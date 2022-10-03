ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall-Mounted Bottle Openers You’ll Proudly Display in Your Home

When you’re craving a cold soda or beer, there’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to open it. A wall-mounted bottle opener is preferable to a portable one, but why? Well, because you can avoid the frustration of going through kitchen drawers while guests are over or someone wants to make a toast. A good quality wall-mounted bottle opener will open the bottle more effectively and have a look that seamlessly fits your home decor. Colorwise, consider matching your appliances or cabinet hardware. Unlike its portable counterpart, this installed opener will always be visible, and a guest can never misplace...
Parachute Home Launches Living Room Furniture Collection on the Heels of Their Bed Frame Success

After eight years of transforming our bedrooms and bathrooms, Parachute Home is now launching a 15-piece living room collection. This release marks the brand’s first foray into the world of furniture beyond the bedroom. The Los Angeles–based home brand found success last year with its inaugural furniture line of upholstered bed frames, wooden nightstands, and sculptural benches, so broadening its offerings to include sink-right-in sofas, statement coffee tables, and lamps was an obvious next step.
#Ranch Dressing#Love Ranch#New Home Collection#Hidden Valley Ranch#Ranchnog
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive Fall Sale With up to 50% Off Just About Everything

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those places that has pretty much everything and anything you could possibly need. From pots and pans and hair styling tools to mattresses, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers,n you could furnish your entire home courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond. And right now, the retailer is hosting a Fall Savings Event during which you can save up to 50% on pretty much everything in-store and online.
Cat Owners Are Raving About This 'Truly Dust Free' Litter That 'Completely Masks Scents' & It's Cheaper Than Anything You'll Find in Stores

No one enjoys cleaning their cat’s litter box. But one litter company actually made the process a bit more enjoyable thanks to their “Ultra” litter that is low on dust, clumps like no one’s business, and is cheaper than the litter you’re currently buying from that big-box store. Dr. Elsey’s Ultra Premium Clumping Cat Litter has over 34,400 five-star reviews on Amazon because it’s really that good. It’s a 100% bentonite clay formula that doesn’t create dust and clumps wetness into a hard solid that is super easy to scoop. Plus, the natural clay seals away odors without masking them with...
This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces

Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
