbound I-70 on Sunday morning at 3:27 a.m. according to the OSP spokesperson.

Springfield resident, Melecio Herrera-Guzman, age 40, was operating a 2008 Chrysler, heading westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes, the release said.

Guzman’s vehicle crashed head on into a 2006 Toyota Camry operated by Tiger Hickman, of Lost Creek, West Virginia, the release said.

Guzman was injured and transported to Springfield Regional Hospital by Harmony Township EMS, OSP said.

Hickman and his two passengers, Mark Lafferty, age 20 of Lost Creek, and Jake Lemensky, age 20, of Springfield, were all flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

Everyone was wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, OSP said.

Springfield and Harmony Township, Mad River Township Fire and EMS, and Clark County Ohio Department of Transportation all assisted at the scene, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation by OSP-Springfield Post.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

ME!
3d ago

I bet it’s not the first time he’s been caught drunk or for drunk driving. Probably doesn’t have any insurance. And her get a slap on the wrist and that’s it. Sorry that’s what happens

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

OSHP: 1 man died in crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved one fatality, according to a news release. >>RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:36 p.m. Christopher Stinespring, 48 from...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clark County, OH
Accidents
Clark County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Springfield, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Clark County, OH
Springfield, OH
Accidents
City
Springfield, OH
State
West Virginia State
wktn.com

Crash Injures One Person in Ada

One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
ADA, OH
WDTN

Drivers flee scene after motorcyclist killed in Trotwood crash

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday. According to a release, Trotwood police responded at 9:22 p.m. to a crash on Wolf Creek Pike near Olive Road. When officers arrived, they found a motorcyclist had received life-threatening injuries. The man died on the scene. All […]
TROTWOOD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Springfield firefighter injured in house fire released from hospital after undergoing rehab

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield firefighter injured in a house fire nearly two weeks ago is heading home. Firefighter Rob Baise was released from Springfield Regional Medical Center Friday, according to Springfield Fire Captain Matt Davis. This came a week after Baise was released from Miami Valley Hospital and sent to undergo rehabilitation for his injuries.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osp#Ne Springfield#I 70#Traffic Accident#Osp Springfield Post#Chrysler#Toyota#Harmony Township Ems#Miami Valley Hospital#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
1017thepoint.com

MAN SHOT, KILLED IN DARKE COUNTY

(Darke County, OH)--There was a murder Thursday night in rural Darke County. Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Smith Road at around 7:30 Thursday night. That’s a few miles east of Spartanburg near the state line. There, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound near the back door of a home. Two adult witnesses cooperated with investigators, and 58-year-old William Fields was taken into custody and charged with murder. "This is not something that happens every day. But, unfortunately, we have a tragic situation and we are going to get to the bottom of it," said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. The victim’s name has not yet been released. There’s also no word yet on what led to the fatal shooting.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews responds to a barn fire in Miami County

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Several fire crews responded to a barn fire in Miami County early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic. Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Walnut Grove-Clark County Road around 12:14 a.m. Miami County Sheriff’s dispatch confirmed crews were called to extinguish the fire...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon

Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
KENTON, OH
WDTN

Lanes reopen on I-75 SB after crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes have reopened following a crash I-75 southbound. According to ODOT, the left lane was blocked on I-75 southbound beyond Needmore Road due to a crash. OHGO is reporting that all lanes have since reopened. There is no word on what led up to the crash at this time or […]
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Springfield teen arrest on felony charge

A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
130K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy