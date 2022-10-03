Honda sales down again, but CR-V shines and supply chain improving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Honda Motor Co. reported its best U.S. sales since May in September – but the results still lag 2021.

Sales of 79,354 vehicles in September were down 17.1% compared with September 2021. Cars were down 29.1% in the month, while SUVs and trucks fell 11%.

Honda (NYSE:HMC), which bases many of its North American operations in Marysville, Monday said though supply chain issues continue to drag sales there are indications that situation is improving. Mamadou Diallo, vice president of auto sales for American Honda Motor Company Inc., in a release said the production pipeline is improving and production is expected to increase in the fourth quarter to support the new model introduction for the CR-V, CR-V hybrid and Pilot.

