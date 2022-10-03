ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

How Cardinals can trounce Phillies in Wild Card series

The St. Louis Cardinals will oppose the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card series starting on Oct. 7. Here’s how St. Louis can emerge victorious. The curtain has finally fallen on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2022 season, and the real test is about to begin. The Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies for the best-of-three Wild Card series, and while the Phillies are the favorites to advance, the Cardinals could beat the odds with some crafty decisions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Francisco Lindor
Brandon Woodruff
Mike Trout
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series

After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
MLB
MLB

Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown

The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments

Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alec Burleson left off Cardinals' Wild Card roster

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson did not make the Wild Card roster. The Cardinals opted to bring Nolan Gorman back on board in lieu of Burleson. Lars Nootbaar will start in right field in Game 1 on Friday versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Albert Pujols will be the designated hitter and bat second.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Phillies-Cardinals game times, matchups and more

Just over an hour after the Phillies lost 10-0 to the Astros in their second-to-last game of the regular season, the Padres beat the Giants to lock the National League playoff bracket. The Padres (89-72) are guaranteed the 5-seed. The Phillies (87-74) will finish as the 6-seed. This could prove...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB
New York Mets
Baseball
Sports
numberfire.com

P.J. Higgins catching for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Higgins will catch for right-hander Adrian Sampson on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Willson Contreras returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.4 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Diego Castillo operating first base on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo will man first base after Ben Gamel was benched on Wednesday afternoon versus southpaw Matthew Liberatore. numberFire's models project Castillo to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn batting third on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Andrew Vaughn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Vaughn will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. Jose Abreu moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vaughn for 12.5 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Max Stassi catching for Angels on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stassi will catch for right-hander Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stassi for 8.9 FanDuel points...
MLB

