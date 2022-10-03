ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Lazer Sound System, Major League DJz, Danny Tenaglia & Damian Lazarus Lead Day Zero Tulum 2023 Lineup

By Katie Bain
 4 days ago

Day Zero Tulum has released its 2023 lineup, featuring the who’s who of the underground electronic jet set. Happening in a jungle location near the Mexican resort town on Jan. 9, 2023, the fest will feature desert duo Bedouin, German legend Jan Blomqvist, a DJ set from Major Lazer Sound System, rising amapiano stars Major League DJs, New York deep house producer Layla Benitez, Italian star Joseph Capriati, Parisian producer Chloé Caillet, New York house legend Danny Tenaglia and many more.

Known for its elaborate production inspired by the ancient Mayan culture indigenous to the area, Day Zero will feature a sunrise set by the event’s founder Damian Lazarus , who launched the party in Tulum in 2012 to honor the end of the Mayan calendar. This year’s event will launch the 20 year anniversary celebrations for Lazarus’ Crosstown Rebels label and, in addition to an opening ceremony and other vibey jungle programming, will also host a stage exclusively featuring artists from across Mexico.

In 2019, Day Zero expanded to a location at Masada adjacent to the Dead Sea in Israel. And while that event announced a 2022 lineup this past June, this year’s Masada was canceled in September, with organizers citing rising productions costs.

“Since the pandemic,” the cancellation announcement started, “suppliers of festivals – from sound & light, cleaning companies, security & police, staffing and every level – everyone has increased prices by 30-50% and in the current climate agains the backdrop of security problems and gate invasions that have happened at other large shows in the area, we have been asked to pay huge amounts more than originally accounted for…we are unwilling to pass those costs onto our attendees.”

Tickets for Day Zero Tulum 2023 are on sale now. See the lineup below:

