Effective: 2022-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Athens; Perry FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Perry and Athens Counties. In West Virginia, Northwest Randolph County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

ATHENS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO