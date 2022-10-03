Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Muskingum, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Carroll; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Athens, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Athens; Perry FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Perry and Athens Counties. In West Virginia, Northwest Randolph County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
