Flood Advisory issued for Curry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Curry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New Mexico, including the following counties, Curry and Roosevelt. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clovis, Texico and Pleasant Hill. - This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 391 and 397. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 13:11:00 Expires: 2022-10-06 14:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN GUAM At 111 PM ChST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southeast Guam. Radar-based rain estimates suggest between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the vicinity of Inarajan. Showers from Yona to Mangilao have dissipated. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected in the Inarajan area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Inarajan. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 06:16:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Significant coastal erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to remain 5 to 7 feet above normal high tide line this morning, and then begin to decrease this afternoon. Erosion will continue into this afternoon. Strong southwest winds will turn west and decrease this afternoon.
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 09:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-07 10:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Madison River Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains Patchy dense fog continues this morning Patchy dense fog will continue to affect portions of North Central and Southwest MT before dissipating between 10 and 11 AM. Fog may reduce visibility at times. Continue to be vigilant for quickly changing visibility if traveling.
Frost Advisory issued for Central Laramie County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-08 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Central Laramie County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Central Laramie County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS..Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 09:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Central Willamette Valley; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; South Willamette Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON BELOW 1500 FEET * WHAT...Areas of visibility one quater miles or less in dense fog below 1500 feet. * WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Minor tidal flooding along the St Johns River and its tributaries. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Eastern Clay and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Monterey Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 09:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING Visibilities have improved near the coast, so Dense Fog Advisory is allowed to expire. Some patchy fog and isolated areas of reduced visibility are possible through the late morning, so continue to use caution on the roads.
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 14:38:00 Expires: 2022-10-07 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Dorado; Guaynabo; San Juan; Toa Alta; Toa Baja; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja and Trujillo Alto. * WHEN...Until 330 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 136 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Significant tidal flooding along the St Johns River and its tributaries. * WHERE...Inland Flagler and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
Freeze Warning issued for Lyon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lyon FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed to above freezing, allowing the freeze warning to expire.
Frost Advisory issued for DuPage, Northern Cook, Southern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: DuPage; Northern Cook; Southern Cook FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...DuPage, Northern Cook and Southern Cook Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Watch issued for Western Grant by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Grant FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant County. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 10:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-07 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING Visibility is improving, therefore the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire. Areas of patchy fog may still persist through the remainder of the morning.
Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Randolph FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Perry and Athens Counties. In West Virginia, Northwest Randolph County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 09:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Cascade Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON BELOW 1500 FEET * WHAT...Areas of visibility one quater miles or less in dense fog below 1500 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater Vancouver Area and South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Municipality of Skagway. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving and boating conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of fog have already begun to form Thursday evening and is expected to expand overnight. Early morning aviation activities could be impacted.
Frost Advisory issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lake; Porter FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Antelope, Cedar, Knox, Pierce, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Antelope; Cedar; Knox; Pierce; Wayne FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce and Wayne Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturday morning temperatures are expected to be colder than those recorded on Friday morning.
