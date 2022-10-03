Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals: Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty and Waino’s Dead Arm
What will be the postseason roles for Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty, and Adam Wainwright?. This week, the St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his coaching staff will be making tough decisions on the postseason roster for the 2022 NL Central Champs. Questions will need to answered across the board for the best of three Wildcard round.
Where and when to watch the St. Louis Cardinals’ Wild Card Series
The St. Louis Cardinals have officially announced game times for this weekend's Wild Card Series, the first set of games to kick off the 2022 postseason.
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
Cardinals Wild Card game times and televised schedule announced
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend at Busch Stadium in a best-of-three Wild Card Series. This series will see a rematch of the 2011 National League Divison Series where the Cardinals beat the Phillies, eventually winning the World Series that year.
What channel is the Phillies game on today? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Phillies vs. Cardinals NL Wild Card Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the St. Louis Cardinals, led by third baseman Nolan Arenado, in a MLB Wild Card game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 (10/7/22) at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of...
How Cardinals can trounce Phillies in Wild Card series
The St. Louis Cardinals will oppose the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card series starting on Oct. 7. Here’s how St. Louis can emerge victorious. The curtain has finally fallen on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2022 season, and the real test is about to begin. The Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies for the best-of-three Wild Card series, and while the Phillies are the favorites to advance, the Cardinals could beat the odds with some crafty decisions.
2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series
After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown
The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
Alec Burleson left off Cardinals' Wild Card roster
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson did not make the Wild Card roster. The Cardinals opted to bring Nolan Gorman back on board in lieu of Burleson. Lars Nootbaar will start in right field in Game 1 on Friday versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Albert Pujols will be the designated hitter and bat second.
Phillies-Cardinals game times, matchups and more
Just over an hour after the Phillies lost 10-0 to the Astros in their second-to-last game of the regular season, the Padres beat the Giants to lock the National League playoff bracket. The Padres (89-72) are guaranteed the 5-seed. The Phillies (87-74) will finish as the 6-seed. This could prove...
Alex Rodriguez expected on the call for Cardinals’ Wild Card Series
Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and MLB analyst Michael Kay will call the series as part of an ESPN-supported broadcast for Wild Card weekend.
